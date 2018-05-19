Karnataka polls: HD Kumaraswamy alleges two of his MLAs were 'hijacked' by BJP from Bengaluru

Hyderabad: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged that two of his MLAs were "hijacked" by the BJP from Bengaluru, but expressed hope that they would join his camp Saturday morning.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that the BJP has been trying to "purchase" his MLAs by offering several incentives.

"The BJP has no strength to form the government. The confidence vote to be held on Saturday will be defeated by the Congress and the JD(S) combine.

"We know that two MLAs were hijacked from Bengaluru. One MLA is in touch with us. Saturday morning, they are going to join our camp," he said.

JD(S) MLAs, who reached in the morning and were staying in Novotel Hotel, left for Bengaluru in the night.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 pm on Saturday, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by the Governor to BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to prove majority.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, followed by the Congress with 78, the JD(S) with 37 and three seats have gone to others in the 224-member Assembly where elections were held for 222 seats.

The majority mark is 112 seats and the post-poll alliance strength of the Congress-JD(S) combine, which claims to have 117 MLAs, has alleged foul play in the Governor inviting BJP to form the government.

