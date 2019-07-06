Karnataka political crisis LIVE updates: BJP says it is 'in no way related' to the resignation of 11 Congress, JD(S) MLAs

Karnataka political crisis LATEST updates | At least three of the Congress MLAs who submitted their resignations earlier today, have said that they will take back their resignations if Siddaramaiah is made the chief minister of the alliance government.

Speaking to reporters on the reasons behind the resignations of Congress and JD(S) legislators, BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda said, "They thought it's high time that they come out of that party and resign from the legislators' post. They felt that continuing as MLAs will not be good in the larger interest of their constituencies and the state."

The political crisis in Karnataka deepened with 11 MLAs of the coalition government in Karnataka — eight from the Congress and three of the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) — submitted their resignations to the Speaker's secretary on Saturday.

The resignations come on the back of the double-blow dealt to the coalition by the resignations of two Congress MLAs last week. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah however, said only Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh submitted his resignation and that he may withdraw it following talks. He claimed Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had not resigned, as his resignation had not reached the Speaker but was only reported in the media.

The resignations have not been formally accepted by the Speaker.

The plot further thickened with K Mahadev, an MLA from the JD(S) claiming on 3 July that he had been offered Rs 30 to 40 crore. He also claimed Jarkiholi demanded Rs 80 crore to stay with the coalition. Though he did not name anyone, the state Congress claimed in a tweet that the BJP tried to lure him and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were involved in Operation 'Kamal' to topple the constitutionally-elected government in Karnataka.

"Amit Shah is doing it; Narendra Modi is also involved in it. All those in BJP are involved," said Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. He denied any attempts by the Congress to poach BJP MLAs.

According to News18, Karnataka BJP joint spokesperson S Prakash termed the allegation "baseless" and said it was an attempt to divert attention from the crisis facing the HD Kumaraswamy government.

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath fuelled rumours of more resignations to follow by meeting with BJP leaders last week, reported News18.

However, Vishwanath insisted that he was still with the JD(S) but was disgruntled with Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for bringing "total political anarchy" in the state.

“This coalition experiment has failed totally. There is only confusion in it, and the coalition government has become a laughing stock at the national level. The chairperson of the coordination committee (Siddaramaiah) and the CM are to be blamed for it,” Vishwanath had told News18.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported that Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar met the MLAs at the speaker's office and said "Nobody will resign. I had come to meet the MLAs."

If accepted, the resignations will bring down the tally of Congress-JD(S) coalition down to 1o5 in 225- member House, signalling trouble for the ruling combine.

The BJP has 105 seats, while the BSP and KPJ each have one seat.

With inputs from PTI

