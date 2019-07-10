Karnataka political row: Police detains DK Shivakumar, Milind Deora outside Mumbai hotel

Mumbai: Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar was taken into custody by Mumbai Police outside the luxury hotel where rebel MLAs from his state are lodged.

"Fomer Union minister Milind Deora and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan, who had arrived to meet Shivakumar, were also detained," an official said.

Shivakumar was almost pulled out by police while he was being interviewed by a TV channel.

"The three leaders were taken to the BKC police guest house," the official said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shivakumar was prevented from entering the hotel, prompting him to announce that he won't leave the spot till he meets the legislators, in a bid to save the Congress-JD(S) government in the southern state.

After reaching the hotel at 8.20 am, Shivakumar, who landed in Mumbai early in the morning, was stopped by police from entering the hotel. His plea that he had a valid reservation in the hotel fell flat on the police officials' ears.

They told him the legislators staying in the hotel had written to Mumbai Police chief saying they feared threat to their life due to his arrival there.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.