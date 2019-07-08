Karnataka political crisis: Congress submits adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha accusing BJP of trying to 'topple' coalition govt

Amid efforts to control the political crisis in Karnataka after at least 13 MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government handed in their resignations over the weekend, the Congress on Monday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, claiming that the BJP was trying to "topple" the state government.

The coalition partners conducted several damage-control exercises on Sunday, even as they accused the BJP of horse-trading as part of “Operation Kamala”. However, the BJP rubbished the allegations, calling them "baseless".

"This is nonsense. It is a baseless allegation. They are not going to gain anything by making allegations against another party which has nothing to do with internal affairs of Congress," BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao was quoted by ANI as saying. Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa also distanced himself from the controversy and said that the party would "wait and watch" as the situation progressed.

Congress workers also staged protests against the dissenting MLAs outside the party’s headquarters in Bengaluru and outside the Mumbai hotel to which the MLAs were brought to after they resigned.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy who was in the US rushed back in a specially chartered flight that arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

He is likely to hold a high-level meeting with JD(S) MLAs and Congress party leaders. The meeting will discuss among other things the current crisis the coalition government is facing.

On Monday, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parmeshwara invited state ministers from the Congress party for a breakfast meeting at his residence. However, reportedly, the rebel Congress MLAs on Sunday said that their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final.

