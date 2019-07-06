Karnataka political crisis LIVE updates: Modi is equal to 'mischievously orchestrating defections in India,' says Congress

Karnataka political crisis LATEST updates | Bangarapet MLA KM Narayanaswamy has refuted reports that he has resigned and blamed the media for 'creating hype'. Narayanaswamy said some channels are mentioning his name, but that he never stated he would resign from the legislature. He added that there is no threat to the government as only four or five legislators have resigned as opposed to the numbers being aired by some news channels. He further said legislators Bairathi Basavaraju and ST Somashekar would return after meeting AICC general secretary KC Venugopal this evening.
JD(S) leader H Vishwanath has claimed that 14 MLAs have resigned against the government. He added that the move took place because the Karnataka government had failed to meet the expectations of the people.
At least three of the Congress MLAs who submitted their resignations earlier today, have said that they will take back their resignations if Siddaramaiah is made the chief minister of the alliance government.
Speaking to reporters on the reasons behind the resignations of Congress and JD(S) legislators, BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda said, "They thought it's high time that they come out of that party and resign from the legislators' post. They felt that continuing as MLAs will not be good in the larger interest of their constituencies and the state."
The political crisis in Karnataka deepened with 11 MLAs of the coalition government in Karnataka — eight from the Congress and three of the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) — submitted their resignations to the Speaker's secretary on Saturday.
The resignations come on the back of the double-blow dealt to the coalition by the resignations of two Congress MLAs last week. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah however, said only Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh submitted his resignation and that he may withdraw it following talks. He claimed Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had not resigned, as his resignation had not reached the Speaker but was only reported in the media.
The resignations have not been formally accepted by the Speaker.
The plot further thickened with K Mahadev, an MLA from the JD(S) claiming on 3 July that he had been offered Rs 30 to 40 crore. He also claimed Jarkiholi demanded Rs 80 crore to stay with the coalition. Though he did not name anyone, the state Congress claimed in a tweet that the BJP tried to lure him and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were involved in Operation 'Kamal' to topple the constitutionally-elected government in Karnataka.
"Amit Shah is doing it; Narendra Modi is also involved in it. All those in BJP are involved," said Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. He denied any attempts by the Congress to poach BJP MLAs.
According to News18, Karnataka BJP joint spokesperson S Prakash termed the allegation "baseless" and said it was an attempt to divert attention from the crisis facing the HD Kumaraswamy government.
JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath fuelled rumours of more resignations to follow by meeting with BJP leaders last week, reported News18.
However, Vishwanath insisted that he was still with the JD(S) but was disgruntled with Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for bringing "total political anarchy" in the state.
“This coalition experiment has failed totally. There is only confusion in it, and the coalition government has become a laughing stock at the national level. The chairperson of the coordination committee (Siddaramaiah) and the CM are to be blamed for it,” Vishwanath had told News18.
Meanwhile, NDTV reported that Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar met the MLAs at the speaker's office and said "Nobody will resign. I had come to meet the MLAs."
If accepted, the resignations will bring down the tally of Congress-JD(S) coalition down to 1o5 in 225- member House, signalling trouble for the ruling combine.
The BJP has 105 seats, while the BSP and KPJ each have one seat.
With inputs from PTI
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 19:40:32 IST
Highlights
Modi is equal to 'mischievously orchestrating defections in India': Congress
"Unfortunately, BJP cannot tolerate a government in Karnataka which has been elected by the people," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. "Using power and money, Narendra Modi is orchestrating defections in India. Modi is equal to mischievously orchestrating defections in India."
"You cannot play with democracy. This is murder of democracy," he said. "Modiji and BJP need to be aware that the Karnataka government, which is a joint government with complete majority, is being pulled down by defections," he added.
"Constitution is being trampled in Karnataka," he said.
'It's shocking'
Ittehad Party president Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid, from Jammu and Kashmir, expressed shock over the Karnataka crisis. "The Kashmir governor dissolved the Assembly without calling for a floor test. Now the same thing is being repeated in a different manner. Intentions seem to be same. If MLAs are resigning, the governor should invite the largest party for a floor test. The governor should not be seen favoring BJP," said Rashid.
Input by Rohin Kumar/ 101 Reporters
BJP in wait and watch mode: party sources
According to BJP sources in New Delhi, central leadership is keeping a close eye on the happenings in Karnataka. Sources said BS Yeddyurappa is taking care of the political equations.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
Congress fails to pacify rebel MLAs
The Congress assigned three senior leaders, Eshwar Khandre, DK Shivakumar and KJ George, to pacify the rebel MLAs and convince them to withdraw their resignations. Khandre and Shivakumar went to the Jayanagar residence of Ramalinga Reddy, while KJ George went to the HAL Airport lounge to meet the other MLAs. However, the three leaders were unable to pacify the MLAs.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
Rebel MLAs to be taken to Goa or Chennai: Source
A Congress party source said that even if it is not another round of "Operation Lotus", Dr Ashwathnarayan, BJP MLA from Malleshwaram, has been assigned the job of flocking the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs and taking them to an undisclosed location.
As heavy rains are predicted in Mumbai, the source said legislators may be taken to Goa or Chennai.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
Reddy's resignation sends alarm bells ringing
Ramalinga Reddy's resignation sent alarm bells ringing in the party high command. Reddy belongs to a powerful community in Bengaluru. He is a seven-time MLA from Bengaluru. He won four times from Jayanagar and three times from BTM constituency. After the delimitation in 2008, he became the MLA of BTM. His daughter Sowmya Reddy is now the MLA of Jayanagar.
Reddy had been a loyal party leader of the Congress and has remained undefeated in his 40-year political career. There have been murmurs in political circles that he had been sidelined in the coalition government. This has led to disappointed Reddy followers deserting the Congress party en masse after the coalition government came into power.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
'Coalition will not collapse'
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking from New Delhi, said the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka will not collapse.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
Bangarapet MLA refutes reports of resignation
Bangarapet MLA KM Narayanaswamy has refuted reports that he has resigned and blamed the media. Narayanaswamy said some channels are mentioning his name, but that he never stated he would resign from the legislature.
He added that there is no threat to the government as only four or five legislators have resigned as opposed to the numbers being aired by some news channels.
He further said legislators Bairathi Basavaraju and ST Somashekar would return after meeting AICC general secretary KC Venugopal this evening.
Input by Ranganath/101Reporters
Congress ready for Karnataka bypolls: Sources
According to Congress party sources, while DK Shivakumar is dealing with MLAs in Karnataka, several senior leaders in New Delhi have started planning for bypolls in Karnataka.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
'Very unfortunate'
"Whatever is happening in Karnataka is very unfortunate," says Congress leader PC Chacko, adding that other senior leaders could comment on the nitty-gritty of the matter.
Input by Rohin Kumar/ 101 Reporters
Speaker Ramesh Kumar says he is unavailable till Tuesday to act on ruling alliance MLAs resignations
'They thought it's high time to come out of that party': BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda on Congress-JD(S) resignations
Speaking to reporters on the reasons behind the resignations of Congress and JD(S) legislators, BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda said, "They thought it's high time that they come out of that party and resign from the legislators' post. They felt that continuing as MLAs will not be good in the larger interest of their constituencies and the state."
Ended four-decade long association with Congress as party doesn't value seniors, says Ramalinga Reddy
The Congress MLAs to have resigned from the Vidhan Soudha included veteran party leader Ramalinga Reddy. He told reporters, "I have decided to resign from the Congress, with which I have been associated for over four decades, as there is no respect or value for senior leaders in the party."
Reddy represents the BTM Layout Assembly segment in the city's southwest suburb.
Rebel Congress, JD(S) MLAs say they will meet state governor
Congress' Siddaramaiah claims only one MLA submitted resignation
Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah however, said only Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh submitted his resignation and that he may withdraw it following talks. He claimed Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had not resigned, as his resignation had not reached the Speaker, but was only reported in the media.
Trouble for Congress-JD(S) coalition as 11 MLAs submit resignations
The political crisis has deepened in Karnataka for the coalition government as eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators have reached the office of the state Assembly speaker, reportedly to submit their resignation.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:40 (IST)
I have faith MLAs who want to leave Congress will stay with us: Mallikarjun Kharge
19:33 (IST)
It’s a new chapter by Amit Shah: RJD
RJD Rajya Sabha leader Manoj Jha called the Karnataka political crisis a 'new chapter' being written by Amit Shah. He said, "Amit Shah is writing a new chapter in this country. This chapter is: where BJP wins elections, they form government. The states where they lose elections, they certainly form government."
"The undemocratic measures and tactics of BJP must be called out without any if's and but's," added Jha.
Input by Rohin Kumar/101 Reporters
19:23 (IST)
BJP should respect democratic institutions: Javed Beigh
Former PDP MLA from Baramulla, Javed Beigh, asked BJP to respect democratic institutions. "The huge mandate bestowed over BJP needs to come with responsibility and accountability. They have resorted to delay assembly elections in J&K. They are trying to dismantle the Congress-JD(S) government now in Karnataka. In this case, the best practice would be to dissolve the government and call for bypolls," said Beigh.
Beigh is a rebel PDP leader and has often spoken against PDP leadership.
Input by Rohin Kumar/ 101 Reporters
19:22 (IST)
New symbol of horse-trading politics has emerged: Congress
19:16 (IST)
Modi is equal to 'mischievously orchestrating defections in India': Congress
"Unfortunately, BJP cannot tolerate a government in Karnataka which has been elected by the people," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. "Using power and money, Narendra Modi is orchestrating defections in India. Modi is equal to mischievously orchestrating defections in India."
"You cannot play with democracy. This is murder of democracy," he said. "Modiji and BJP need to be aware that the Karnataka government, which is a joint government with complete majority, is being pulled down by defections," he added.
"Constitution is being trampled in Karnataka," he said.
18:58 (IST)
'It's shocking'
Ittehad Party president Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid, from Jammu and Kashmir, expressed shock over the Karnataka crisis. "The Kashmir governor dissolved the Assembly without calling for a floor test. Now the same thing is being repeated in a different manner. Intentions seem to be same. If MLAs are resigning, the governor should invite the largest party for a floor test. The governor should not be seen favoring BJP," said Rashid.
Input by Rohin Kumar/ 101 Reporters
18:54 (IST)
BJP in wait and watch mode: party sources
According to BJP sources in New Delhi, central leadership is keeping a close eye on the happenings in Karnataka. Sources said BS Yeddyurappa is taking care of the political equations.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
18:40 (IST)
Congress fails to pacify rebel MLAs
The Congress assigned three senior leaders, Eshwar Khandre, DK Shivakumar and KJ George, to pacify the rebel MLAs and convince them to withdraw their resignations. Khandre and Shivakumar went to the Jayanagar residence of Ramalinga Reddy, while KJ George went to the HAL Airport lounge to meet the other MLAs. However, the three leaders were unable to pacify the MLAs.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
18:36 (IST)
Rebel MLAs to be taken to Goa or Chennai: Source
A Congress party source said that even if it is not another round of "Operation Lotus", Dr Ashwathnarayan, BJP MLA from Malleshwaram, has been assigned the job of flocking the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs and taking them to an undisclosed location.
As heavy rains are predicted in Mumbai, the source said legislators may be taken to Goa or Chennai.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
18:30 (IST)
Reddy's resignation sends alarm bells ringing
Ramalinga Reddy's resignation sent alarm bells ringing in the party high command. Reddy belongs to a powerful community in Bengaluru. He is a seven-time MLA from Bengaluru. He won four times from Jayanagar and three times from BTM constituency. After the delimitation in 2008, he became the MLA of BTM. His daughter Sowmya Reddy is now the MLA of Jayanagar.
Reddy had been a loyal party leader of the Congress and has remained undefeated in his 40-year political career. There have been murmurs in political circles that he had been sidelined in the coalition government. This has led to disappointed Reddy followers deserting the Congress party en masse after the coalition government came into power.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
18:27 (IST)
'Coalition will not collapse'
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking from New Delhi, said the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka will not collapse.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
18:20 (IST)
Bangarapet MLA refutes reports of resignation
Bangarapet MLA KM Narayanaswamy has refuted reports that he has resigned and blamed the media. Narayanaswamy said some channels are mentioning his name, but that he never stated he would resign from the legislature.
He added that there is no threat to the government as only four or five legislators have resigned as opposed to the numbers being aired by some news channels.
He further said legislators Bairathi Basavaraju and ST Somashekar would return after meeting AICC general secretary KC Venugopal this evening.
Input by Ranganath/101Reporters
18:15 (IST)
Congress ready for Karnataka bypolls: Sources
According to Congress party sources, while DK Shivakumar is dealing with MLAs in Karnataka, several senior leaders in New Delhi have started planning for bypolls in Karnataka.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
18:14 (IST)
'Very unfortunate'
"Whatever is happening in Karnataka is very unfortunate," says Congress leader PC Chacko, adding that other senior leaders could comment on the nitty-gritty of the matter.
Input by Rohin Kumar/ 101 Reporters
17:58 (IST)
Good sense will prevail upon MLAs who resigned: DK Shivakumar
17:57 (IST)
Kolar MLA shocked by resignations
Kolar legislator and former minister K Srinivasa Gowda has ruled out the possibility of resignation. He said that he would not go against democratic principles. Srinivasa Gowda expressed shock at the resignation of senior leaders like Ramalinga Reddy and H Viswanath.
Ramalinga Reddy was an aspirant of ministerial berth and might have been upset as seniority was neglected in the party, he added.
Input by Ranganath/101Reporters
17:56 (IST)
Shivakumar rules out trouble for Karnataka govt
Karnataka irrigation minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar has ruled out that the government is in trouble.
“Nothing bothers the government. The resignation of 11 MLAs is yet to be approved. The coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah also questioned how the government is unstable,” the minister said.
Input by Soumya Rani/101Reporters
17:39 (IST)
I predicted JD(S) would finish Congress: BSY
"I had said on the floor of the House after I resigned from the CM's post that the JD(S) would finish Congress in the state, which has now come true,” says former chief minister and BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
17:36 (IST)
Will Mumbai be a safe haven for the rebel legislators?
Political sources say that the rebel MLAs will fly to Mumbai and lodged in a hotel in Navi Mumbai. The Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has already made arrangements for hosting the Karnataka rebel legislators.
Other parties in Karnataka are also watching the developments. Leaders of Social Democratic Party of India feel that the rebel legislators will bring BJP government to power in the state.
The party elders have alleged that Vishwanath, Jarkiholi and DK Shivakumar had engineered the rebellion.
Input By M Raghuram/101Reporters
17:34 (IST)
Rebel MLAs who had resigned met governor
17:33 (IST)
Sadananda Gowda says Gowda family is cause of rebellion
Former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda confirmed that there was no hand of the BJP in the rebellion. "I believe that this coalition had the element of rebellion built in the coalition government. Deve Gowda and his sons and grandchildren had infused a severe misunderstanding when the family had fielded three members of the family in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.
17:15 (IST)
It's curtains for another non-BJP state govt: Omar Abdullah
17:13 (IST)
Co-ordination committees to be blamed?
The co-ordination committees of the two coalition parties are being blamed for not taking legislators into confidence.
BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Shivaram Hebbar, Mahesh Kumathalli, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Ramalinga Reddy are the senior legislators who have resigned, and their resignation will make a difference. Each of these legislators had played mentors to the neighouring MLAs.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
17:09 (IST)
Decision shocks JD(S) workers in Mandya
The Mandya police department has stepped up security at the residence of KR Pet MLA KC Narayana Gowda in the district following his decision to resign from his post.
Gowda is the JD(S) MLA representing the Assembly for the consecutive second term. He is one among the legislators who tendered their resignations to their posts at the Assembly Speaker's office on Saturday.
His move has severely saddened the JD(S) workers in the district and they are planning to organise protests against him. Hence, the police has provided security to his rented residence at Basaveshwar Nagar in KR Pet.
The MLA has businesses in Maharashtra and is settled in Mumbai with family. According to sources in the party, Gowda is upset with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for neglecting him.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
17:02 (IST)
14 MLAs have resigned: H Vishwanath
"In Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, 14 MLAs have resigned against the government till now. We also met the Governor. We wrote to speaker to accept our resignation. Coalition government did not meet the expectations of the people of Karnataka," ANI quoted JD(S) leader H Vishwanath as saying.
"We have submitted resignation to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker. He assured us he will take a decision by Tuesday. This government did not take everyone into confidence in its functioning. That's why we've resigned voluntarily today," he further said.
16:57 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy on his way back from the US
According to NDTV, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is on his way back to the state from the US.
16:38 (IST)
11 Congress, JD(S) MLAs reach Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru
16:28 (IST)
We are in no way related to these resignations: BS Yeddyurappa
"We are in no way related to the resignations of these MLAs. As we had predicted the government seems to be collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions. BJP is adopting a wait and watch approach. We will take a call at a suitable time," The Hindu quoted Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa as saying.
16:15 (IST)
At least 3 Congress MLAs ready to withdraw resignation if Siddaramaiah is made CM, claim reports
At least three of the Congress MLAs who submitted their resignations earlier today, have said that they will take back their resignations if Siddaramaiah is made the chief minister of the alliance government.
Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. A fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands, India Today reported.
The Congress has handed over the chief minister's post to JD(S) in a last-minute effort to stitch alliance in a hung Assembly, despite being the larger partner in the coalition.
16:12 (IST)
Speaker Ramesh Kumar says he is unavailable till Tuesday to act on ruling alliance MLAs resignations
16:07 (IST)
First crisis to hit Congress party since Rahul Gandhi's resignation
Reams of print and hours of airtime has been dedicated to analyse the current leadership crisis that seems to have hit the Congress party as Rahul Gandhi remains intent on resigning as Congress party president, while the party is having trouble coming to terms with the decision.
This is the first major crisis to have hit the head-less party. The last time when the Karnataka alliance was in troube, Rahul and senior party functionaries had intervened to curtail the crisis. But this time around, the Karnataka crisis has hit Congress in the midst of this spell of uncertainty in New Delhi.
16:04 (IST)
'They thought it's high time to come out of that party': BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda on Congress-JD(S) resignations
Speaking to reporters on the reasons behind the resignations of Congress and JD(S) legislators, BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda said, "They thought it's high time that they come out of that party and resign from the legislators' post. They felt that continuing as MLAs will not be good in the larger interest of their constituencies and the state."
15:46 (IST)
Ended four-decade long association with Congress as party doesn't value seniors, says Ramalinga Reddy
The Congress MLAs to have resigned from the Vidhan Soudha included veteran party leader Ramalinga Reddy. He told reporters, "I have decided to resign from the Congress, with which I have been associated for over four decades, as there is no respect or value for senior leaders in the party."
Reddy represents the BTM Layout Assembly segment in the city's southwest suburb.
15:43 (IST)
Rebel Congress, JD(S) MLAs say they will meet state governor
15:40 (IST)
Karnataka Speaker confirms 11 MLAs resigned from Karnataka Vidhan Soudha
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has confirmed that 11 MLAs of the ruling JD(S) and Congress government have tendered their resignation. According to India Today TV, Kumar said he has heard that 11 MLAs have submitted their resignations, but denied knowledge of them visiting his office at the Secretariat. He said he will not be avaialable in Bengaluru on Monday, and will only visit his office on Tuesday.
15:32 (IST)
Congress' Siddaramaiah claims only one MLA submitted resignation
Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah however, said only Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh submitted his resignation and that he may withdraw it following talks. He claimed Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had not resigned, as his resignation had not reached the Speaker, but was only reported in the media.
15:31 (IST)
Karnataka political crisis on a boil as ruling parties' MLAs mass resign
Saturday afternoon drama has put the JD(S)-Congress government in peril once again as at least 11 MLAs from both parties combinedly have submitted their resignations. However, there are conflicting reports on the number of MLAs who have submitted their resignations.
What most accounts confirm is that a group of MLAs led by former JD(S) president H Vishwanath trouped into the Legislative assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s chamber on Saturday afternoon. The Speaker, however, was not available at his office.
15:30 (IST)
Trouble for Congress-JD(S) coalition as 11 MLAs submit resignations
The political crisis has deepened in Karnataka for the coalition government as eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators have reached the office of the state Assembly speaker, reportedly to submit their resignation.