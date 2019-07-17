Karnataka political crisis LIVE updates: Cong-JD(S) tally will reduce to 101 in 225-member Assembly if resignations are accepted

Karnataka political crisis LATEST updates: The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117 i.e. Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and one nominated member, besides the Speaker. Now, if the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will be reduced to 101. BJP, meanwhile, with the support of two Independents, has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House.
The rebel MLAs who are holed in a Mumbai hotel said that they were happy with the Supreme Court's decision and that there is no question of them going back on their decision. "There is no question of us attending the Assembly," the rebel MLAs were quoted as saying.
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said that he will not take a decision which goes against the Constitution, the court and the Lokpal.
Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa reacted on the Supreme Court's verdict in Karnataka rebel MLAs case saying that "the Government will not last because they do not have the numbers".
The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed its interim order on the Karnataka political crisis saying that it is imperative to maintain Constitutional balance. And therefore, the Speaker has been allowed to decide on resignation of 15 MLAs within an "appropriate time frame". Meanwhile, the court said that the 15 MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in proceedings of Assembly till the Speaker takes a decision.
As suspense mounted over the fate of the 14-month-old Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka, the Supreme Court will deliver on Wednesday its crucial order on the pleas of 15 rebel Congress-JD (S) MLAs seeking a direction to Assembly Speaker to accept their resignations.
The court decision capped high-voltage arguments Tuesday during which Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the rebel MLAs are "hunting in a pack", alleging their motive is to bring down his government while the dissidents submitted that Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar wants to prop up a government which has lost majority.
The Speaker on his part said that he, being a constitutional functionary, cannot be directed to first decide on the resignations of the MLAs and thereafter the pending disqualification applications. The chief minister is due to face a trust vote on Thursday and his government could collapse ahead of it if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted by the Speaker.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it was not restraining the Speaker from deciding the disqualification but was only asking him to ascertain whether the rebel MLAs voluntarily resigned.
The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, also said the apex court had given a "very high status" to the Speaker while interpreting the anti-defection law decades ago and "probably that needs a re-look after so many years."
The bench said there are rival submissions on the issue of resignation and disqualification of MLAs and "we will do the required balancing." The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117 — Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker.
With the support of the two independents who have withdrawn support, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will be reduced to 101. The nominated member too has a right to vote.
Kumar said he is working in accordance with the Constitution and was performing his duty. "Ultimately, what the Supreme Court will come out with (its verdict), after going through that, I will respond," Kumar told reporters in Kolar district. "I will only perform my duty... everyone will have to wait till tomorrow."
In a bid to keep their flock together ahead of the floor test, the Congress, BJP and JD(S) have shifted their MLAs to resorts. The Congress on Tuesday shifted its MLAs from a hotel in the city to a resort on the outskirts, amid fears that some more legislators may resign.
During the hearing, the court also questioned the contentions of the Speaker that the issue of disqualification has to be decided first by asking him what was he doing till 10 July when the MLAs had resigned on 6 July itself.
"On 6 July, they (rebel MLAs) say they had given their resignations. The Speaker did not do anything until the Supreme Court's order (of 11 July)," the bench said, adding, "What is the scope of the pending disqualification".
"Pursuant to the court's order, they appeared physically before the Speaker. Then why he (Speaker) did not decide it? He (Speaker) is saying that he will take time in deciding this. What does he mean by this?"
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Kumaraswamy, said these rebel MLAs are "hunting in a pack" and the Speaker cannot "turn a blind eye" to it since their motive is to bring down the government.
"This is not the Speaker versus the court. This is between the chief minister and somebody who wants to become the chief minister and bring down this government," he said, while urging the court to vacate its two interim orders asking the Speaker to decide the resignations and maintain a status quo respectively.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for rebel MLAs, said the Speaker is acting in a "partisan" and "malafide" manner by not accepting their resignations and he has "frustrated" the fundamental rights of these lawmakers to resign. He said as per constitutional rules, the Speaker has to take an "immediate" decision on resignations and by not doing this, he is "flouting the rules".
"Here is a government which has lost majority in the house and here is a Speaker who wants to prop up this government," Rohatgi said, adding that resignation is different from disqualifications proceedings, which is akin to a time taking "mini-trial".
He said the whole design not to accept resignations and keep the disqualification issue pending is for making the ruling coalition issue a whip to their MLAs to act in a particular manner when the confidence motion is put to vote on 18 July as any contrary action would invite disqualification.
Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker, said disqualification pleas against the MLAs were filed prior to their resignations on 11 July when they physically appeared before Speaker.
"It is a common ground that 11 out of these 15 MLAs have handed over their resignations physically to the Speaker on 11 July," he said, adding, "resignation cannot be a ground to frustrate the disqualification proceedings".
However, when Singhvi was making the submissions that the MLAs had earlier not made their physical appearance before the Speaker, the bench asked, "What stopped you (Speaker) from taking the decision when these MLAs physically appeared before you on 11 July after this court passed the order".
"What stopped you (Speaker) to say whether the resignations were voluntary or not?" the bench asked the senior advocate, who said the "Speaker was taking a holistic view before deciding the resignations".
Singhvi said that there is a one-page affidavit of the Speaker seeking modification of its interim order by which he was asked to maintain status quo so that he can decide the issue of resignation of these MLAs. While he was making this submissions, the bench said, "Very well. You decide the resignation at the earliest and then decide the disqualification".
Singhvi said the apex court does not have such jurisdiction to ask the Speaker to act in a particular manner or to decide the issue of resignation in a time-bound manner. He also submitted that the Speaker can take decision on both the issues — disqualification and resignation — if asked by Wednesday.
The current Assembly situation ahead of trust vote
So far, a total of 16 MLAs have resigned from the Assembly, but the Congress-JD(S) coalition government is banking on CLP leader Siddaramaiah’s loyalists — ST Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj and N Muniratna — to change their mind and return to Bengaluru from Mumbai where they are currently holed up. The alliance partners are also confident that senior Congress leader R Ramalinga Reddy will vote in our the Kumaraswamy government's favour.
However, for BJP to defeat the trust vote on Thursday, it will need the strength of the Assembly to drop to 208 from the present 224. Presuming the 15 MLAs currently residing in a luxury hotel in Mumbai — including the two Independents, who have not resigned from the Assembly, but have sworn allegiance to the BJP — abstain from voting, the strength of the House would fall to 209. All the BJP will then need is for one of the three other disgruntled MLAs — Ramalinga Reddy, Anand Singh and R Roshan Baig — who are in Bengaluru, to abstain from voting to ensure that the ruling dispensation falls.
Happy with SC order, no question of attending Assembly: Rebel MLAs
The rebel MLAs who are holed in a Mumbai hotel said that they were happy with the Supreme Court's decision and that there is no question of them going back on their decision. "There is no question of us attending the Assembly," the rebel MLAs were quoted as saying by The Times Of India.
Congress tweets: 'Operation lotus will fail, truth alone triumphs'
Karnataka Congress on Wednesday tweeted in Kannada after the SC verdict: "Operation lotus will fail. Truth alone triumphs."
Will abide by SC order: Speaker
"I respect and welcome Supreme Court's order with utmost humility. You can call it a landmark judgment. I will abide by the order and will uphold the confidence placed in me by the apex court," KR Ramesh Kumar said.
Speaker says his decsion will be in line with Constitution, court and Lokpal
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said that he will not take a decision which goes against the Constitution, the court and the Lokpal.
'Govt will not last, CM doesn't have numbers,' says Yeddyurappa
Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa reacted on the Supreme Court's verdict in Karnataka rebel MLAs case saying that "the Government will not last because they do not have the numbers".
Court will decide on the full mater at a later date: Mukul Rohatgi
Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi told reporters outside the court that the three-line whip issued against the rebel MLAs to attend the House tomorrow is not operative in view of the SC judgement. Secondly, the Speaker has been given time to decide on the resignations as and when he wants to decide. "The Court has said that the matter will be fully thrashed out at a later date," Rohatgi said.
MLAs not compelled to be present for Floor Test on Thursday: SC
The bench of CJI Gogoi, Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose refused to fix a time frame for the Speaker to decide on the resignations submitted by the MLAs. This means that the dissident MLAs can skip the crucial trust vote meeting of the Congress- JD(s) government scheduled for Thursday, without facing any threat of disqualification.
Initially, the CJI-led bench passed an order permitting the MLAs to meet the Speaker at 6 pm on 11 July, and 'requested' the Speaker to take a decision during the remaining course of that day. However, the Speaker refused to act as per the SC-set deadline.
'Place your decision before the court': SC directs Speaker
Supreme Court directs that the Speaker's decision on resignation of rebel MLAs be placed before it. Discretion of Karnataka Assembly speaker in deciding resignation should not be fettered by direction or observations of court, it said. That is the Speaker is to decide on the resignation of 15 rebel MLAs without being influenced by observations made by the apex court while hearing the case.
SC said that it is of the view that larger question raised in the case on the role of the Speaker could be answered at a later stage but interim order is required to maintain Constitutional balance. The top court also ruled that the 15 rebel MLAs ought not to be compelled to participate in Assembly proceedings including the confidence motion of the state government on Thursday.
Speaker to decide on resignations without time boundation, MLAs can't be forced to attend Assembly until then: SC
The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed its interim order on the Karnataka political crisis saying that it is imperative to maintain Constitutional balance. And therefore, the Speaker has been allowed to decide on resignation of 15 MLAs within an "appropriate time frame". Meanwhile, the court said that the 15 MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in proceedings of Assembly till the Speaker takes a decision.
"Larger legal questions need to be decided and deserves an answer only at a later stage," says the apex court.
CM will lose mandate tomorrow: Yeddyurappa
As many as 16 MLAs 1 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — have resigned so far while two independent MLAs S Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government.
Recap: Cong, JD(S) shift MLAs in Karnataka to resorts
In a bid to keep their flock together ahead of the trust vote, the Congress, BJP and JD(S) have shifted their MLAs to resorts. The Congress, on Tuesday, shifted its MLAs from a hotel in Bengaluru to a resort on the outskirts, amid fears that some more legislators may resign.
Speaker to meet MTB Nagaraj, K Sudhakar today
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has asked two rebel MLAs of the Congress — MTB Nagaraj and K Sudhakar — to meet him after 3 pm on Wednesday, reports said. The two MLAs, a vital part of the Congress party in Karnataka, were the last two to resign from their posts.
Verdict to be delivered at 10.30 am
The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on the resignations of the rebel MLAs at 10.30 am on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday claimed that the rebel MLAs from the party, who were camping in Mumbai, had been locked down and may be disqualified.
Cannot be directed to decide first on resignations, then qualifications: Speaker
During the hearing on Tuesday, Speaker Ramesh Kumar on his part said that he, being a constitutional functionary, cannot be directed to first decide on the resignations of the MLAs and thereafter the pending disqualification applications.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it was not restraining the Speaker from deciding the disqualification but was only asking him to ascertain whether the rebel MLAs voluntarily resigned.
HD Kumaraswamy accuses MLAs of 'hunting in a pack'
The court's decision to reserve its verdict for Wednesday capped the hearing of the high-voltage arguments on Tuesday during which Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the rebel MLAs are "hunting in a pack", alleging their motive is to bring down his government while the dissidents submitted Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar wants to prop up a government which has lost majority.
Supreme Court to decide on resignations of rebel MLAs today
As the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) Karnataka government struggles to stay afloat in the midst of the political crisis since 15 MLAs resigned on 6 July, the Supreme Court will deliver on Wednesday a crucial order on the pleas of the rebel MLAs seeking a direction to Assembly Speaker to accept their resignations.
Supreme Court to decide on resignations of rebel MLAs today
As the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) Karnataka government struggles to stay afloat in the midst of the political crisis since 15 MLAs resigned on 6 July, the Supreme Court will deliver on Wednesday a crucial order on the pleas of the rebel MLAs seeking a direction to Assembly Speaker to accept their resignations.