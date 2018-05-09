You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka polls: Election Commission seizes nearly 10,000 voter ID cards from Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency

Politics FP Staff May 09, 2018 03:14:08 IST

The Election Commission on Tuesday night ordered an enquiry into nearly 10,000 voter identity cards recovered from an apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli area in the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency which the Congress claims belongs to a BJP leader. Sanjeev Kumar, chief electoral officer for Karnataka said initial investigation indicates the ~9700 cards "appear to be prima facie genuine" but only a thorough probe can determine if this is accurate.

Representational image

Representational image

Five laptops and a printer were also recovered from the same apartment where the mass of voter ID cards were found. Manjula Nanjamuri owns this apartment which is said to have been rented to a person named Rakesh, according to newswire ANI.

The BJP pounced on the news flow from the hurriedly cobbled press conference close to midnight. "Congress is losing public support and they are trying hard to rig the upcoming elections in Karnataka by undemocratic ways. So, we demand countermanding of polls in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency," BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Congress hit back swiftly. "Who is Manjula Nanjamuri? (owner of the flat No. 115) She is a BJP leader and ex-corporator. Who did she rent this house to? To Rakesh, who is Manjula's son. He contested the corporation election on a BJP ticket in 2015 and lost to the Congress", Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

"FIR has been registered and further investigations will be conducted. The situation is being closely monitored by the EC and appropriate action will be taken", Kumar said.

Kumar said two two large bags of counterfoils, which appear to be acknowledgement slips of the form used to add voters' names, were also found at the same location although the forms were of a colour different from the one used by the Election Commission. Raja Rajeshwari Nagar is home to roughly 4.4 lakh voters. In 2013, the seat had gone to the Congress's Munirathna who secured 37 per cent vote share. Munirathna, who won the seat in 2013 and is seeking reelection, is pitted against BJP's Muniraju Gowda.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 03:14 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent





IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores