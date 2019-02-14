Karnataka Youth Congress files complaint against BS Yeddyurappa over alleged call to JD(S) MLA's son

Chikmagalur: Youth Congress workers have filed a complaint against BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in Karnataka's Chikmagalur on Thursday over an alleged call he made to Sharanagouda, who is the son of JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur.

This is the second complaint filed against Yeddyurappa in the last two days over the alleged call.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sharanagouda had filed a police complaint against Yeddyurappa, other BJP leaders Preetham Gowda and Shivanna Gowda and former journalist Marakal over an alleged audiotape released by Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The controversial audio clip allegedly contains a conversation between BJP state president Yeddyurappa and Sharanagouda. Kumaraswamy alleged that Yeddyurappa was purportedly trying to lure a JD(S) MLA.

Wednesday’s complaint was filed at Devadurga police station under Section 506 of IPC (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

