Karnataka polls: 1.5 lakh security personnel, including 50,000 from paramilitary forces, to be deployed

Politics PTI May 09, 2018 19:39:41 IST

New Delhi: Nearly 1.5 lakh security personnel, including more than 50,000 from the central paramilitary forces, will be deployed during the Assembly elections in Karnataka on 12 May to ensure free and fair polls, officials said on Wednesday.

Representational image. Reuters

The Union home ministry has earmarked around 520 companies drawn from various paramilitary forces like the CRPF, BSF and ITBP to keep strict vigil and ensure peace during the polling process in the southern state.

The central security personnel will assist the nearly a lakh strong Karnataka Police, who will be deployed in every nook and corner of the state during the single-phase polling, a home ministry official said.

The number of the central forces personnel was finalised recently by the Election Commission after a meeting with senior officials of the home ministry. A company of paramilitary forces comprises about 100 personnel.

Most of the central paramilitary personnel have already reached Karnataka and are on the process of reaching their designated places of deployment, another official said. Voting for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on 12 May.

A total of around 4.96 crore registered voters will exercise their franchise in around 56,600 polling stations in Karnataka.


