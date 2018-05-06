You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka polls: Amit Shah says Congress and Pakistan think alike, chant Tipu Sultan's name; Siddaramaiah hits back

Politics FP Staff May 06, 2018 16:52:10 IST

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the Congress party and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah while addressing a rally in the poll-bound state. He attacked the party for celebrating Tipu Sultan's Jayanti and said that Congress and Pakistan think alike. "Both are chanting the name of Tipu Sultan."

Shah had on Saturday asked the Congress not to involve foreign nations in India's domestic politics as he wondered why the party involved Pakistan in such matters. Shah tweeted screenshots of Pakistan government paying tributes to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary and Mani Shankar Aiyar's reported praise of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the neighbouring country. "The Congress and Pakistan have amazing telepathy. Yesterday, Pakistan government remembered Tipu Sultan, whose jayanti (birth anniversary) the Congress marks with fanfare and today Mr Mani Shankar Aiyar admires Jinnah. Be it Gujarat or Karnataka polls, I fail to understand why Congress involves Pakistan," he claimed.

Siddaramaiah responded to Shah's remarks on Twitter:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flayed the Siddaramaiah government on Sunday during a rally in Karnataka for celebrating the "jayantis of Sultans" for the sake of "vote bank politics".

"By celebrating this jayanti, Congress has insulted people of Karnataka and Chitradurga. They have played with sentiments and feelings of people of Chitradurga," Modi said.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 06, 2018 16:52 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Daredevils



Top Stories




Cricket Scores