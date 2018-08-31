Karnataka urban local body elections 2018 latest updates: The Urban Local Bodies poll in Karnataka is being seen as tech run before the final show in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The results will likely decide the alliance for several Lok Sabha constituencies between Congress and the JD(S) next year.
For the first time, NOTA (none of the above) option is being introduced in the ULB polls in Karnataka. EVMs will be used for the polling. Arrangements have been made to use 4,640 ballet units and 4,940 control units.
Tension prevailed for a while at polling booth 3 in Bellur, Nagamangala taluk, when a few women were asked to remove their burkhas before voting. Before the matter could escalate further, senior officials arrived and resolved the issue. The women were finally allowed to cast their votes without removing their burkhas. The polling percentage for five ULBs in Mandya district was just 8.25 percent in the first two hours. According to official data provided by the District Election Commission, polling percentage for the ULBA Mandya CMC was 7.64 percent by 9 am.
The ULB polls are also important for the BJP, which had emerged as the single largest party during the Karnataka Assembly election, to assess its popularity across the state.
Voting in Mandya district's five local bodies —Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC), Town Municipal Councils (TMC) of Maddur, Pandavapura and Nagamangala, and Town Panchayat of Bellur of Nagamangala taluk — began slow.
The formation of coalition government by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), arch political rivals in the district, has dampened the spirit of voting, according to political observers here.
Elections for 14 urban local bodies is being held in Belagavi. 453 polling centres have been established for 343 wards. 4,14,000 voters will exercise their franchise. There is direct fight between BJP and Congress. JD(S) doesn't have a presence here.
As many as 70 of the 102 ULBs are in Northern Karnataka region, where people are protesting and demanding a separate state. The election result would have an impact on JD(S)-Congress coalition government as people of this region are upset with the JD(S) led government.
In Mysore City Corporation, elections will be held for 65 ward seats. The contest is mainly between Congress and BJP as JD(S) is fielding candidates in only 23 of 65 seats.
Rains and inclement weather in Ullal, Bantwal, and Puttur might bring down the voting percentage in these taluks, fear the election officials.
The State Election Commission of Karnataka has displayed photos of candidates in EVMs for the first time in the Urban Local Bodies polls.
Elections to three Urban Local Bodies — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — in Kodagu district, Karnataka have been delayed due to heavy rains and flash floods in the district.
All the three major political parties in Karnataka i.e. the Congress, the JD(S) and the BJP have fielded candidates in the 2,574 wards in 102 local bodies going to the polls on Friday.
The first phase of elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Karnataka is going to be held on on Friday after being postponed by two days. Elections will also be held to three major city corporations, in Mysuru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga as the Karnataka High Court cleared a case regarding reservation of wards in these constituencies. Arrangements have been made for election in 102 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Karnataka on Friday, said a poll official on Thursday.
"All arrangements, including security, have been made for polling in 102 ULBs on Friday from 7 am to 5 pm," State Election Commissioner PN Srinivasulu said in Bengaluru.
About 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in cities and towns where the civic polls are being held.
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used in the civic poll.
Counting of votes will be taken up on 3 September and most of the results are expected by night or early Tuesday.
Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it has been postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — due to heavy rains and flash floods early this month in their Kodagu district, about 270 kilometres from Bengaluru.
"Election in these three towns will be held after normalcy returns to the district," said the commissioner.
Polling will be held in 2,529 wards spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations.
In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 are contesting in the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S.
The state government has declared holiday for offices, schools and colleges.
A total of 36-lakh voters are registered for exercising their franchise in the ULB wards and 13.33 lakh in the three towns of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.
In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD(S) had won 905 each, while independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
Though the JD(S) and the Congress formed a coalition government after the 12 May Assembly election threw up a hung House due to a split verdict, the ruling alliance partners are contesting against each other in the ULBs separately.
The BJP, which won 104 seats in the 224-member Assembly, is contesting against the alliance. The Congress won 80 seats and JD(S) 36 seats in the Assembly poll.
Elections to about 100 other local bodies, including Bengaluru, will be held after they complete their present term.
Percentage of voting in Dakshina Kannada district till 11 am:
- Dakshina Kannada district: 30.78 percent
- Ullal City Municipal Council: 28.7 percent
- Bantwal Town Municipal Council: 33.25 percent
- Puttur City Municipal Council: 30.89 percent
Congress heavyweight, 5-time MLA Ramanatha Rai, who lost in the Assembly polls, confident of winning all seats
Congress is relying heavily on five-time MLA and party heavyweight Ramanatha Rai. Rai was defeated in the last Assembly elections. Speaking to the media, Rai said that he is confident of winning all 30 seats. He was at the Bantwal Venkataramana temple to seek blessings.
Voter turnout in Haveri district 23.16% till 11 am
Bantwal in Dakshin Kannada crossed 80 percent voter turnout by 10.30 am. Till 11 am, voter turnout in Haveri district was 23.16% across all 5 ULBs.
Haveri - 19.47%
Ranebennur - 20.67%
Hanagal - 28.64%
Savanur - 30.67%
Hirekerur - 27.38%
Ranebennur: Crucial fight between KPJP and BJP
In Ranebennur, the fight is between R Shankar, from KPJP (Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party), and former speaker KB Koliwad from Congress.
KPJP candidates are contesting in 33 ULB wards out of 35, and Congress is contesting all wards. BJP is also contesting in all wards in Ranebennur.
Women in Bellur, Nagamangala taluk told to remove their burkhas
According to sources, tension prevailed for a while at polling booth 3 in Bellur, Nagamangala taluk, when a few women were asked to remove their burkha before voting. Before the matter could escalate further, senior officials arrived and resolved the issue.
The women were finally allowed to cast their votes without removing their burkhas.
Voter turnout in Tumakuru till 9 am:
Corporation - 8.572 percent
Madhugiri - 10.91 percent
Chikkanayakana Halli - 10.59 percent
Gubbi - 12.96 percent
Koratagere - 8.72 percent
Haveri ULB Election Fact Sheet: 480 candidates contesting from 136 wards
A total of 480 candidates are contesting from all 136 wards: BJP-130, Congress-136, JD(S)-52. As many as 2,05,199 voters are set to exercise their franchise. Of this 1,03,762 are males, 1,01,392 are females and four are transgenders. Sixty-five polling booths are "sensitive" and 29 polling booths are "very sensitive". The Election Commission has deployed over 1,000 staff on election duty. VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trials) in ULB elections is not being used. However, authorities have displayed candidates' passport size photo for the first time on EVMs along with the party symbol.
Polling to be held in 65 ward seats in Mysuru
In Mysore City Corporation, elections will be held for 65 ward seats. The contest is mainly between Congress and BJP as JD(S) is fielding candidates in only 23 of 65 seats.
No coalition between Congress and JD(S)
There is no coalition between Congress and JD(S) in the North Karnataka region for the ULB polls. Both parties are contesting independently. JD(S), however, doesn't have a strong base in this region.
Photos of candidates displayed on EVMs for the first time
The State Election Commission of Karnataka has displayed photos of candidates in EVMs for the first time this polls.
Elections postponed in three ULBs due to Kodagu floods
Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it has been postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — due to heavy rains and flash floods early this month in their Kodagu district, about 270 kilometres from Bengaluru.
12:50 (IST)
Nearly 20% polling in Tumakuru till 11 am
By 11 am, 6896 people (approximately 20 percent) had voted in Tumakuru district for the ULB elections. 3,904 males and 2,992 females cast their votes.
12:39 (IST)
DV Sadananda Gowda waits to cast his vote
Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda stood in line at a polling station in Puttur to cast his vote in the urban local body elections in Karnataka on Friday.
12:30 (IST)
Voting percentage in Belgaum's 14 ULBs by 12 pm:
Gokak Municipal Council: 22.31 percent
Chikkodi Municipality: 26.58 percnet
Ramdurg Municipality: 19.03 percent
Savadatti Municipality: 28.34 percent
Bailhongal Municipality: 34.14 percent
Sankeshwar Municipality: 25.3 percent
Moodlagiri Conference: 38.18 percent
Panchayat Municipality: 37.48 percent
Hukeri Municipality: 32.27 percent
Sadalga Municipality: 40.3 percent
Rayabag Pattan Panchayat: 31.01 percent
Khanapur Pattan Panchayat: 31.4 percent
Konnur municipality: 28.5 percent
Nipani Municipal Council: 29.01 percent
12:21 (IST)
ULB polls in Karnataka are a warm up to the Lok Sabha election in 2019
The Urban Local Bodies poll in Karnataka is being seen as tech run before the final show in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. According to The Hindu, the results will decide the alliance for several Lok Sabha constituencies between Congress and the JD(S) next year. The BJP, which has a stronger presence in urban pockets, will get to test its popularity across the state ahead of the general elections.
12:13 (IST)
Percentage of voting in Dakshina Kannada district till 11 am:
- Dakshina Kannada district: 30.78 percent
- Ullal City Municipal Council: 28.7 percent
- Bantwal Town Municipal Council: 33.25 percent
- Puttur City Municipal Council: 30.89 percent
12:06 (IST)
Voters arrive to cast their votes at a polling station in Pandavapura
11:56 (IST)
Voters stand in front of Nagemdranamatti polling station in Haveri
11:51 (IST)
People from an old age home in Gandhinagar, Mysuru, arrive to cast votes at booth 29
11:49 (IST)
11:41 (IST)
11:35 (IST)
11:23 (IST)
11:00 (IST)
Voters wait in line to cast vote in Hosahalli
10:52 (IST)
10:48 (IST)
Voter turnout crosses 80% at Touheed English Medium School in Bantwal by 10.30 am
10:44 (IST)
An elderly person being carried to vote at Haveri CMC
10:37 (IST)
Hanagal MLA CM Udasi casts his vote in Hanagal
10:33 (IST)
10:31 (IST)
Karnataka ULB polls are a tussle between the powers of the MLA and local body leaders
As the first phase of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) election is underway across Karnataka, the issue of decentralisation of power between the state legislators and local councillors has come to the fore. MLAs are often seen "interfering" in civic works undertaken by the city/town councillors. While the law (Karnataka Municipalities Act) allows them to be members of ULBs, councillors feel that MPs, MLAs and MLCs overstep their boundary and stick out as a sore thumb in the administration of local bodies, thus violating principles of decentralisation of power.
Providing a counterpoint, Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil told The Hindu it is inevitable. "People come to us with civic problems and we have to help them. If we tell them to go to the councillor, we will be seen as avoiding our responsibilities and judged as being disinterested and lethargic. There is no way we can say no. I understand the idea behind decentralisation of power, but my voters don’t," he said.
10:22 (IST)
Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi casts his vote at Hanagal polling station
10:18 (IST)
Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar casts his vote at a CMC polling station
10:10 (IST)
Voter turnout in Mandya under 10% till 9 am
Polling percentages till 9 am in Mandya ULBs is as follows: 8.2 percent of voters polled in Maddur TMC, 8.40 percent for Pandavapura TMC, 7.20 percent for Nagamangala TMC and 8.19 percent for Bellur Town Panchayat
10:07 (IST)
Voter turnout in Mandya at 8.25% till 9 am
The polling percentage for five ULBs in Mandya district was just 8.25 percent in the first two hours. According to official data provided by the District Election Commission, polling percentage for the ULBA Mandya CMC was 7.64 percent by 9 am.
10:06 (IST)
ULB elections crucial for BJP after it emerged as single largest party in Assembly polls
The ULB polls are also important for the BJP, which had emerged as the single largest party during the Assembly election, to assess its popularity across the state.
Before Yeddyurappa was supposed to face the floor test on 19 May, he gave an emotional speech and resigned as the chief minister. He said that he was stepping down even though the mandate wasn't for Congress or JDS, and called their alliance "unholy".
Since then, the BJP has been targetting the Kumaraswamy government and asserting that it won't last long. In view of the differences, Yeddyurappa had even claimed that several "disgruntled" leaders from the ruling coalition were eager to join his party.
10:01 (IST)
Haveri DC visits polling booth
Haveri District Commissioner MV Venkatesh visited a polling booth at Haveri CMC office, and verified voter IDs of those who came to vote.
09:54 (IST)
Why Congress, JD(S) decided to contest the ULB election separately?
Another thing to factor in to understand why Congress and JD(S) are contesting the elections separately is the divide between north and south Karnataka. While both Congress and JD(S) have a strong base in pockets of southern Karnataka, the BJP has an upper hand in the north. Plus, the JD(S) has little presence in coastal and northern parts of the state.
09:47 (IST)
Congress, JD(S) will seek to defeat BJP through 'friendly cooperation' despite contesting separately
The thought behind the Congress-JD(S) contesting independently is that in places where either Congress or JD(S) — or both — are strong, they will fight separately. But wherever BJP has an upper hand, the two parties will have a "friendly cooperation" to reduce the chances of a win for the saffron party.
09:37 (IST)
169 candidates in fray for Mandya City Municipal Council
As many as 169 candidates are in the fray for the Mandya CMC which has 35 wards, a communique from the Department of Information and Public Relations said. The number of candidates in the fray of other four ULBs are: Maddur 85, Pandavapura 79, Nagamangala 71 and 51 in Bellur.
09:36 (IST)
09:34 (IST)
Voter turnout at 8.21% in Haveri
As of 9 am, the voter turnout in Haveri district stood at 8.21 percent, said the Haveri District Commisioner, MV Venkatesh.
09:23 (IST)
BJP supporters outside a polling station in Haveri
BJP party supporters help voters outside the Municipal High School polling station in Haveri, in central Karnataka.
09:20 (IST)
WATCH: MLA SA Ramdas casts his vote in Mysuru
MLA SA Ramdas from Krishnaraja Assembly constituency casts his vote at ward no. 55 in Mysuru City.
09:12 (IST)
Congress won 1,960 seats in 2013 ULB polls in Karnataka
In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD(S) had won 905 each, while independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
Though the JD(S) and the Congress formed a coalition government after the 12 May Assembly election threw up a hung House due to a split verdict, the ruling alliance partners are contesting against each other in the ULBs separately.
09:04 (IST)
WATCH: Voting underway at brisk pace in Ullal
Voting was brisk at Ward No. 10 at Vidyaranya Nagar for Ullal City Municipal election in Dakshina Kannada district.
08:58 (IST)
Scene from a 'hyper sensitive area' of Vidyaranya Nagar in Ullal city
Ullal has in the last few years earned the tag of a "hyper-sensitive area" due to murders, attacks on youths, communal friction and hate speeches, according to The Times of India.
08:58 (IST)
Polls for 14 ULBs being held in Belagavi district
Elections for 14 urban local bodies is being held in Belagavi. 453 polling centres have been established for 343 wards. 4,14,000 voters will exercise their franchise. There is direct fight between BJP and Congress. JD(S) doesn't have a presence here.
08:53 (IST)
WATCH: Polling picks up pace in Ullal
Voting picks up pace after rains stop in Ullal City, Mangaluru taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.
08:47 (IST)
Voters wait for their turn in Humnabad taluk of Bidar
Voters wait for their turn at a government primary school in Humnabad taluka of Bidar district in north-eastern Karnataka.
08:41 (IST)
Election results to have strong impact on JD(S)-Congress coalition government
As many as 70 of the 105 ULBs are in Northern Karnataka region, where people are protesting and demanding a separate state. The election result would have an impact on JD(S)-Congress coalition government as people of this region are upset with the JD(S) led government.
08:39 (IST)
Four-corner fight between BJP, JD(S), Congress and BSP in Humnabad
It is a four-corner fight in Humnabad taluk of Bidar. A total of 99 candidates from BJP, JD(S), Congress and BSP are trying their luck. The ULB has 12,959 voters, of which 6,829 are male and 6,130 are female voters.
08:38 (IST)
08:35 (IST)
Only one vote cast in Abbakka Nagar Ullal booth in Mangaluru since 8 am
Abbakka Nagar Ullal booth in Mangaluru city number 33 has seen only one vote cast since 8 am.
08:31 (IST)
BJP contesting from 23 wards in Humnabad in Bidar district
In Humnabad, Bidar, the BJP is contesting 23 wards and JD(S) in 21 wards. Including four BSP and independent candidates, there are a total of 99 candidates. The ULB has 12,959 voters, in which 6,829 are men and 6,130 are women voters. The counting will be held on 3 September in Humnabad.
08:29 (IST)
WATCH: Voting underway in Haveri
The weather is clear in Haveri. Voters can be seen visiting the polling station to cast their votes in Haveri and Ranebennur.
08:26 (IST)
Slow start to voting in Mangaluru
Slow voting at Ullal Bharati English Medium School for Ullal City Municipality in Mangaluru taluk.
08:25 (IST)
WATCH: Voting underway in Bidar's Hallikhed (B) Municipality
Voting began at 7 am in the Hallikhed(B) Municipality in Bidar, across 23 booths.
08:20 (IST)
08:14 (IST)
08:07 (IST)
WATCH: Hosamath Basavashanthling Swamy casts his vote in Haveri
08:03 (IST)
Hosamath Basavashanthling Swamiji casts vote at a booth in Haveri
