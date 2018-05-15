You are here:
Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah loses Chamundeshwari constituency to GT Deve Gowda by over 36,000 votes

Politics FP Staff May 15, 2018 15:36:42 IST

JD(S) leader GT Deve Gowda won from the Chamundeshwari constituency on Tuesday in the Karnataka Assembly election, defeating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by over 30,000 votes.

While Deve Gowda got a total of 1,21,325 votes, Congress nominee Siddaramaiah polled 85,283 votes. BJP candidate SR Gopal Rao got  12,064 votes.

During the initial stage of the counting of votes, Siddaramaiah was seen trailing in both Badami and Chamundeshwari from where he was seeking re-election. While Deve Gowda surged ahead soon after the counting began, victory became eminent to the JD(S) after the twelfth round of counting when he led by a margin of 12,000 votes.

Deve Gowda's supporters celebrated near his residence in anticipation of a victory.

While maintaining a strong lead in Chamundeshwari constituency on Tuesday, Deve Gowda claimed that the people have "rejected" the Karnataka chief minister. "He (Siddaramaiah) lost because of his attitude, because of attacking everyone and because of his loose talk", GT Devegowda was quoted as saying by ANI.

As trends predicted a win for JD(S) in the constituency, BJP spokesman S Shantaram claimed that the JD(S) caused more damage to the Congress than the saffron party itself in the Karnataka Assembly election. "The fact that Siddaramaiah is losing badly to JD(S) in Chamundeshwari is evidence of the strong anti-incumbency against the Congress and its  chief minister", he told IANS.

Chamundeshwari recorded a 76.05 percent voter turnout, a bit higher than 2013 which was 73.9 percent, according to a report in The Hindu. A total of 2,24,968 people had voted in the constituency.

According to this Firstpost report, it was the ego tussle between Deve Gowda and Siddaramaiah, who were once friends, which made the contest for Chamundeshwari high stakes.

According to the data on Election Commission of India's website, the JD(S) leader won in 2013 from the Chamundeshwari seat by a margin of 7,103 votes.

In 1983, it was from Chamundeshwari that Siddaramaiah marked his arrival into the political scene when he won as an Independent. He contested seven times from Chamundeshwari, out of which he lost only in 1989 and 1999.

Siddaramaiah is unlikely to return for a fight in Chamundeshwari. He recently said that will not be fighting polls henceforth.

With inputs from Team 101Reporters

Click here for live results updates on Karnataka Election 2018


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 15:36 PM

