Karnataka political crisis: Congress MP DK Suresh says party ministers in state will resign, accuses BJP of 'destroying democracy'

Bengaluru: All Congress ministers in the state are going to resign, said party lawmaker DK Suresh on Monday amid the deepening political crisis in the state of Karnataka.

"There is no infighting. Yeah, I think all ministers are going to resign. Some of them are in involved in other works, they may come," said Suresh.

His statement comes as state minister and independent legislator H Nagesh, who was inducted in the cabinet last month, resigned from his ministerial post.

Suresh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of wrecking the Congress-JD(S) alliance and said, "BJP national leaders are behind this. BJP people don't want this govt or any Opposition party to rule in the state or in the country. They are destroying democracy."

However, the Congress MP assured that the government is "stable".

"Presently the government is safe our leaders are in touch with MLAs who have resigned," he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said if needed, all Congress MLAs will resign in order to accommodate the needs of the rebel legislators.

"I have called a breakfast meeting of all the Ministers belonging to Congress party to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs," Parameshwara told media here.

The 13 month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday.

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had said that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.

However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations.

Kumaraswamy, who was in the US, rushed back to Bengaluru in a special flight on Sunday evening.

