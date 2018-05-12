Karnataka polls 2018: From 'Pink Booths' to third generation EVMs, Assembly elections in state marked by several firsts

Bengaluru: From all-women managed 'Pink Booths' to the use of third generation Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Assembly elections in Karnataka are marked by several firsts.

The country's IT hub saw electoral authorities initiate a slew of initiatives targeting a voting percentage of 75.

As the outcry over the alleged vulnerability of EVMs to tampering grew louder, the Election Commission has come up with the 'M3 EVMs' that are tamper-proof and stop when attempts are made to meddle with it.

On a pilot basis, the Election Commission (EC) chose five assembly constituencies in Bengaluru — Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanthinagar, Gandhi Nagar and Rajaji Nagar in Bengaluru.

However, election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar has been deferred owing to largescale malpractices and a row over seizure of over 9,750 voter ID cards from a flat.

The machine, according to sources in the office of the chief electoral officer, has features like display of battery status and digital certification. The machine can report malfunction on its own, they said.

In a women-oriented step, 450 "pink booths" called 'Sakhi' have been set up.

Sending a message of women empowerment, they are entirely managed by women, right from the returning officer to the security personnel, the sources said.

Adding a riot of colours, the EC has set up ethnic polling booths in Mysuru, Chamarajnagar and Uttar Kannada districts, where polling booths match the lifestyle of tribal masses living there.

Like in every election, each booth is equipped with facilities such as wheelchairs for the differently-abled so they can exercise their franchise easily.

