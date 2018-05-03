Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi gives 'F' grade to Narendra Modi for failure to improve state's performance in agriculture

New Delhi: Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for letting the farmers down in Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a report card gave the prime minister an 'F' Grade for his performance in the agricultural sector in the state.

Gandhi, in a tweet, said the prime minister's crop insurance scheme has made the "farmers suffer" while filling the coffers of the private insurance companies that have made "huge profits".

The Congress chief said that the farmers did not receive the additional 50 percent on their Minimum Support Price (MSP) that they have been demanding.

"Contribution to Congress state governments 8,500 crore Farm Loan waiver = 0 Rs.

PM's crop insurance scheme: Farmers suffer; pvt (private) insurance companies make huge profits.

No MSP+50%, for Karnataka farmers. Grade = F,"

The attack came ahead of polling for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, to be held on 12 May. The results will be declared on 15 May.

Both Modi and Rahul were scheduled to address separate public rallies in the state on Thursday.

While the Prime Minister will address rallies in Kalaburagi, Ballari and Bengaluru, Gandhi will join the Congress' Jana Ashirwada Yatre, which will continue till Friday.