Karnataka Panchayat Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP ahead in 2,755 seats, Congress in 1,475 till 10 am

Karnataka Panchayat Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: As a precautionary measure, sale of liquor has been banned in all districts of Karnataka. The election commission has started to count the Postal ballots first

Auto refresh feeds

The results of the recently-concluded Gram Panchayat election in Karnataka will be declared on Wednesday. Counting of votes for 5,728 gram panchayats that went for polls in two phases on 22 and 27 December began at 8 am.

The two-phased elections in Karnataka were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase on 22 December, while voting took place for 39,378 seats in the second phase on 27 December.

A total of 2,22,814 candidates were in the electoral fray.

Among a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 Gram Panchayats of 226 talkus in the state, 43,238 went to polls in the first phase, while voting for 39,378 seats took place in the second phase. Candidates for 8,074 seats have been elected unopposed.

On 22 December, elections were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase. On 27 December, elections were held for 39,378 seats on the day of the second phase of the election.

More than 2.22 lakh candidates contested the recently conducted elections which saw 82 percent voter turnout in the first phase and 80 percent voter turnout in the second phase of the elections.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday claimed the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win majority of the seats. "According to my information, it is certain that 85-90 percent BJP supported candidates will get elected in Gram Panchayat polls," he had said.

The Gram Panchayat election results in Karnataka will be available on the official website of state election commission — karsec.gov.in and ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in.

As per the early trends, the BJP is ahead in 2,755 seats of the total 72,616 seats in 5,728 villages whereas Congress is leading in 1,475 and JD(S) in 547 seats.

Although these elections were not fought on party symbols, a bulk of the candidates are backed by either one of the three parties BJP, Congress and the JD(S).

As a precautionary measure, sale of liquor has been banned in all districts of Karnataka. The election commission has started to count the Postal ballots first.

According to the State Election Commission, the model code of conduct will remain in effect till 5 pm on 31 December in the gram panchayat limits that went to polls.

The results of the recently-concluded Gram Panchayat election in Karnataka will be declared on Wednesday. Counting of votes for 5,728 gram panchayats that went for polls in two phases on 22 and 27 December began at 8 am.

The two-phased elections in Karnataka were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase on 22 December, while voting took place for 39,378 seats in the second phase on 27 December.

A total of 2,22,814 candidates were in the electoral fray.

Among a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 Gram Panchayats of 226 talkus in the state, 43,238 went to polls in the first phase, while voting for 39,378 seats took place in the second phase. Candidates for 8,074 seats have been elected unopposed.

On 22 December, elections were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase. On 27 December, elections were held for 39,378 seats on the day of the second phase of the election.

More than 2.22 lakh candidates contested the recently conducted elections which saw 82 percent voter turnout in the first phase and 80 percent voter turnout in the second phase of the elections.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday claimed the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win majority of the seats. "According to my information, it is certain that 85-90 percent BJP supported candidates will get elected in Gram Panchayat polls," he had said.

The Gram Panchayat election results in Karnataka will be available on the official website of state election commission — karsec.gov.in and ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in.

As per the early trends, the BJP is ahead in 2,755 seats of the total 72,616 seats in 5,728 villages whereas Congress is leading in 1,475 and JD(S) in 547 seats.

Although these elections were not fought on party symbols, a bulk of the candidates are backed by either one of the three parties BJP, Congress and the JD(S).

As a precautionary measure, sale of liquor has been banned in all districts of Karnataka. The election commission has started to count the Postal ballots first.

According to the State Election Commission, the model code of conduct will remain in effect till 5 pm on 31 December in the gram panchayat limits that went to polls.

Karnataka Panchayat Election Results 2020 LATEST Updates: As a precautionary measure, sale of liquor has been banned in all districts of Karnataka. The election commission has started to count the Postal ballots first.

The results of the recently-concluded Gram Panchayat election in Karnataka will be declared on Wednesday. Counting of votes for 5,728 gram panchayats that went for polls in two phases on 22 and 27 December began at 8 am.

As ballot papers were used in polls other than in Bidar district where EVMs were used, the announcement of results may get delayed, polls officials said.

Elections were announced for a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 gram panchayats of 226 talkus in the state, of which candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats.

Elections were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase on 22 December, while voting took place for 39,378 seats in the second phase on 27 December.

A total of 2,22,814 candidates were in the fray.

While the first phase had seen a voter turnout of about 82 percent, it was around 80 percent in the second phase.

Though these polls don't take place on party symbols, all the political parties had put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even Assembly polls whenever it happens.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday claimed the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win majority of the seats.

"According to my information, it is certain that 85-90 percent BJP supported candidates will get elected in gram panchayat polls," he had said.

Voting took place in both phases with necessary COVID precautions amid the prevailing pandemic situation.