Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah sends Prime Minister Narendra Modi legal notice for calling him '10% CM'

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday sent a legal notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, Amit Shah and BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa for criminal and civil defamation in response to corruption charges against him. The notice has been sent after the prime minister called Siddaramaiah, "seedha rupaiya CM" and a "10 percent CM."

On Sunday, Siddaramaiah had lashed out at Modi for making "personal attacks" and speaking at a "low level". The prime minister was using language that did not befit the office he held, the Congress leader said, taking exception to Modi calling his dispensation a "10 percent government" and "seedha rupaiah sarkar" while attacking him over alleged corruption.

Siddaramaiah also mocked the Karnataka BJP, saying it solely depended on the prime minister as regards the 12 May state Assembly polls as it had no leader with a "face value".

The same day, while firing a barrage of barbs at the Congress, Modi had labelled it as a "deal party" that was being uprooted from all over the country and said no one can save it now. Taking the BJP's campaign in poll-bound Karnataka to full throttle, he also accused the Congress of "distorting history" as part of a conspiracy to divide the society.

At poll rallies in Chitradurga and Raichur, he flayed the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah for celebrating the "jayantis of sultans" (birth anniversaries of Muslim rulers) for the sake of "vote bank politics". Modi accused the Congress of protecting the corrupt, adopting a divide-and-rule policy, making false promises and having no agenda other than "abusing Modi."

On 5 May, hitting back at Modi over his "Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar- Congress" jibe against Congress, Siddaramaiah had called BJP a "prison, price rise and pakoda" party. "Dear Modiji, heard you spun a new abbreviation 'PPP' today. Sir, we have always championed the 3 Ps of democracy: 'Of the People, By the People, For the People'," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet shortly after Modi's attack.

With inputs from PTI