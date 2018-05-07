Karnataka polls: BJP will get absolute majority, no question of hung Assembly, says UP minister Surya Pratap Shahi

Mathura: The BJP will get absolute majority in the Karnataka Assembly election slated for 12 May, Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi said in Mathura on Sunday.

The Minister for Agriculture, Agriculture Research and Agriculture Education said the possibility of a hung Assembly in Karnataka was out of question and that the BJP would "get handsome majority".

He was responding to former prime minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda's remarks that his party would not support either the BJP or the Congress in case of a hung Assembly.

The minister said that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh was improving after the BJP assumed office in the state.

He said that the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, initiated by the prime minister will be beneficial for farmers.