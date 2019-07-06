Karnataka political crisis: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says govt safe, BS Yeddyurappa denies BJP involvement

Thirteen MLAs of the ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka submitted their resignations at the Speaker's office in Bengaluru on Saturday, putting a question mark on the survival of the 13-month government.

The crisis, which had been brewing ever since the BJP swept the parliamentary polls in the state, deepened as eight MLAs of the Congress and three of the JD(S) reached the Speaker's office to put in their papers and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.

If their resignation is accepted, the wobbly ruling coalition will lose its majority in the 224-member Assembly.

Here is how eminent political leaders reacted:

Janata Dal (Secular)

Karnataka chief minister and JDS chief HK Kumaraswamy confirmed that the MLAs had submitted their resignations to the Speaker and said that the decision will be taken by the Speaker at the appropriate time. He added, "At present the government is safe, it's safe now. They will come back to us, no one will go."

Kolar legislator and former minister K Srinivasa Gowda has ruled out the possibility of resignation. He said that he would not go against democratic principles. Srinivasa Gowda expressed shock at the resignation of senior leaders like Ramalinga Reddy and H Viswanath.

Ramalinga Reddy was an aspirant of ministerial berth and might have been upset as seniority was neglected in the party, he added.

When asked for his reaction on the MLAs submitting their resignations, JD(S) leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Congress-JD(S) said, "I'm not going to react anything, I have not spoken anything to anybody. I'm only holding my party workers meeting just to prepare ourselves for the corporation polls."

Bharatiya Janata Party

Speaking to reporters on the reasons behind the resignations of Congress and JD(S) legislators, BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda said, "They thought it's high time that they come out of that party and resign from the legislators' post. They felt that continuing as MLAs will not be good in the larger interest of their constituencies and the state." On being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, he said, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the government. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

Veteran BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa denied BJP's involvement in the resignation of the MLAs .