Karnataka polls 2018: Rahul Gandhi says SC order vindicates Congress' stand that governor acted unconstitutionally

Politics IANS May 18, 2018 13:31:06 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, hailed a Supreme Court order directing that the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly be conducted on Saturday and said it vindicates the party's stand that Governor Vajubhai Vala acted unconstitutionally.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Twitter@INCIndia

Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) bluff had been called out by the court and the party will now try to form the government through money and muscle.

"Today's Supreme Court order, vindicates our stand that Governor Vala acted unconstitutionally. The BJP's bluff that it will form the government, even without the numbers, has been called out by the court. Stopped legally, they will now try money and muscle, to steal the mandate," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress president's remarks came after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 pm on Saturday.

BJP legislative party leader BS Yeddyurappa was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister after the 12 May elections threw up a hung Assembly.

The BJP had won 104 seats in the Assembly elections held in 222 segments, falling eight short of the 112 halfway mark. The Congress won 78 seats and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) 37. The Congress later said it would support a JD(S) led government.


