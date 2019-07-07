Karnataka political crisis LIVE updates: Cabinet reshuffle likely soon in a bid to pacify dissenting MLAs, say reports; JD(S) leaders to meet today

Karnataka political crisis LATEST updates: Amid a deepening crisis in the coalition government in Karnataka, Congress leader and state minister DK Shivakumar met with JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru.
JD(S) leaders HD Revanna, D Kupendra Reddy, HK Kumaraswamy, and DC Thammanna also joined the meeting. The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka plunged into crisis on Saturday with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignations to the Speaker.
The ruling coalition, which has 118 members, faces the risk of losing majority in the 224-member Assembly if the resignations are accepted. The crisis, which had been brewing ever since the BJP swept the parliamentary polls in the state, deepened as the group of MLAs reached the Speaker's office to put in their papers and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.
"Fourteen MLAs from Congress and JD(S), including Anand Singh, have submitted resignation from the Assembly to the Speaker," JD(S) MLA AH Vishwanath said after meeting the Governor. However, Assembly secretariat sources said 13 MLAs have put in their papers, including Singh who submitted his resignation to the Speaker earlier this week.
Vishwanath accused the coalition government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of failing in its duty and denied that the BJP was behind the revolt.
"The government failed to coordinate with the MLAs...and take them along. It has also failed to live up to the expectations of the people," he said.
On the charge that the BJP was trying to poach MLAs to destabilise the government through "Operation Lotus (BJP's poll symbol)", he said it is "a figment of your imagination".
"There is no BJP angle to it. We are all seniors. No operation can happen... we are resigning voluntarily against the apathy of the government," he said.
Karnataka chief minister and JDS chief HK Kumaraswamy confirmed that the MLAs had submitted their resignations to the Speaker and said that the decision will be taken by the Speaker at the appropriate time. He added, "At present the government is safe, it's safe now. They will come back to us, no one will go."
The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker. The BJP has 105 MLAs in the House.
The MLAs who were seen at the Speaker's office are Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Pratap Gowda Patil (Maski), Shivram Hebbar (Yellapur), Mahesh Kumathalli (Athani), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Byratibasavaraj (K R Puram), ST Soma Shekar (Yashwanthpur) and Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout) of the Congress.
The JD(S) MLAs are AH Vishwanath (Hunsur), who recently resigned as the party's state chief, Narayana Gowda (K R Pet), and Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout). Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who was not in his office when the legislators went there Saturday, said "whether the government will fall or survive" would be decided "in the Assembly".
The Speaker told reporters, "Eleven of them have submitted resignation letters. I told officials to take the letters and issue acknowledgement...on Tuesday I will go to office and take further action in accordance with rules."
Later, Congress MLA Munirathna (Rajarajeshwari Nagar) put in his papers, the Assembly secretariat sources said. He was also seen with the rebel MLAs outside the Raj Bhavan. To questions on the future of the government, the Speaker said, "Let's wait and see, I have nothing to do with it... Whether the government will fall or survive, it will be decided in the Assembly..."
As a last-ditch bid, Congress' "troubleshooter" and minister DK Shivakumar met the legislators and tried to convince them. Resort politics returned to haunt the Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka with ten MLAs, who submitted their resignation, leaving for Mumbai on Saturday.
These MLAs are likely to stay at a hotel there, sources close to them said. They left by a chartered flight, sources said. BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan denied reports that he was coordinating the MLAs travel and stay in Mumbai. "The MLAs have gone on their own. BJP has nothing to do with it," Ashwath Narayan told PTI.
Earlier in January, ahead of a crucial CLP meeting, Congress, fearing poaching by BJP, shifted its MLAs to a resort in the state.
The ruling coalition leaders hadexpressed fear that the BJP would try to destabalise the government after the Lok Sabha election results. The Congress and the JD(S) managed to win just one seat each in the state having 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP bagged 25 seats and an Independent supported by it won from Mandya.
Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 15:18:25 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
15:18 (IST)
It is a question of being loyal to party: Siddaramaiah
Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that he was in touch with a few of the dissenting MLAs on Sunday, even as some accused the former chief minister of being the cause behind the political crisis.
He said, "I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can't reveal all the details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party."
15:16 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy arrives in Delhi
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has arrived in Delhi from the US, India Today reported. Kumaraswamy is expected to head to Bengaluru amid a deepening political crisis in the state's coalition government as the JD(S) will regroup over the issue later on Sunday.
15:13 (IST)
Senior Congress leader blames Siddaramaiah for crisis, calls him 'thief inside party'
A senior Congress, who is in charge of keeping the flock of legislators together, on Sunday blamed party strongman Siddaramaiah for sabotaging the Karnataka government coalition, terming the former chief minister "a thief inside the party".
The senior party leader, on condition of anonymity, said Siddaramaiah is "playing games" to wreck the Congress-JD(S) coalition for "his prestige". "There are thieves inside the house (Congress). One man (Siddaramaiah) is doing this for his prestige. He is playing all these games. MLAs who are there (in Mumbai) are in constant touch with Siddaramaiah but I don't know what my party high command is doing," the senior Congress leader stated.
(ANI)
14:47 (IST)
Congress workers protest against dissenting MLAs
Congress workers on Sunday held a protest in Bengaluru demanding that the party's MLAs take back their resignations. The MLAs are currently accommodated in the Sofitel hotel in Mumbai, while coalition leaders hold talks to fix the situation.
14:35 (IST)
Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka likely
The Karnataka government could be in for another cabinet reshuffle in a bid to pacify dissenting MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition, reports said. At least 13 MLAs of the combine submitted their resignations on Saturday.
"Since many in Karnataka have been expressing their dissatisfaction over HD Kumaraswamy heading the government, the Karnataka coalition government could go in for a complete rejig to accommodate the rebel MLAs into the cabinet," News18 reported.
14:29 (IST)
Speaker yet to accept resignations of MLAs
The Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress on Saturday slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly, ANI reported.
However, JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath reportedly claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them. The Speaker, however, has not yet accepted the resignations.
14:26 (IST)
BJP MLC Prasad Lad spotted outside Mumbai hotel amid accusations of horse-trading
The leaders of the Congress-JD(S) coalition, while giving assurances of the "stability" of the government in Karnataka, are also accusing the BJP of conducting "Operation Kamala" in the state.
BJP MLC Prasad Lad was earlier spotted outside the Sofitel hotel in Mumbai, where the dissenting MLAs have been accommodated while coalition leaders negotiate with them. However, when asked about the political crisis unfolding in Kerala, he said, "I know about it only through media. I am busy with the party membership drive."
14:21 (IST)
Congress 'confident' of getting MLAs' return
Congress leader DK Shivakumar expressed confidence that the 13 dissenting MLAs will "return" to the coalition, after his meeting with JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda.
He said, "(The JD(S)) called a meeting of their party leaders. We'll also call our party leaders and sort out this issue. I'm confident things will cool down immediately. In the interest of the nation and both the parties we have to run the government smoothly. I'm confident that the MLAs will come back."
14:17 (IST)
JD(S) to hold legislative meeting today
The Janata Dal (Secular) is likely to hold a legislative meeting on Sunday, once Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy returns to India from the US, reports said. Kumaraswamy had to cut short his visit due to the ongoing political turmoil triggered in the state in his absence.
14:12 (IST)
DK Shivakumar meets HD Deve Gowda
Amid a deepening crisis in the coalition government in Karnataka, Congress leader and state minister DK Shivakumar met with JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru.
JD(S) leaders HD Revanna, D Kupendra Reddy, HK Kumaraswamy, and DC Thammanna also joined the meeting.
14:09 (IST)
'Modi' stands for 'Mischievously Orchestrated Defections in India': Congress
The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of "denigrating democracy by engineering defections" in Karnataka and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the culture of Aaya Ram Gaya Ram has attained a new definition and the new word for it is "MODI - Mischievously Orchestrated Defections in India".
14:08 (IST)
Political crisis in Karnataka coalition govt continues for second day
The Congress-JD(S) coalition government was thrown into disarray on Saturday after at least 13 MLAs resigned from the alliance. The chaos continued on Sunday as the coalition partners went into damage-control mode and assured of the "situation being under control". However, they also accused the BJP of making efforts to shake the government through "horse-trading".