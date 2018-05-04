Karnataka polls: BJP, JDS, Congress battle goes virtual; WhatsApp, Twitter replace door-to-door campaigning

If there were to be a Twitter handle of the Karnataka match award, Siddaramaiah would be one of the frontrunners. Employing wit, sarcasm and data in equal measure, the chief minister's Twitter handle has led the Congress fight from the front, taking on Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and BS Yeddyurappa single-handedly. This week, after delivering a smart repartee to Modi, supporting Congress handles decided to indulge the chief minister with the hashtag #SiddaramaiahRocks.

But while Siddaramaiah's success story with 280 characters has enormous appeal among the chatterati, in rural Karnataka, Twitter has little traction and there is little awareness of the chief minister's exploits on the microblogging site. In Varuna, where Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra is contesting, I met Gurupada Swamy, secretary in Karnataka Congress and in charge of the constituency. I asked him how his team was using WhatsApp in this high-profile election.

"We Congressmen, generally speaking, are not tech-savvy. BJP cadres understand the medium of WhatsApp much better. We use Whatsapp mainly to disseminate information about the campaign as we feel meeting people in person is more effective than WhatsApp group discussions,'' Swamy said.

The BJP approach is not so naive. While the party's public meetings provide the optics, the BJP's real campaign is in the virtual world. While the Congress has given the BJP a run for its money on Twitter, with its sharp rebuttals, the BJP has a clear advantage over WhatsApp. BJP social media experts credit the party's WhatsApp prowess to its cadre-based network and the result of its hard work over the past one year.

The BJP started with a target of 5,000 groups in Karnataka but as D-day approaches, there are an estimated 20,000 active WhatsApp groups, each with about 100 members. These include both voters and cadre, who further disseminate the content to contacts on their personal smartphones.

The Congress social media machinery, though, denies that it is lagging behind.

"We have created 16,000 groups, each with 50 to 200 members. There is a social media in charge for every Assembly constituency though we would have liked to go down to the block level,'' says Madhu Yashki Goud, AICC secretary in charge of overlooking the media outreach in Karnataka.

Campaigning over WhatsApp happens 24x7. It does not matter if the voter is not consuming the media for election-related news or attending public meetings of leaders. He is wooed in the privacy of his smartphone.

The advantage of WhatsApp for political parties also is that unlike Facebook and Twitter, this is an unregulated territory. There are no fact checkers in place so parties are free to plug half-truths and even biases into the narrative. And when the smartphone user gets the same message forwarded by multiple contacts, there is a natural tendency to believe it.

Bengaluru-based Brand specialist Harish Bijoor says almost all content on WhatsApp is consumed by the individual, unlike Twitter, where the likelihood of missing out on tweets is more.

"WhatsApp is not a permission-related medium. Besides, the video ability of WhatsApp is tremendous. And for the political parties, the multiplier effect matters. The flip side is that usually on Twitter, you know the identity of the author of the content while on Whatsapp, you do not," says Bijoor.

How does the BJP make its WhatsApp network work? The content is created by the in-house team in the war room in Bengaluru and then sent to approval section. Once it is approved, it is sent to the distribution section which disseminates the messages on the WhatsApp platforms.

"Depending on the content, we decide what is to be released on Facebook, Twitter or WhatsApp. It depends on the issue and the intensity we are seeking on the ground," says Balaji Srinivas, who heads the BJP social media cell in Karnataka.

Samajwadi Party leader Ghanshyam Tiwari however, warns that there will be diminishing returns if WhatsApp is turned into a platform for hate messages.

"One can only hope citizens are sensible and do not fall for campaigns on false news," says Tiwari. "Hate created on falsehoods can do immense harm."

How do the political parties measure the reach of WhatsApp? Srinivas said it is more intuitive.

"More often than not, the same message comes back to me either through one of my family groups or the media picks it up as some of them are also on some of the groups. That shows that the message has travelled," he added.

With hardly any campaign posters on the ground, Karnataka does not look like a state going into a big-ticket election. The door-to-door campaign template has been replaced by the phone-to-phone campaign, with every ping denoting a knock on the door.