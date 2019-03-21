Karnataka to have 35,000 wheelchairs, 52,000 magnifying glasses and over 31,000 assistants for specially-abled voters

Bengaluru: Over 35,000 wheelchairs, 52,000 magnifying glasses, and 2213 sign language interpreters have been arranged in Karnataka for voters belonging to the persons with disabilities (PwD) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Till 28 February, we mapped 4,03,907 persons with disabilities (in the state) and are arranging whatever they require for assistance. We have arranged 35,739 wheelchairs, over 52,000 magnifying glasses, over 2213 sign language interpreters and over 31000 assistants,” the state's Chief Electoral Officer, Sanjiv Kumar, said.

Besides this, Kumar said there will be a special queue for PwD voters.

“Sturdy ramps are being arranged in all 58,180 booths (in the state) and we are ensuring that they are all on ground floors. There will be a special queue for persons with disabilities and assistance of all kind will be provided,” he added.

Karnataka will vote to elect its members of Parliament during the second and third phases of polling on 18 April and 23 April respectively. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

