Karnataka polls: Supreme Court's order demoting SC/ST officers in state irks community, may impact electoral results

A few days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, over 20,000 government officers belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities are being demoted across all government offices in the state. Acting on a Supreme Court order that revoked reservation in promotions, the Karnataka government has started the process of demoting officers.

"It is an act of prejudice," said R Mohan Raj, state president of the Republic Party of India (RPI) and former Dalit Sangharsh Samiti leader, adding that it goes against Article 16A (equal opportunities in matters relating to employment) of the Constitution.

Raj said that implementing the order has irked members of the SC/ST community and this will reflect in the upcoming Assembly elections. "The (SC/ST) communities have been deeply affected by the order and their inability to change things. They have lost faith in both the BJP and the Congress," he said.

KG Jagadish worked as an executive engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD) in Chitradurga, and was demoted as per the Supreme Court order. He rued all his life's work has yielded nothing. "I helped make our office the best in the circle when it comes to operations. I have worked as a loyal employee from the time I joined and made sure that my service was worthy. But all that I did is now worth nothing," he said.

"From the post of an executive engineer, I have been demoted to Grade I assistant engineer. The Supreme Court has taken its decision on the case and we cannot do anything about it," he added.

While hearing the BK Pavitra and others vs Union of India case in February last year, the Supreme Court ordered the striking down of seniority in promotions awarded to SC/ST employees, and in March, it ordered the Karnataka government to implement the ruling.

Following this, in November last year, the Karnataka Assembly unanimously passed the Karnataka Extension of Consequential Seniority to Government Servants Promoted on the Basis of Reservation (to the post in the civil services of the state) Bill, in an attempt to avoid demoting employees. But the bill was returned by the president's office and the state government was asked to use its own discretion to decide on the matter.

Later, this year, hearing a contempt petition filed by AHIMSA, a group representing people from the general category, backward classes and minorities, the Supreme Court ordered the Karnataka government to furnish exhaustive details of all promotions and demotions by 9 May. The Supreme Court in its order also stated that neither the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) nor the high court could grant a stay in any of the orders by the state government.

"Our petition has been turned down by the KAT (Karnataka Administrative Tribunal) due to the Supreme Court's order. There is no proper law and order in India. People from the SC/ST communities who were in lower positions and were working under me have been promoted, but I was demoted; I feel I have been insulted socially. We need a life with pride and integrity, not discrimination," said Jagadish.

But AHIMSA president M Nagaraj believes the demotions are being done to accommodate "deserving individuals from the general category who were deprived of a promotion". "The demotions are as per the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court had given several interim orders; at that time, the government took note of it and in every instance of promotions based on reservations, it said that it was subject to the final outcome of the Supreme Court," he said.

Pointing out that reservation in promotions is to the extent of 15 percent for SCs and 3 percent for STs, Nagaraj said, "There is no provision in the Constitution to give representation to Christians or Muslims or other communities."

Several officers, who were demoted due to the Supreme Court order in favour of Pavitra, a Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) engineer who had challenged concessional seniority in promotions awarded to SC/ST employees in the state, feel the government is to blame for not implementing the Reservation Act properly and that the order is based on flawed input.

Thippeswamy AC, who worked as deputy director at the information department, was demoted to the post of a superintendent. "The government has a roster system according to the Reservation Act. It states that 15 percent of Scheduled Castes and 3 percent of Scheduled Tribes should be given reservation. Do you think the government is following this system?" he questioned.

Mohan Raj believes that reservation has not been adequately implemented in the last 50 years and the SC/ST communities continue to live on the sidelines of society. He blamed government apathy in maintaining proper records for the situation. "Several departments like the revenue department and the agriculture department have not been able to meet the reservation quota. Several individuals, not just those belonging to the SC/ST communities, have not received their time-bound promotions," he said, adding that lack of proper maintenance of seniority lists and the cycle of promotions has resulted in members of the general category believing there are excess numbers of people from the SC/ST communities in public offices. "Several files have not been maintained properly and the home secretary has not taken up responsibility on the issue," he said.

Social insult?

Several employees who were demoted are suffering tremendous mental pressure, and some have even requested resignation. Jagadish said his colleague, unable to bear the insult of being demoted, suffered a cardiac arrest.

"My colleague Lingaraju got demoted as a Grade II assistant engineer and he could not take the pain. He had a heart attack and passed away," he said. "The news of his demotion was confirmed on 27 April and he was informed about it on 28 April. He wanted to retire instead of being demoted, but his senior officer, Jagadish, asked him against taking any hasty steps. But he could not bear the insult and had a heart attack on 29 April," said Mallikarju, a close friend of Lingaraju.

"The SC/ST community is losing hope from the government. The Supreme Court had asked (Karnataka) chief secretary Ratna Prabha to submit a report on whether there was inadequate representation in work due to reservation, and has reservations in promotions become inefficient. The reports show that the SC/ST community is not being given proper reservation in accordance with the (Karnataka State Civil Services) Act," he added.

"After 19 years of service, I was promoted as an assistant administrative officer (AAO) under the unreserved category on 1 July, 2013. I was eligible to become administrative officer and they gave me charge; but on 16 April, 2018, I was demoted to post of a superintendent. I am the most experienced person in my office and yet I have not been given a rightful promotion. Now, I am not going to work and I am on leave till 23 May," said Thippeswamy.

"An ordinance was formed by the government of Karnataka for reservation, and if the president approves it, we would see what happens. Over 22,000 people are suffering due to this. It is like a life sentence for all of us. People from the SC/ST communities have become one now; we will fight for our rights," he added.

Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha said the government will release details of officers who have been demoted after a Supreme Court hearing, scheduled for 9 May.

The authors are members of The NewsCart, a Bengaluru-based media startup