Karnataka polls: Amit Shah says Congress and Pakistan think alike, chant Tipu Sultan's name; Siddaramaiah hits back

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the Congress party and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah while addressing a rally in the poll-bound state. He attacked the party for celebrating Tipu Sultan's Jayanti and said that Congress and Pakistan think alike. "Both are chanting the name of Tipu Sultan."

Congress and Pakistan think alike. Both are chanting the name of Tipu Sultan: Shri @AmitShah Watch at https://t.co/P0oNN89N40 #KarnatakaTrustsModi — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) May 6, 2018

Shah had on Saturday asked the Congress not to involve foreign nations in India's domestic politics as he wondered why the party involved Pakistan in such matters. Shah tweeted screenshots of Pakistan government paying tributes to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary and Mani Shankar Aiyar's reported praise of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the neighbouring country. "The Congress and Pakistan have amazing telepathy. Yesterday, Pakistan government remembered Tipu Sultan, whose jayanti (birth anniversary) the Congress marks with fanfare and today Mr Mani Shankar Aiyar admires Jinnah. Be it Gujarat or Karnataka polls, I fail to understand why Congress involves Pakistan," he claimed.

Congress and Pakistan have amazing telepathy. Yesterday Pakistan Government remembered Tipu Sultan, whose Jayanti Congress marks with fanfare and today Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar admires Jinnah. Be it Gujarat or Karnataka polls, I fail to understand why Congress involves Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/isH9GmgET2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 5, 2018

Siddaramaiah responded to Shah's remarks on Twitter:

Poor @AmitShah you are so desperate. Nothing is working. Tippu, Pakistan etc. do not help you. Tell us about how you betrayed people of North Karnataka after promising to resolve Mahadayi. Basavanna has said “don’t tell lies.” But the #shahoflies cant help himself! https://t.co/IfmM3WvfPp — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 6, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flayed the Siddaramaiah government on Sunday during a rally in Karnataka for celebrating the "jayantis of Sultans" for the sake of "vote bank politics".

"By celebrating this jayanti, Congress has insulted people of Karnataka and Chitradurga. They have played with sentiments and feelings of people of Chitradurga," Modi said.

With inputs from agencies