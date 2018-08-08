You are here:
Karunanidhi passes away at 94: Narendra Modi mourns 'deep-rooted mass leader'; Rahul Gandhi says DMK chief 'strode like colossus'

Politics FP Staff Aug 08, 2018 05:46:44 IST

Following DMK president M Karunanidhi's death on Tuesday evening in a Chennai hospital, leaders from across all political spectrum have been conveying their condolences for their beloved Kalaignar. Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, where he was admitted, said in a statement: "Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India, and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide."

As condolences started pouring in immediately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised."

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami said that the DMK chief contributed to the fields of politics, cinema and literature.

President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled Karunanidhi's death and said, "Our country is poorer today."

BJP president Amit Shah tweeted that Karunanidhi had had an impressive journey, starting as a screenwriter in the Tamil film industry to being a five-term chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Sharing his condolences, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that "India has lost a great son". 

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the death of the DMK chief.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Tamil politics would never be the same again.

Tamil actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth called it a "black day" in his life.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that India had lost one of its greatest sons.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "Only once in a while you see a visionary leader like Karunanidhi, who championed the cause of social activism and federalism."

Congress' Veerappa Moily said Karunanidhi had reached the common people of Tamil Nadu with his films.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the party had lost an important friend.

United States ambassador to India Kenneth Juster also extended his condolences to Karunanidhi's family and the people of Tamil Nadu.

Preparations are underway at Chennai's Rajaji Hall, where Karunanidhi's body will be kept on Wednesday for public viewing for people to pay their last respects. The body will first be taken to his daughter Kanimozhi's CIT colony home and will later be shifted to the family's Gopalapuram home.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 05:46 AM

