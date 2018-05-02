Karnataka polls: Deve Gowda rules out alliance despite Modi's ‘kind words’; tracing JD(S) supremo’s ties with BJP

Amidst allegations by the Congress party that JD(S) is the 'B-team' of BJP, JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday insisted that there was no possibility of his party tying up with the BJP ahead of the high stakes Karnataka election.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Gowda said, as per a report in NewsMinute: "He (Modi) understands what is happening in Karnataka. He knows exactly what to say in each state he visits. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to come receive him at his car and then saw him off at the door when he went to visit the prime minister. "But there is nothing special in that and there is no need to take any meaning out of this," he clarified, adding that it did not mean that the JD(S) would be joining hands with the BJP.

Gowda further told ANI: "A Kannadiga had become the PM. How Siddaramaiah tried to demolish the Kannadigas pride, taking that as a background, he (Modi) said this is how Congress gives respect to Kannadigas, this does not mean an alliance".

Gowda's clarification followed Modi showering praise on the former prime minister at an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka. In remarks that ruffled feathers in political circles, Modi said Gowda was one of the most respected and tallest leaders for whom he had great respect. He also lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for "insulting" the JD(S) supremo, saying it showed his "arrogance".

"But I heard the Congress president speak at political rallies 15-20 days ago....the way he referred to respected Gowda ji....is this your culture (sanskar)? This is arrogance. Your life (as Congress chief) has just begun. Gowda is among the tallest leaders of the country. You are insulting him," Modi had said.

The prime minister was alluding to Gandhi's speeches at his rallies in JD(S) strongholds, where he attacked Gowda and called his party the "B Team" of the BJP.

Modi's remarks assume significance as they come after most pollsters predicted a fractured verdict in the Assembly elections, with no party attaining a majority on its own.

JD(S) state unit chief HD Kumaraswamy had earlier claimed he would be the king after the polls and not the kingmaker.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has often accused the BJP and JD(S) of having a tacit understanding and even claimed that Kumaraswamy had met the saffron party chief Amit Shah, a charge dismissed by the JD(S). His father Gowda, however, told a TV channel that he and his family would disown Kumaraswamy if he joins hands with the BJP.

According to this Firstpost report, the two parties have a history going back a decade, when Kumaraswamy, after finishing his 20-month as chief minister, refused to support a BS Yeddyurappa-led coalition government for the next 20 months. The BJP plan may well be to work out an arrangement, minus Yeddyurappa, should there be a hung verdict.

But the bigger picture is that Modi's overreach is a virtual admission of the BJP's thinking. That it is no longer sure about getting a majority on its own. It has started working towards a Plan B, to form a coalition government in Karnataka. Given the reputation of JD(S) as a political freelancer, it can be persuaded to be part of the power structure, the report added.

Speaking about the respect he has for the former prime minister, Modi referred to Gowda as "the son of this land, and a farmer's son".

"Whenever he comes to meet me in Delhi, I make it a point to receive him at the entrance of my home...open the door of the car for him. I also see him off up to his car," he said.

Modi said he does that in spite of the fact that their ideologies are different and Gowda's party votes against his government in Parliament.

From allies to foes to allies?

Before Modi had come to power, Gowda had famously said on 12 April, 2014: "I will take political sanyas and leave Karnataka if Modi becomes prime minister. His colourful attire, style, NRI funds and gimmicks won’t help him. BJP's ideology is aimed at destroying the unity and harmony in the country."

But, as this Firstpost piece points out, only six weeks later, Gowda began to scowl less at the mention of Modi's name. After Modi became the prime minister and called Gowda over for a "cup of tea", this is what the Karnataka leader said: "... Modi gives respect to former prime ministers ... even though I was prime minister for only 10 months. It feels good."

Modi, in an interview to CNN-News18, had said: "... What happened with Gowda? A farmer’s son became the prime minister, yet they (Lutyen’s Delhi) said he only sleeps."

Later, an overjoyed Gowda had told News18: "I wholly agree with what he (Modi) has said. During my prime ministership, the elite and powerful eco-system of Lutyen’s Delhi was hostile to me just because I am from a humble farming background. I thank the PM for exposing this despicable culture."

Now, it seems that bonhomie seems to be long gone, with Gowda steering clear of answering questions on whether the JD(S) will align with the BJP or the Congress in the event of a hung Assembly. He had told NDTV on Sunday, "If it happens (Kumaraswamy forming a government with the BJP in the event of a hung Assembly), I and my wife and family will totally boycott him."

With inputs from agencies