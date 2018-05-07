Karnataka polls 2018: Narendra Modi says Congress reimposing 'divide-and-rule' policy; highlights from PM's 4th day of campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies in Raichur, Chitradurga and Kolar districts on Sunday, his fourth day of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka. Modi continued his attack on the ruling Congress as well as the HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular), while sounding confident of a sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Firing barbs at the Congress, Modi labelled it as a "deal party" that is being completely uprooted from the country. He also accused the Congress of "distorting history" as part of its "conspiracy to divide the society".

At the rallies in Chitradurga and Raichur, he flayed the incumbent Siddaramaiah government for celebrating the "jayantis of sultans" (referring to the 'Tipu Jayanti' controversy) for the sake of "vote bank politics".

"By celebrating this jayanti, the Congress has the insulted people of Karnataka and Chitradurga. They have played with sentiments and feelings of people of Chitradurga," Modi said, while recalling Onake Obavva, a woman from the 18th century Chitradurga kingdom who fought against then Sultan of Kingdom of Mysore Hyder Ali. Modi added: "Sadly, the Congress forgot these brave men and women."

Targeting Siddaramaiah, the prime minister said he always keeps character certificates ready in his suitcase. "Whenever an allegation of corruption against a minister is made, he immediately takes out a character certificate, writes the name and tells the people he is honest", Modi remarked. "The time has come to bid farewell to the Congress party that is not interested in your welfare. Make it a clean sweep for the BJP and send this chief minister home as he only goes around giving clean chits," Modi told the crowd.

Congress disrespects Ambedkar, Ninjalingappa

Accusing the Congress of sidelining prominent leaders like BR Ambedkar and former Karnataka chief minister S Nijalingappa, he said that the Grand Old Party was interested in promoting only one family and naming "thousands of schemes" after them. "On one side is the BJP with the mantra of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas'. On the other side is the Congress party that believes in doing everything for one family," Modi said.

"Inspired by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the NDA government has undertaken many efforts to positively transform the lives of the SC and ST communities. On the contrary, Congress has always disliked and humiliated Dr Ambedkar," Modi further said.

While at his rally in Chitradurga, he said, "The Congress is a party that neither has dil (heart) nor is it pro-Dalit. It is a deal party." "A Dalit was chosen as president. Even after a year, Sonia Gandhi has not given a courtesy call," Modi said while lauding his government's move to appoint a Dalit president. "When I became the prime minister, we had sufficient power to decide who would become the president. But we made Ram Nath Kovind — a Dalit — the President of India," he said.

Meanwhile, at Raichur, Modi said that the Congress' new mantra is to spread lies. The Congress has realised its 'vote bank politics is shaken' and, therefore, it has started a campaign for "misleading and spreading lies" among Dalits, Modi said.

Congress stalling parliamentary proceedings out of fear

The prime minister also accused the Congress of not allowing the Parliament to function because it feared he was "gaining the trust of the people by completing his works successfully one after the other". "Congress doesn't let the Parliament function. They are afraid Modi is actually doing some work and so they disrupt the functioning. But BJP is committed to people's development and nobody can stop us," said the prime minister.

He said the Karnataka elections were a contest between the Congress' "misdeeds and people's aspirations". While the BJP was fighting against the corrupt system, the Congress protects the corrupt, he alleged. The BJP was progressing in politics with the"blessings of people", while the Congress was dividing people, creating a rift between brothers and following a divide-and-rule policy, Modi said.

The prime minister further asked the Congress to give an account of its work in Karnataka in the last five years. "Congress only makes false promises and never fulfilled any when they were in power. Have they ever given you an account of what they have done for the state? Apart from levelling charges against me, have they done any other work here? It is time to bid them farewell," said Modi.

Modi also accused the Congress of supporting "anti-national elements". "Congress leaders are standing on the stage with the antinational people who chant slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge,' they give such people their aashirvaad," Modi said. "We are proud of all those who sacrificed their lives for our country but sadly, a few people feel uncomfortable when they hear the National Song", Modi added to his attack on the Congress.

Calling Raichur, the 'land of Haridasas,' Modi said that it has a rich historical and cultural heritage where traditions have flourished. "But unfortunately the Congress has learnt nothing from here. If they had learnt something, they would never have committed the sin of dividing people", he remarked.

'My government is here only to work for the poor'

Lauding his government's policies and moves like death penalty ordinance for child rapists, Modi said "The crimes against women are always in news. The issue is that some people assault our daughters with such vicious mindsets. Our government has brought in a law to hang rapists".

He further said that "we introduced the Jan Dhan Yojna and the Aadhar card to end corruption in the country. More than 1.5 crore fake ration cards were unearthed. We stopped all of it, and deposited all that money in the poor man's account".

Modi also claimed, "we are connecting distant places with airways, we are expanding the aviation sector. We want to build a New India where children get a good education, youth get jobs, elderly get proper healthcare and where there is no discrimination on the lines of caste".

"My government is committed to the upliftment of the poor. Today, the Centre provides free food for the poor form the taxpayer's money. But the Karnataka government never tells you that Central funds are used as well," Modi said.

Earlier, speaking at Chitradurga, Modi said, "It is our government that has strengthened the SC/ST Act. We will always work for justice for the SC and ST communities". "I am from the deprived class. I am one of you, and that is why I am committed to your welfare, Modi further said.

Touching upon Raichur's power crisis

Modi said, "Our Raichur is Karnataka's main switch in terms of electricity. In Bengaluru, the chief minister gets 24 hours of electricity, but in Raichur, where electricity is generated, people sit in the dark".

He further blamed the Congress for corruption in the sector, "Look at this corrupt Congress system. In Sonia Gandhi's time, the LED bulb was sold at Rs 350 and now with BJP in power, it is just Rs 30-40. Who received the Rs 300? Shouldn't we fight this? I promise you that I will continue fighting against this corrupt system," said Modi.

Holding the state government responsible for keeping the district in the dark, Modi said, "Raichur generates most of the energy that the state consumes. Yet, it lives in darkness. The sleeping government and sleeping chief minister never bothered about this. This is the injustice done by Congress," he said.

Modi then promised the Raichur people that by 2022 his government will provide double electricity to the people.

Heeding to farmers' distress

Talking about the state of farmers across Karnataka, Modi said, "The Swaminathan Commission report (for farmers), during Sonia's rule, was never opened. When we came to power, we ensured the farmers get 1.5 times of MSP to cover their costs. I want to congratulate farmer-friend Yeddyurappa and Karnataka BJP. In the manifesto, they said they will launch a Raithabandhu fund," Modi said. "Our government has also decided to provide financial support to cane farmers", he said.

"Congress has an excellent system of looting. Those who should have a ration card, they don't have it. Middlemen fleeced them. Ration cards with fake names were given ration cards. That was the Congress ecosystem", Modi alleged.

"Congress ruled India for 70 years but look at the condition of farmers. We are working to end Congress sins", he remarked. "This election will be fought on issues like employment, women safety and farmers welfare, Modi further said.

At Chitradurga, he remarked, "This land of Chitradurga is synonymous with the Mantra of - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyaan. This land is prone to drought but the farmers here have been innovating and turning adversities into opportunities".

The water crisis in Raichur

"The Congress government had promised to complete the process for the Tungabhadra Dam in five years", Modi stated. "Raichur is known as the rice bowl. It cries for water. But this Congress government knows how to milk cream from water too. Will such people do anything for the state?" Modi asked the people.

Modi alleged that the Congress had an "eco-system of looting". "Jan Dhan-Aadhaar and Mobile number (JAM) trinity of our government has stopped leakages. No wonder Congress is angry on me and abusing me. Congress is worried that if we come to power in Karnataka, they will face difficulty in looting the poor", he said.

"No question of a Hung Assembly"

"There are many people who are sitting in AC rooms and saying there will be a hung assembly. I want to tell them- come here to Raichur and see the mood on the ground. People of Raichur will give a befitting reply to those who talk about hung assembly", Modi said with confidence.

Attack on Congress

Launching a direct attack on the Rahul Gandhi-led party, Modi said, "Congress is obviously uncomfortable today because the highest offices of the land are occupied by people from poor and humble backgrounds. That is why now Congress prefers to mislead in the name of the Dalit community. Congress keeps chanting about the poor to win elections but since a poor man’s son become the prime minister their time to cheat people has ended," he said.

"Congress leaders are caught with large stashes of cash and when our Government takes action, they keep on saying that Modi is vindictive", Modi said.

Directing his attack on the Congress high-command, Modi said "Congress President and Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji must answer people why they are out on zamaanat". I don't have to answer to Rahul but will answer to Karnataka's people, Modi further remarked.

Attack on Siddaramaiah, JD(S)

"On one hand, we are promising development while on the other hand, the present Karnataka chief minister believes in superstition. Everyone knows what happened when a crow sat on his car", Modi said.

"If anyone is protecting the Congress, it is the JD(S). Congress and JD(S) have a secret understanding, an understanding behind the curtains," Modi alleged.

With inputs from agencies.

Follow all the buildup and LIVE updates ahead of the Karnataka election here