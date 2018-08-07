Karunanidhi passes away at 94: Narendra Modi calls DMK chief a deep-rooted mass leader; Rajinikanth says it's a 'black day'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday at 6.10 pm due to multiple organ failure. Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, where he was admitted, said in a statement: "Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India, and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide."

Condolences started pouring in immediately, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeting: "We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised."

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. pic.twitter.com/jOZ3BOIZMj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu’s voice was effectively heard. pic.twitter.com/l7ypa1HJNC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/cbMiMPRy7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7ZZQi9VEkm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

Tamil Nadu chief minister Palaniswami said that the DMK chief contributed to the fields of politics, cinema and literature.

It is saddening to know about the demise of M #Karunanidhi . The DMK chief was someone who had contributed to the fields of politics,cinema and literature: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami statement pic.twitter.com/k2rZ8RoLGQ — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled Karunanidhi's death and said, "Our country is poorer today."

Extremely sad to learn of the passing of Thiru M. Karunanidhi. A doyen of our public life, as a contributor to the development of Tamil Nadu and of India he has few peers. Our country is poorer today. My condolences to his family and millions of well-wishers #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2018

BJP president Amit Shah tweeted that Karunanidhi had had an impressive journey, starting as a screenwriter in the Tamil film industry to being a five-term chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Anguished to learn about the demise of veteran politician, M Karunanidhi ji. He had an impressive life journey, starting as a screen writer in Tamil film industry to being five term Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. No one can forget his struggle during Emergency, imposed in 1975. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2018

Sharing his condolences, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that "India has lost a great son".

Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight.#Karunanidhi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2018

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the death of the DMK chief.

A legend in his lifetime, counted amongst the giants of the political landscape of India #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi ji has left a void not just in his home state of Tamil Nadu but in the entire country that will never be filled. My condolences to his family & Tamils the world over. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 7, 2018

Feel v sad to hear about the demise of this great leader. May his soul rest in peace. Its a great loss to the nation. https://t.co/fymujgcmMI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 7, 2018

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Tamil politics would never be the same again.

News has just come in of the passing of Kalaignar Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a giant of Indian politics as CM of Tamil Nadu & a screenplay writer who gave voice to the Dravidian movement through his immortal dialogues. Tamil politics can never be the same again. RIP. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 7, 2018

Tamil actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth called it a "black day" in his life.

Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my #Kalaignar. I pray for his soul: Rajinikanth on #Karunanidhi (file pic) pic.twitter.com/R8ociRQSsN — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that India had lost one of its greatest sons.

Today India lost one of its greatest sons. And Tamil Nadu lost its father figure. Farewell @Kalaignar89. My deepest condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu, @arivalayam, @mkstalin, @KanimozhiDMK and family. India mourns your loss — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 7, 2018

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "Only once in a while you see a visionary leader like Karunanidhi, who championed the cause of social activism and federalism."

Only once in a while you see a visionary leader like @kalaignar89, who championed the cause of social activism and federalism. My respect to a giant soul who departed for heavenly abode. My condolences are with family and fans of Shri #Karunanidhi. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 7, 2018

Congress' Veerappa Moily said Karunanidhi had reached the common people of Tamil Nadu with his films.

#BREAKING -- #Karunanidhi reached the common people of Tamil Nadu with his films: Veerappa Moily, speaking about his compatriot. For Live Updates: https://t.co/SJYMI8x4bO pic.twitter.com/72pl8bawpp — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 7, 2018

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the party had lost an important friend.

Country has lost a great leader. Our condolences to the entire DMK family. Congress party has lost an important friend. A loss that will be difficult to recoup: Randeep Surjewala, Congress, on #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/EtqfplY6hQ — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

United States ambassador to India Kenneth Juster also extended his condolences to Karunanidhi's family and the people of Tamil Nadu.

On behalf of the United States Mission in India, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of former Chief Minister Muthuvel #Karunanidhi and the people of Tamil Nadu. He will be remembered for his years of public service to his state and the country at large. — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) August 7, 2018

Preparations are underway at Chennai's Rajaji Hall, where Karunanidhi's body will be kept on Wednesday for public viewing for people to pay their last respects. The body will first be taken to his daughter Kanimozhi's CIT colony home and will later be shifted to the family's Gopalapuram home.

