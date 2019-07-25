Karnataka politics LIVE updates: BJP wary of staking claim without 'comfortable majority' as BSY says more Congress, JD(S) MLAs have reached out

Karnataka news LATEST updates: Even though the Karnataka BJP unit has expressed confidence that the party will stake claim to form the government after the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition, the top BJP leadership is reportedly treading carefully.

ANI reported that the leaders are seeking to clear the move of staking claim only after it gets "assured of a comfortable situation". The move seems to be a part of the party's strategy in view of various issues involved in the political situation arising out of the rebellion by more than 15 MLAs of Congress and JD(S) that led to the fall of the coalition government.

The central leadership of the party has not taken any decision so far on government formation.

Reportedly, one of the reasons the BJP leadership is not rushing into any decision is because of the possibility of bypolls in more than 15 Assembly seats if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted or if they are disqualified. In such a case, the BJP may have to win a considerable number of them to secure a comfortable majority.

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa is attempting to convince the leadership that winning a majority of seats in the state, if bypolls were to be conducted, would not be much of a problem. ANI reported that he claims that in case the need arises, there are more Congress and JD(S) MLAs who are "willing to resign and fight on a BJP ticket".

The report added that he claimed that some of the Congress-JD(S) leaders were in touch with him and were eager to cross over.

Senior Karnataka BJP leaders are likely to reach New Delhi for a meeting with party chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda to discuss the course of action in the state after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed on Tuesday.

BJP's state president BS Yeddyurappa said on Wednesday he was awaiting instructions from his party central leadership on staking claim to form an alternative government in the state. The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to a three-week-long intense power struggle.

"I'm awaiting instructions from Delhi. I can call legislature party meeting any time and go to Raj Bhavan (to stake claim). I'm waiting for it," Yeddyurappa told reporters after meeting RSS leaders at its state headquarters "Keshava Krupa". He said that it was because of the blessings and cooperation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he has grown from taluk to state level to become chief minister.

"I have come here to take blessings from the elders of Sangh Parivar before taking the next step." Soon after the JDS-Congress government lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly, Yeddyurappa on Tuesday had said he will meet the governor after consulting the party central leaders. He had also written to BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday night.

"I am very much elated and pleased to disclose to you that we have defeated the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy paving the way for the formation of our party government in Karnataka," Yeddyurappa's letter to Shah read.

Stating that party's 105 members stood like a "rock" with the party at this juncture, he said, "We had a testing time for the last couple of days for various political reasons, but overcame all those critical moments before defeating the confidence motion.

"Now more than us, the party members, and people of the state are a relieved lot as they were fed up with the bad governance of the coalition setup," Yeddyurappa, in his letter, added. Senior BJP legislator JC Madhuswamy said, "party national president Amit Shah has to instruct us to call a legislature party meeting in the presence of an observer to elect the leader."

He said, "Things have to go democratically as ours is a national party, so we are waiting for instructions from them, after that appointment with Governor will be sought." Later, party sources said a delegation of the state leaders, including former chief minister Jagadish Shettar,

Madhuswamy and Basavaraj Bommai, have left for Delhi to hold discussions with the party high command. In the trial of legislative strength, Kumaraswamy had garnered 99 votes against the 105 by the BJP.