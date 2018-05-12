You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka polls: From free coffee to internet access, how Bengaluru voters are being encouraged to cast their ballot

Politics FP Staff May 12, 2018 16:34:51 IST

As Karnataka polls to elect a new government, unique offers are being used to tempt voters to cast their ballot. Cafes and food joints in Bengaluru are offering discounts and other freebies to people who have cast their votes, according to media reports.

Voters stand in queue to cast their votes for Karnataka Assembly election 2018. PTI

Voters stand in queue to cast their votes for Karnataka Assembly election 2018. PTI

According to News18, Nisarga Hotel on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru is offering free dosas to new voters and coffee for everyone with ink on their fingers, indicating that they have voted in the Assembly election. Owner Krishnaraj said that the idea was put forward by some regular young patrons, the report added.

Another hotel Vasudev Adiga has announced that free coffee will be served from 7 am till 7 pm on 12 May to those who have exercised their right to vote. A hotel official told Deccan Chronicle, "It has been observed that there is low voter turnout as compared to the population of the state. We would like everyone to vote, as it will help in electing the right candidate."

Meanwhile, a cyber cafe in Rajajinagar 2nd Stage, run by S Vishweswaraa Iyer, is offering free internet access to those who vote on Saturday, reported The Times of India.

"We will also offer other discounts. Photocopying per sheet will cost 25 paise as against the regular rate of Rs one. The facility will be extended till the BBMP elections, scheduled in 2020. The main idea is to encourage youngsters to vote." Iyer told The Times of India.

Several groups in Bengaluru are giving flowers and saplings to young voters for being part of the process, as per NDTV. They have, however, clarified that they aren't supporting any particular party and just want to push youngsters to vote, the report added.

Follow our LIVE blog on Karnataka Assembly Election 2018


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 16:34 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores