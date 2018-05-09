You are here:
Karnataka polls: SC to hear Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik's plea against Congress manifesto tomorrow

Politics PTI May 09, 2018 13:25:26 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will, on Thursday, hear Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik's plea alleging that the Congress party in its election manifesto in Karnataka was seeking votes in the name of religion.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday agreed to hear Muthalik's plea, which also sought directions to the Election Commission to delete the Congress party's alleged appeal in its manifesto.

File image of Supreme Court. Reuters

Advocate Vishnu Jain mentioned the matter for urgent listing and said there is a seven-judge bench judgment which prohibits seeking of votes in the name of religion.

The plea has also sought disqualification of those Congress candidates who are allegedly seeking votes in the name of religion in the Karnataka polls.

The Assembly election in Karnataka will be held on 12 May, 2018 in 223 of the 224 constituencies.

The results are scheduled to be announced on 15 May.


