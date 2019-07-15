Karnataka news updates: Speaker adjourns Assembly till 11 am on Thursday after BJP refuses to participate in House proceedings until Floor Test

Karnataka news LATEST updates: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House till Thursday after BJP refused to participate in the assembly proceedings till HD Kumaraswamy takes up trust vote on Thursday.

Ramesh Kumar earlier told the Assembly members that he will take up trust vote after Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the resignation of rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Tuesday.

After BJP MLAs met the Speaker, now the Congress MLAs are meeting the Speaker in the Vidhan Soudha. BJP, meanwhile, has moved a no-confidence motion in the Assembly and the Speaker will take a decision at 12.30 on Monday.

The BJP has decided to disrupt the Karnataka Assembly session if Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy does not move the trust vote to prove his fledgling coalition government has a majority, a party official was quoted as saying.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of five more Karnataka rebel MLAs on Tuesday along with a petition of 10 legislators seeking acceptance of resignation. Five MLAs K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh had filed separate pleas before the apex court apart from the collective petition submitted by the 10 rebel MLAs holed up in Mumbai.

Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge, DK Shivakumar were earlier scheduled to visit Mumbai to pacify the disgruntled legislators.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting will begin shortly in Bengaluru as the coalition government tries to save itself despite repeated flip-flops by rebel MLAs.

Two days after HD Kumaraswamy declared in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote, the JD(S)-Congress combine found itself on the backfoot once again on Sunday as a rebel MLA Nagraj flew off to Mumbai after showing signs of coming around in marathon meetings with the chief minister and senior Congress leaders. Meanwhile, BJP is insisting that the Kumaraswamy government should prove its majority in the Assembly on Monday or the chief minister should step down.

After raising the Congress-JD(S) alliance hopes by declaring to return in his party's fold, hopes, MLA Nagaraj jet off to Mumbai on Sunday evening, reportedly with BJP members. Nagaraj is one of the 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs whose resignations has left the ruling alliance hanging since over a week now.

On Monday, the 14 Karnataka rebel MLAs staying in Mumbai's Renaissance hotel wrote again to the Mumbai Police stating a serious threat from a few Congress leaders. "We have absolutely no intention in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any Congress dignitaries or functionaries from Maharashtra or Karnataka Congress team leaders or any other political leader. We anticipate a serious threat from them and so we, hereby, request to kindly make necessary arrangements to stop these people from meeting us in case the situation arises," the MLAs wrote.

Meanwhile, BJP Working President JP Nadda on Sunday rejected the allegations that the Karnataka political crisis was triggered by horse-trading attempts by BJP. He blamed the resignation of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for the debacle of the coalition government in the southern state.

