Karnataka polls: 97% of newly elected MLAs crorepatis, says ADR report; N Nagaraju leads with assets worth over Rs 1,015 crore

New Delhi: As many as 77 newly elected MLAs in Karnataka have declared criminal cases against them, with 54 declaring cases of serious crime, said a report prepared by the Karnataka Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

"Out of the 221 MLAs (whose poll affidavits were) analysed, 77 (35 percent) have declared criminal cases against them. Out of 218 MLAs analysed during Assembly elections in 2013, 74 (34 percent) had declared criminal cases against them," the report added.

"The 54 (24 percent) MLAs who declared serious criminal cases had cases related to attempt to murder and kidnapping against them. The 2013 figure was 39 (17 percent) MLAs."

Four MLAs declared cases related to attempt to murder.

Partywise, 42 (41 percent) of the 103 MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 23 (30 percent) of 78 Congress MLAs and 11 (30 percent) of 37 Janata Dal-Secular MLAs declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

In the serious criminal cases category, the numbers were 29 (28 percent) BJP MLAs, 17 (22 percent) Congress MLAs and eight (22 percent) JD(S) MLAs.

Out of the 221 newly elected MLAs, 215 (97 percent) are crorepatis. The number was 203 (93 percent) in 2013.

"One BJP MLA, 11 Congress legislators, and three JD(S) MLAs and one from Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party declared assets of more than Rs 100 crore."

The average assets per MLA came to Rs 34.59 crore.

Congress MLA from Hosakote (Bengaluru) N Nagaraju declared the highest assets of over Rs 1,015 crore.

BJP MLA from Krishnaraja (Mysuru) SA Ramadas declared the lowest assets pegged at Rs 39 lakh.

As many as 80 MLAs (36 percent) had declared Class 5 to 12 passouts while 135 (61 percent) declared academic qualifications of graduation or above.

"One MLA declared he is just literate while one did not give his educational qualification in his affidavit," said the report.

