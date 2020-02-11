Karol Bagh Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Karol Bagh Assembly Elections 2020: Incumbent MLA and AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi defeated his nearest rival Yogender Chandoliya of the BJP in the Karol Bagh Assembly constituency. by over 31, 760 votes.

Karol Bagh Assembly constituency, part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha, went to polls on 8 February. In the last election, a rebellion within the BJP led to a defeat of the saffron party in the seat it held for nearly two decades, contributing to an easy win for the AAP candidate.

This time, too, the battle was predicted to be primarily between the saffron party and the Kejriwal-led party. While the AAP renominated the incumbent Vishvesh Ravi for the third time, the BJP once again reposed its faith in Yogender Chandoliya, who lost the 2015 polls to Ravi. The Congress nominee for the seat was Gaurav Dhanak.

Constituency Name: Karol Bagh

Constituency Number: 23

District Name: New Delhi

Total Electors: 164742

Female Electors: 74285

Male Electors: 90449

Third Gender: 8

Reserved: SC

Results in previous elections: Surendra Pal Ratawal of the BJP won the seat three times between 1993 and 2013. In 1998, Ratawal briefly served as a minister in the Delhi BJP government. Since 2013, Vishesh Ravi of the AAP has been the local legislator.

Demographics: A mix of commercial and residential areas, the Central Delhi locality is electorally dominated by Dalit voters, who form at least 25-30 percent of the population. Regars, a sub-caste within Dalits, are found in substantial numbers in this constituency. W.E.A, Beadon Pura, Reghar Pura, Dev Nagar and Bapa Nagar are some noted residential areas in the constituency.

The constituency is houses some of the city's busiest and famous markets, including on the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Ajmal Khan Road, Tank Road Market and Ghaffar Market. Illegal hawkers, inadequate parking space and congestion on roads are among the major issues in the constituency. The area also houses two Delhi University colleges and various IAS coaching institutes. It is also home to Bengali and Tamil population.

The market in Karol Bagh was a target of a terror attack in September 2008, when a bomb blast was reported in Ghaffar Market. A massive fire swept through a four-floor hotel in the area in February last year, killing at least 17 guests. It lay bare the lack of fire preparedness of commercial establishments, apart from the crumbling infrastructure in the locality.

