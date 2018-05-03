Karnataka polls: Narendra Modi persuaded me to continue to as Lok Sabha member, says JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda, the latter, while downplaying it, said on Wednesday that his continuation as a Lok Sabha member was due to the prime minister's persuasion skills.

"Before the 2014 elections, I had said I would resign from Lok Sabha if BJP gets a majority on its own. I decided to resign, but Modi persuaded me against doing so. He said the country needs the experience and services of senior leaders," a Times of India report quoted Gowda as saying.

Showering praise on the former Karnataka chief minister at a rally in Udupi on Tuesday, Modi said that Gowda was one of the leaders for whom he had great respect.

In remarks that raised eyebrows in political circles, Modi, while launching the second leg of his campaign blitz for the Assembly elections, had lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for "insulting" Gowda, saying it showed his "arrogance".

"Congress' disrespect towards Shri Deve Gowda ji is not acceptable. If such is their mindset, how can they think of the good of the people of Karnataka?" Modi asked.

However, Gowda downplayed the praise and said, "Maybe, by praising me, he (the prime minister) wants to gain sympathy. That is all. That does not mean there is an understanding (between BJP and JDS)."

Modi's remarks relating to Gowda were seen as extending an olive branch to the JD(S) veteran to keep the options open for BJP in the event of a hung verdict. But, the JD(S) supremo dismissed such claims and said the party was confident of forming a majority on its own. "In fact, the JD(S) is confident of forming the government on its own with the cooperation of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and other friends in the political arena... I do not expect a hung Assembly," Gowda said.

Hitting back at Siddaramaiah, Gowda said that he "wanted to be the chief minister with support from BJP when he was in my party in 2004. I said no. Now Siddaramaiah is spreading this that I will support BJP," he said.

He was responding to a query on Siddaramaiah's remarks that the JD(S) and BJP have a tacit understanding for the elections.

With inputs from PTI