Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Bidar today, Yogi Adityanath in Sirsi; Nitin Gadkari to hold roadshows

With just days left for the crucial Karnataka Assembly polls, several key campaigners of the BJP and the Congress are lined up to address rallies and interact with the masses on Thursday. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already in the state to spearhead the saffron party's campaigning, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will land in Bidar to undertake the eighth leg of his campaign on Thursday and Friday.

Resuming his "Jana Aashirwada Yatre", the Congress chief is expected to cover Bidar, Gulbarga, Gadag and Haveri districts of the southern state during the eighth leg of his campaign.

As per his schedule, after landing in Bidar at 11.30 am on Thursday, Rahul will hold a corner meeting at 12.30 pm in Aurad town. He will then address corner meetings in Bhalki town at 3 pm and in Humnabad at 4.45 pm. His last corner meeting for the day will be at 5.30 pm in KRE Pharmacy Ground.

On Friday, Gandhi is expected to address public and corner meetings in Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts. The Congress chief's previous leg of campaigning in the state was from 26 to 27 April.

Meanwhile, Adityanath, who is among the BJP's star campaigners in the upcoming Assembly elections, will visit Karnataka on 3 and 4 May and then from 7 to 10 May.

Adityanath is scheduled to address public meetings in Sirsi, Sagar, Balehonnuru, Belur, and Honnali on Thursday.

According to his schedule, he will begin his campaigning by addressing a gathering in Sirsi at 10.35 am, and then head to Sagar to address a rally at 12.35. He is expected to visit Balehonnuru, where he will visit a mutt at 2.15 pm and address a gathering. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister will then attend a public meeting at Belur at 4.30 pm and wrap up his campaigning for the day by addressing a public meeting at Honnali.

Yeddyurappa will also be campaigning on Thursday. At 10 am, he will attend a public meeting at Ajjampura, followed by another rally in Chikmagalur at 11.15 am. After lunch, the BJP chief ministerial candidate is expected to address a public gathering in Nittur at 2.45 pm, and then address another meeting at 4.20 pm in Belagavi.

Meanwhile, Gadkari is scheduled to hold roadshows in two constituencies besides addressing public meetings on Thursday.

The Union minister of shipping and transport will visit KR Pete, Srirangapattana, Nippani, and Belagavi for his campaigning. Karnataka goes to the polls on 12 May in which 2,655 candidates are in the fray for 224 seats in the state Assembly.

With inputs from PTI