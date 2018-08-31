Karnataka urban local body elections 2018 latest updates: Elections for 14 urban local bodies is being held in Belagavi. 453 polling centres have been established for 343 wards. 4,14,000 voters will exercise their franchise for 14 ULBs. There is direct fight between BJP and Congress. JD(S) doesn't have a presence here.
As many as 70 of the 102 ULBs are in Northern Karnataka region, where people are protesting and demanding a separate state. The election result would have an impact on JD(S)-Congress coalition government as people of this region are upset with the JD(S) led government.
In Mysore City Corporation, elections will be held for 65 ward seats. The contest is mainly between Congress and BJP as JD(S) is fielding candidates in only 23 of 65 seats.
Rains and inclement weather in Ullal, Bantwal, and Puttur might bring down the voting percentage in these taluks, fear the election officials.
The State Election Commission of Karnataka has displayed photos of candidates in EVMs for the first time in the Urban Local Bodies polls.
Elections to three Urban Local Bodies — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — in Kodagu district, Karnataka have been delayed due to heavy rains and flash floods in the district.
All the three major political parties in Karnataka i.e. the Congress, the JD(S) and the BJP have fielded candidates in the 2,574 wards in 102 local bodies going to the polls on Friday.
The first phase of elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Karnataka is going to be held on on Friday after being postponed by two days. Elections will also be held to three major city corporations, in Mysuru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga as the Karnataka High Court cleared a case regarding reservation of wards in these constituencies. Arrangements have been made for election in 102 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Karnataka on Friday, said a poll official on Thursday.
"All arrangements, including security, have been made for polling in 102 ULBs on Friday from 7 am to 5 pm," State Election Commissioner PN Srinivasulu said in Bengaluru.
About 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in cities and towns where the civic polls are being held.
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used in the civic poll.
Counting of votes will be taken up on 3 September and most of the results are expected by night or early Tuesday.
Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it has been postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — due to heavy rains and flash floods early this month in their Kodagu district, about 270 kilometres from Bengaluru.
"Election in these three towns will be held after normalcy returns to the district," said the commissioner.
Polling will be held in 2,529 wards spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations.
In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 are contesting in the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S.
The state government has declared holiday for offices, schools and colleges.
A total of 36-lakh voters are registered for exercising their franchise in the ULB wards and 13.33 lakh in the three towns of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.
In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD(S) had won 905 each, while independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
Though the JD(S) and the Congress formed a coalition government after the 12 May Assembly election threw up a hung House due to a split verdict, the ruling alliance partners are contesting against each other in the ULBs separately.
The BJP, which won 104 seats in the 224-member Assembly, is contesting against the alliance. The Congress won 80 seats and JD(S) 36 seats in the Assembly poll.
Elections to about 100 other local bodies, including Bengaluru, will be held after they complete their present term.
Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 09:37 AM
Highlights
Voting in Mandya district begins at a slow pace
Voting in Mandya district's five local bodies —Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC), Town Municipal Councils (TMC) of Maddur, Pandavapura and Nagamangala, and Town Panchayat of Bellur of Nagamangala taluk — began slow.
The formation of coalition government by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), arch political rivals in the district, has dampened the spirit of voting, according to political observers here.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Haveri ULB Election Fact Sheet: 480 candidates contesting from 136 wards
A total of 480 candidates are contesting from all 136 wards: BJP-130, Congress-136, JD(S)-52. As many as 2,05,199 voters are set to exercise their franchise. Of this 1,03,762 are males, 1,01,392 are females and four are transgenders. Sixty-five polling booths are "sensitive" and 29 polling booths are "very sensitive". The Election Commission has deployed over 1,000 staff on election duty. VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trials) in ULB elections is not being used. However, authorities have displayed candidates' passport size photo for the first time on EVMs along with the party symbol.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters.
Polling to be held in 65 ward seats in Mysuru
Inputs from Team 101Reporters
No coalition between Congress and JD(S)
There is no coalition between Congress and JD(S) in the North Karnataka region for the ULB polls. Both parties are contesting independently. JD(S), however, doesn't have a strong base in this region.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
Photos of candidates displayed on EVMs for the first time
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
Elections postponed in three ULBs due to Kodagu floods
Polls to be held in 102 ULBs across Karnataka
Arrangements have been made for election in 102 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Karnataka on Friday, said a poll official on Thursday. "All arrangements, including security, have been made for polling in 102 ULBs on Friday from 7 am to 5 pm," State Election Commissioner PN Srinivasulu said in Bengaluru.
09:37 (IST)
169 candidates in fray for Mandya City Municipal Council
As many as 169 candidates are in the fray for the Mandya CMC which has 35 wards, a communique from the Department of Information and Public Relations said. The number of candidates in the fray of other four ULBs are: Maddur 85, Pandavapura 79, Nagamangala 71 and 51 in Bellur.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
09:36 (IST)
Voting in Mandya district begins at a slow pace
Voting in Mandya district's five local bodies —Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC), Town Municipal Councils (TMC) of Maddur, Pandavapura and Nagamangala, and Town Panchayat of Bellur of Nagamangala taluk — began slow.
The formation of coalition government by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), arch political rivals in the district, has dampened the spirit of voting, according to political observers here.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
09:34 (IST)
Voter turnout at 8.21% in Haveri
As of 9 am, the voter turnout in Haveri district stood at 8.21 percent, said the Haveri District Commisioner, MV Venkatesh.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
09:23 (IST)
BJP supporters outside a polling station in Haveri
BJP party supporters help voters outside the Municipal High School polling station in Haveri, in central Karnataka.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
09:20 (IST)
WATCH: MLA SA Ramdas casts his vote in Mysuru
MLA SA Ramdas from Krishnaraja Assembly constituency casts his vote at ward no. 55 in Mysuru City.
Input by Ranjini S/101Reporters
09:12 (IST)
Congress won 1,960 seats in 2013 ULB polls in Karnataka
In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD(S) had won 905 each, while independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
Though the JD(S) and the Congress formed a coalition government after the 12 May Assembly election threw up a hung House due to a split verdict, the ruling alliance partners are contesting against each other in the ULBs separately.
09:08 (IST)
Tight security in Ullal
Security is heavy at this super sensitive ward at Melangadi in Ullal Town Municipal area.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
09:04 (IST)
WATCH: Voting underway at brisk pace in Ullal
Voting was brisk at Ward No. 10 at Vidyaranya Nagar for Ullal City Municipal election in Dakshina Kannada district.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
08:58 (IST)
Scene from a 'hyper sensitive area' of Vidyaranya Nagar in Ullal city
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
08:58 (IST)
Polls for 14 ULBs being held in Belagavi district
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
08:53 (IST)
WATCH: Polling picks up pace in Ullal
Voting picks up pace after rains stop in Ullal City, Mangaluru taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.
Input by Raghuram M/101Reporters
08:47 (IST)
Voters wait for their turn in Humnabad taluk of Bidar
Voters wait for their turn at a government primary school in Humnabad taluka of Bidar district in north-eastern Karnataka.
Input by Lakshmi B/101Reporters
08:41 (IST)
Election results to have strong impact on JD(S)-Congress coalition government
As many as 70 of the 105 ULBs are in Northern Karnataka region, where people are protesting and demanding a separate state. The election result would have an impact on JD(S)-Congress coalition government as people of this region are upset with the JD(S) led government.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters.
08:39 (IST)
Four-corner fight between BJP, JD(S), Congress and BSP in Humnabad
It is a four-corner fight in Humnabad taluk of Bidar. A total of 99 candidates from BJP, JD(S), Congress and BSP are trying their luck. The ULB has 12,959 voters, of which 6,829 are male and 6,130 are female voters.
Input by Lakshmi B and Manjunath Somaraddi
08:38 (IST)
Haveri ULB Election Fact Sheet: 480 candidates contesting from 136 wards
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters.
08:35 (IST)
Only one vote cast in Abbakka Nagar Ullal booth in Mangaluru since 8 am
Abbakka Nagar Ullal booth in Mangaluru city number 33 has seen only one vote cast since 8 am.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
08:31 (IST)
BJP contesting from 23 wards in Humnabad in Bidar district
In Humnabad, Bidar, the BJP is contesting 23 wards and JD(S) in 21 wards. Including four BSP and independent candidates, there are a total of 99 candidates. The ULB has 12,959 voters, in which 6,829 are men and 6,130 are women voters. The counting will be held on 3 September in Humnabad.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
08:29 (IST)
WATCH: Voting underway in Haveri
The weather is clear in Haveri. Voters can be seen visiting the polling station to cast their votes in Haveri and Ranebennur.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
08:26 (IST)
Slow start to voting in Mangaluru
Slow voting at Ullal Bharati English Medium School for Ullal City Municipality in Mangaluru taluk.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters.
08:25 (IST)
WATCH: Voting underway in Bidar's Hallikhed (B) Municipality
Voting began at 7 am in the Hallikhed(B) Municipality in Bidar, across 23 booths.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
08:20 (IST)
Polling to be held in 65 ward seats in Mysuru
Inputs from Team 101Reporters
08:14 (IST)
No coalition between Congress and JD(S)
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
08:07 (IST)
WATCH: Hosamath Basavashanthling Swamy casts his vote in Haveri
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
08:03 (IST)
Hosamath Basavashanthling Swamiji casts vote at a booth in Haveri
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
08:02 (IST)
Election campaigning for ULB polls left to local party leadership
The leadership of most political parties have decided to leave the task of driving the poll campaign on the local MLAs. However, the polls will be a test run for the grassroots political workers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
07:59 (IST)
Second phase of elections to be held in November
In the second phase in November, elections will be held to the remaining 107 urban bodies, including seven city corporations.
The elections are being held on Friday to 2,574 wards in 105 urban local bodies — 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats across Karnataka.
07:56 (IST)
Why are the polls important for the Congress-JD(S) alliance?
The civic polls assume significance because they are being held a few months after the Assembly polls. The Congress and the JD(S) were poll rivals during the Assembly polls, held on 12 May and formed a post-poll alliance with the aim to take down the BS Yeddyurappa government.
Now that HD Kumaraswamy has completed 100 days in office, the voters who will set out to exercise their franchise on Friday will mainly place their votes based on how they think the coalition government functioned in this period.
07:53 (IST)
Congress-JD(S) to face litmus test as coalition govt completes 100 days
Alliance partners in Karnataka — the Congress and the JD(S) — are set to contest against each other on Friday during elections to 102 urban local bodies (ULBs). The two parties insist that their decision to contest without an alliance is in view of the larger picture, which involves allowing BJP to secure lesser votes, and keeping their own workers happy.
Despite the fact that the Congress and JD(S) are contesting independently, the partnership of the two parties will be facing a litmus test on Friday.
Read full article here
07:46 (IST)
36 lakh voters to exercise franchise
A total of 36,03,691 voters are registered for exercising their franchise in the ULB wards and 13.33 lakh in the three towns of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.
07:41 (IST)
Rains may affect voter turnout in Ullal, Bantwal, Puttur
Rains and inclement weather in Ullal, Bantwal, and Puttur might bring down the voting percentage fear the election officials.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
07:40 (IST)
Voting underway in five ULBs in Haveri district
Polling is going on in five local bodies in Haveri district on Friday: Haveri Municipal Corporation, Ranebennur Municipal Council, Hanagal Municipal Council, Savanur Municipal Council and Hirekurura Town Panchayat. For 136 wards, a total of 481 candidates are trying their luck of which 172 are women candidates. The tussle is between candidates supported by independent MLA and forest minister R Shankar and followers of senior Congress leader KB Koliwad.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
07:35 (IST)
Schools, colleges shut today
The state government has declared holiday for offices, schools and colleges in light of the election to Urban Local Bodies in Karnataka on Friday.
07:28 (IST)
Photos of candidates displayed on EVMs for the first time
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
07:25 (IST)
8,340 candidates in the fray, including Congress, JD(S) and BJP
In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 are contesting in the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD(S).
07:19 (IST)
Voting to be held in 2,529 wards
Polling will be held in 2,529 wards spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations.
07:16 (IST)
Elections postponed in three ULBs due to Kodagu floods
07:09 (IST)
Here is the timeline of the Karnataka ULB elections:
18 August: Last date for filing nominations
20 August: Scrutinising nominations
23 August: Last date of withdrawal of nominations
31 August: Voting to take place
2 September: Re-polling, if required
3 September: Counting of votes
07:03 (IST)
40,000 security personnel deployed
About 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in cities and towns where the civic polls are being held in Karnataka.
06:57 (IST)
Polls to be held in 102 ULBs across Karnataka
06:53 (IST)
Elections to Urban Local Bodies to be held today
Elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Karnataka is going to be held on 31 August after being postponed by two days. Elections will also be held to three major city corporations, in Mysuru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga as the Karnataka High Court cleared a case regarding reservation of wards in these constituencies.