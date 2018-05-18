You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka polls: From Main Hoon Na to Marvel's The Avengers, meme makers have a field day

Politics FP Staff May 18, 2018 19:29:46 IST

While it is not yet clear if the newly appointed Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa will be able to prove his majority during the floor test on Saturday, the high political drama in the wake of the Assembly results certainly sparked the interest — and creativity — of the Twitterati and those on Facebook.

Here are some of the best memes floating around on the internet:

Follow LIVE updates on Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2018


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 19:29 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores