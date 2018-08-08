Karunanidhi 'last warrior of Dravidian politics', made regional pride 'political capital': Media pays tributes to DMK chief

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi, one of the foremost Dravidian politicians of modern times, passed away on Tuesday after waging a battle for life at the hospital where he was admitted for the last 11 days. Karunanidhi, 94, was one of the most charismatic figures of Tamil Nadu politics whose public life spanned over seven decades. As befitting for such a towering personality, the media on Wednesday carried several obituaries and editorials praising the five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister's contribution to politics and the Dravidian movement.

The Times of India wrote an obituary focusing on Karunanidhi's abilities to form alliances with a variety of parties, in a piece titled 'He made regional pride his political capital'. "The wily satrap could ally with the Congress after suffering its Emergency-era excesses. He could sign up with the BJP, a party that seemed to stand for everything the Dravidian movement opposed. He's been part of the United Front, the BJP-led NDA and the UPA, often wielding power disproportionate to his strength in Parliament," it wrote.

"Despite new parties like MDMK, PMK, DMDK and VCK emerging in TN — many with the intention of countering DMK — Karunanidhi managed to draw them into his fold. He was adept at weakening opponents through electoral tie-ups, promising them much yet denying a share in power. He managed to cultivate a pro-DMK faction in every party, except AIADMK," the article wrote.

If this spoke of Karunanidhi's wily machinations, The Indian Express wrote about the role played by secularism, caste, affirmative action, federalism and regional identity in Karunanidhi's politics. In an article titled, Fighting caste bias, giving region a voice: Karunanidhi’s legacy, its relevance, it said, "Karunanidhi’s politics engaged with a slew of ideas — secularism, caste, affirmative action, federalism, regional identity — and their role in public affairs. His demise comes when these issues are returning to the political centrestage as the nation moves towards another general election.... For Karunanidhi, identity politics was not an end in itself; he effectively used it to make the administration more representative of the state’s social composition and, most importantly, to improve delivery of public services and goods."

The Hindu, meanwhile, got down to the specifics. An article titled M Karunanidhi: From health care to community living, his schemes were aimed at social equality spoke of the various programmes and schemes launched by the DMK head during his five terms as chief minister. "Often criticised for his urban bias, Karunanidhi actually worked carefully to craft schemes to woo rural voters, perceived to be the AIADMK’s supporters," it said. "In comparison to many States and the national average, Tamil Nadu has better human development indicators and Karunanidhi’s role in this, as the state’s five-time chief minister, is both crucial and substantial."

An analysis piece in Deccan Chronicle also paid tribute to policies framed and furthered by Karunanidhi's DMK. "The abolition of hand rickshaws, creation of the Slum Clearance Board, enlarging the basket of benefits for the depressed and backward classes, conceding the category of 'most backward classes' in reservation in education and government jobs to Vanniyars and several other communities with a 20 percent reservation for them, legislating equal property rights for women, setting up of the State Planning Commission, liberalising the free rice scheme, the role played in setting up the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 1990 and establishing the 'TIDEL' park that flagged Tamil Nadu's foray into IT, all go to the DMK's plus side," the article wrote.

The Dravidian movement that Karunanidhi embodied throughout his political life was the subject of an obituary in Hindustan Times. Titled Karunanidhi was the last warrior of Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian politics, the article argued that his "lifelong commitment towards social justice and frontline advocacy of language made him a champion of Dravidian politics".

"Karunanidhi was an eloquent orator, a Tamil writer of repute, indomitable publisher and all-weather political strategist. He was an unassuming party campaigner and dedicated communicator who wrote everyday messages to the cadre, penned articles for Murasoli, the DMK's official newspaper, proofread copies until midnight and then woke up at 4.30 am to read and record his notes for more than fifty years of his political life. These qualities are testimony to the remarkable career of a politician who had been chief minister five times, was elected 12 times to the Tamil Nadu Assembly and once to the erstwhile Tamil Nadu legislative council. Among the qualities that endeared him to friends, critics and political foes were his accessibility and ability to face criticism without bitterness and listen to different perspectives even if he disagreed with them," it said.

