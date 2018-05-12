You are here:
Karnataka polls: EVM in Bengaluru only registering votes for BJP's lotus symbol, says Congress leader

May 12, 2018

Bengaluru: An EVM at a polling booth was registering votes only for the BJP's 'Lotus' symbol irrespective of which button was pressed, Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa claimed on Saturday.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"There are five booths opposite my parents' apartment at RMV II stage (in the northern suburb). In the second booth, any button pressed registers a vote only to 'kamal ke phool' (lotus). Angry voters are returning without casting their vote," tweeted Congress spokesman Kalappa as Karnataka voted to elect a new Assembly.

The Congress leader alleged that voting from the booth was stopped by the Election Commission officials for a while and later resumed.

The EC, however, has so far not confirmed the alleged malfunction of the particular EVM.

Since polling began at 7 am across 222 of the total 224 constituencies, there have been reports of EVMs malfunctioning in few booths; power crisis in a polling station in Rajajinagar seat; voter's names missing at few booths and burka-clad women forced to reveal their faces at a Belagavi polling booth – leading to few hiccups.


