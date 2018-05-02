Karnataka polls: Congress faces voter ire in Bidar as they vow not to repeat mistake of electing millionaire Ashok Kheny

Bidar, Karnataka: A video shot on 29 April that went viral on social media showed angry voters in Kamthana village of Bidar taluk heckling and hurling angry words and slogans at Congress candidate for Bidar south, Ashok Kheny. The villagers who surrounded his vehicle, refusing to let him get in, are not the only ones determined to ensure Kheny does not get their vote this time. Their list of angry complaints against Kheny is long – like the extravagant and unkept promises made by him in 2013, visiting the constituency only once after getting elected, not even a road to show for his five years as MLA, spending extravagantly on himself.

How and why the Congress chose Kheny as its candidate from Bidar south remains a mystery. Kheny, who was inducted into the party in March to the dismay of many party workers, was given preference over former chief minister Dharam Singh's son Chandra Singh, who seemed the front-runner for the Congress ticket and is inevitably angry at being left out. Voters' ire is thus not the only factor that makes Kheny the losing candidate here.

Kheny had won the last election on a Karnataka Makkala Paksha ticket (a party he founded) after being challenged by JD (S) leader HD Deve Gowda, a vehement critic of Kheny's company Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), which was awarded the contract for construction of the controversial Bengaluru-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor project.

Kheny had then promised voters that he would make Bidar into a mini Singapore, among other things, which saw him defeating, by a margin of over 15,000 votes, his rival Bandeppa Kashempur of JD (S), who seems set to get sweet revenge this time. "We won't let the person who did not even give us drinking water facility ask for our votes," said one villager.

Kingly vows and vexed villagers

Disillusioned and angry voters had believed Kheny last time when, besides the mini Singapore remark, he had also said he would make the government compensate refugees residing on the banks of river Karanja. He assured that in case the government refuses compensation, he would pay the amount from his pocket. He promised to adopt 32 villages for development and that he wouldn't depend on government funds; rather he would spend his own money and that he would set up industries in the region to increase employment.

Bidar voters now accuse him of turning a blind eye towards their problems while spending crores on his birthday gala. Also, farmers of the constituency vehemently protested when Kheny initiated construction of a stadium at Manhalli village in the taluk. They accused him of neglecting their problems and spending on parties. "During the election campaign, he invites film stars and people get entertained. We have understood his tactics now, we will enjoy his gimmicks, but won't vote for him," they said.

Farmers in the region are a particularly angry lot. "Kheny promised to help farmers, so we voted for him," said Amrita Kamthana, a farmer. "After getting elected, he has never visited our village. He has not even paid Rs five to any farmer. We are facing serious issues. We are not getting sugarcane bills. We are not getting good prices for our crops. He has not shown his face to us in these five years," he added. The farmers believe that Kheny joined the Congress realising that he will not be able to make it on his own this time.

Kheny: Spent Rs 2,100 crore on development

Inevitably, Kheny refutes these allegations asserting that he spent Rs 2,100 crore for the development of his constituency. However, people say that if ruling party legislators failed to get Rs 1,000 crore fund from the state government, it is quite unlikely that Kheny would have managed to get such a huge amount. And if he did, voters question where he spent the money, as he has not even developed basic infrastructures like drinking water supply, roads, and hospitals. Neither the condition of farmers improved nor that of any other segment of the electorate, they argue.

Whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing an anti-incumbency sentiment is debatable but that Kheny is facing a huge anti-incumbency wave is not in doubt. Bidar prides itself on the glory of Basavanna and Basava culture. But Kheny appears a total misfit in this milieu, especially with his foot in mouth habit.

On farmers' suicide, he said they take the extreme step because of playing cards and gambling. On another occasion, he said that media people could do anything for the sake of TRP, that they can sell their mothers too. If his victory was a surprise last time, his defeat this time will be no surprise. Among the communities, the majority of voters are Lingayats, Muslims and STs in Bidar south constituency, which has a total electorate of 1,96,623*.

Kheny did not respond to this reporter's repeated attempts of contacting him for his comments or insight.

* Gender-wise break-up

Men – 101,920

Women – 94,700

Others – 3

The author is a Bidar-based freelance writer and a member of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters.