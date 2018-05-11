You are here:
Karnataka polls: Shatrughan Sinha taunts Narendra Modi, says becoming prime minister does not make anyone the wisest in country

Politics PTI May 11, 2018 09:44:37 IST

Patna: Dissident Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha, on Thursday, expressed his disapproval of the aggressive tone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches during the Karnataka Assembly elections campaign, which concluded on Thursday, and sought to offer some 'advice'.

In a series of tweets, Sinha – who has often contradicted his party's official stand — tagged Modi and said becoming the prime minister “does not make anyone the wisest”.

“Sir. Today, the election campaign will come to an end. Regardless of Dhan Shakti (power of wealth)…..ultimately Jan Shakti (power of the people) prevails”, the actor-turned-politician tweeted in his trademark style.

File image of BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha. AFP

In Sinha's tweets, his disenchantment over not being invited as a star campaigner for the BJP in the state elections were amply clear.

“Even though I am uninvited, like in other states, from Bihar to UP to Gujarat, as a star campaigner, for reasons best known to all of us, I shall humbly suggest as an old friend, well-wisher and supporter of the party …..Let's not cross limits. Let's not get personal. Issues should be conveyed in most beautiful way, keeping decorum. Maryada and Garima of honourable PM must be kept intact,' tweeted the Patna Sahib MP, tagging both Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.

“Why do we come with odd and ridiculous definitions ….. like PPP for INC (Pondicherry, Punjab and Pariwar)”, he tweeted, strongly disapproving the barbs hurled by the prime minister at the Congress during his election rallies.

During an election rally on 5 May, Modi had mounted a scathing attack on the Congress over corruption, and asserted it will remain "Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar" Congress after its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

The state goes to polls on 12 May and counting of votes will take place on 15 May.

“Results will be announced on 15th. Anything can happen. Being PM does not make anyone the wisest in the country …. for being PM requires no qualification ….. only majority...while for becoming Shankaracharya one requires great wisdom, experience and statesmanship," Sinha tweeted.

“What happens if your definition changes after results and your PPP becomes of the People by the People and for the People, or for that matter turns into Popular People's Party”, he said, again tagging Modi.

“Let the people of Karnataka decide and let the best persons win," he signed off.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 09:44 AM

