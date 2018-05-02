Karnataka polls: BJP moves EC against Congress, says party using 'money power' to create communal disharmony

A team of BJP leaders, led by Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dharmendra Pradhan, and senior leader Arun Singh, moved the Election Commission against the Congress on Wednesday, alleging that the party was using 'money power' to influence the Karnataka polls.

According to ANI, the BJP said that the Congress was trying to create communal disharmony in Karnataka.

"Congress is resorting to abuse of power and pandering to the communal card. We have submitted information on instances of CEOs not taking action, money being disbursed, and senior leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad pandering to the communal card. We demand action be taken,” Prasad said while addressing the media.

On Monday, the party had filed a complaint against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and actor Prakash Raj for allegedly defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, ANI reported.

The BJP urged the election panel to not grant permission to the two to address meetings in the state till 12 May when the Assembly elections will be over, DNA had reported.