Karnataka polls: BS Yeddyurappa says his becoming CM is 'inevitable', lays out roadmap for swearing-in

Bengaluru: Buoyed by the response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rallies in poll-bound Karnataka, BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said his becoming chief minister was "inevitable" and no one needed to have any doubts about it.

Sounding upbeat, Yeddyurappa said there should not be any confusion about his swearing-in ceremony at Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, which he hinted would happen on 17 or 18 May.

In his address to party workers at Shivamogga, he said, "May 17 is Thursday and May 18 is Friday. We have to look at the convenient time of the Prime Minister. Chief ministers of other states too will attend the event," he said.

"My oath-taking at Vidhana Soudha as the chief minister of Karnataka is inevitable. Nobody should have any doubt about it."

"Karnataka election results will be a replay of UP election results. There is no confusion about it," Yeddyurappa told the cheering crowd.

Yeddyurappa said that "impetus to development activities would be among his government's priorities."

"We are releasing our manifesto on May 4. We will waive farm loans from nationalised banks. We will take up the development works you are expecting from the government," Yeddyurappa said.

According to party sources, huge crowds had thronged the public meetings addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Santhemarahalli, Udupi and Chikkodi on Tuesday.

At Santhemarahalli, Modi addressed Yeddyurappa as the next chief"minister of Karnataka.

Even BJP president Amit Shah had made a"similar forecast at various public meetings.

At the Kolar Gold Field, Shah told a gathering on 30 April that counting of votes would be begin at 8 am and by the final round at 1 pm, Yeddyurappa would emerge as the next chief minister of Karnataka.