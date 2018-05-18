Karnataka polls: From Main Hoon Na to Marvel's The Avengers, meme makers have a field day

While it is not yet clear if the newly appointed Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa will be able to prove his majority during the floor test on Saturday, the high political drama in the wake of the Assembly results certainly sparked the interest — and creativity — of the Twitterati and those on Facebook.

Here are some of the best memes floating around on the internet:

#KarnatakaVerdict "I hope Congress will get a majority": Congress supporter. "I hope BJP will get a majority": BJP supporter "I hope it will be a hung assembly": Luxury resort owner. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 15, 2018

