Karnataka news LIVE updates: SC orders rebel MLAs to submit resignations to Speaker by 6 pm, asks DGP to provide them security

Karnataka news LATEST updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday requested Speaker KR Ramesh to communicate his decision to the court by Friday and asked DGP Karnataka to grant security to 10 rebel MLAs when they reach Bangalore from Mumbai.
Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Wednesday against Karnataka and Goa political crisis.
Amid the political upheaval in Karnataka, a meeting of the state Cabinet will be held on Thursday at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Cabinet meeting will have all the ministers as they have only submitted their resignations to their party presidents, not to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
The meeting comes a day after Karnataka Water Minister DK Shivakumar, who went to Mumbai to meet the rebel MLAs staying at a hotel there, was detained by Mumbai Police and not allowed to meet the rebel MLAs. Shivakumar, who returned to Bengaluru late on Wednesday, said it was a "matter of shame" that he was "forcefully deported" back to Bengaluru. "Mumbai is known for its hospitality. I had booked a room there and was on an official visit to meet my friends and colleagues, but BJP and officials misused their authority. It's a matter of shame," Shivakumar told ANI.
Soon after Shivakumar, rebel Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar also returned to Bengaluru from Mumbai. Somashekhar, who is the Chairman of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), is expected to attend a meeting of the BDA scheduled to take place later today. "I have come back. I will be here in Bengaluru; I am not going back to Mumbai. I have resigned, (but) I am in Congress party," Somashekar told ANI after returning to Bengaluru.
Somashekar, along with nine other MLAs of Congress and JDS, was staying at the Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel. Shivakumar had reached the hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday morning to pacify the rebel MLAs. He was, however, forced to sit outside the hotel after being denied entry. Later, Mumbai Police detained Shivakumar, Milind Deora, and other Congressmen and kept them at Kalinga University rest house.
The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. Congress' Roshan Baig and independent H Nagesh have also deserted the HD Kumaraswamy government. The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple the coalition government in Karnataka. The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.
Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 11:46:22 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:46 (IST)
Siddaramaiah requests Speaker to disqualify at least two of 16 rebel MLAs
Congress leader Siddaramaiah has reportedly requested Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify at least two of the 16 rebel MLAs, Ramesh Jarkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathhalli.
11:44 (IST)
DK Shivakumar tweets about 'dark day of Indian democracy'
The Congress leader who was detained from outside a Mumbai hotel along with Maharashtra Congress leaders including Milind Deora called the police action 'shameful and intimidating'.
11:41 (IST)
SC order applicable to 10 rebel MLAs only; other MLAs to also move court
Supreme Court order will be only applicable to the 10 rebel MLAs who are in Mumbai. The other MLAs are also likely to move the apex by Thursday evening or Friday.
11:40 (IST)
Speaker meets Congress leaders
Speaker Ramesh Kumar is currently holding a meeting with a Congress delegation led by Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao to discuss the SC verdict on rebel MLAs.
11:31 (IST)
Rebel MLAs to reach Bengaluru by 2 pm
All 16 rebel MLAs are expected to reach Vidhana Soudha by 4 pm today. Meanwhile, the 10 rebel MLAs holed up in Mumbai will reach Bengaluru by 2 pm, The Times of India reported.
11:30 (IST)
Congress stages walkout in Rajya Sabha
Congress staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Congress MP Anand Sharma asked for a discussion on Karnataka political crisis.
11:29 (IST)
SC asks Karnataka Speaker to take action on MLAs' resignation today itself
The Supreme Court on Thursday requested Speaker KR Ramesh to communicate his decision to the court by Friday and asked DGP Karnataka to grant security to 10 rebel MLAs when they reach Bangalore from Mumbai.
During the hearing, counsel Mukul Rohatgi requested the apex court to issue orders to DGP Mumbai to provide security for the MLAs due to "drama going on outside hotel". He requested for security during transportation from the hotel to the airport and then from the airport to Speaker's office.
The CJI directed the MLAs to appear before Speaker by 6 pm on Thursday and requested the Speaker to meet all 10 MLAs together. The petition will be heard again on Friday.
11:21 (IST)
SC asks MLAs to submit resignation at 6 pm today, asks DGP to provide security
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the rebel MLAs to meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 6 pm and submit their resignations, "if they so wish. "Security would be provided to the MLAs," the court ordered while listening to their plea against the Speaker's inaction on their earlier submitted resignations.
11:15 (IST)
BJP demands Speaker's resignation
The BJP on Thursady again demanded the resignation of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar while expressing anger over the delay in accepting resignations of rebel MLAs from the ruling coalition.Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA and former minister MP Renukacharya alleged that the speaker was responsible for the Wednesday’s ugly scenes in Vidhana Soudha which would have been avoided if there was an early decision on the resignations of MLAs. He accused the Speaker of acting like a "worker of a particular party" and questioned the delay in accepting the resignations of MLAs.
11:14 (IST)
Resentment in Karnataka BJP over JD(S) MLA Gopalaiah joining party
About 50 workers of the BJP on Thursday met party state president BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday and opposed the proposed entry of Janata Dal (S) MLA K Gopalaiah into the party. Alleging that his role had been suspected in the death of a BJP worker some time ago, they expressed concern that his entry to the BJP would demoralize the party workers. They also maintained that he would not fit into the party ideology and said there was a huge resentment against him among BJP workers in the constituency, The Hindu reported.
11:10 (IST)
Hopeful MLAs who have returned will change stance: DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that he was sure that his party MLAs Sudhakar and MTB will change his stand and take back his resignation, after the latter returned to Karnataka on Wednesday night.
11:00 (IST)
Kumaraswamy rules out resignation
Amid BJP's demand for his resignation, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumraswamy said that the MLAs are with him. He also claimed that he has the majority. "There is no need to resign," Kumaraswamy said.
10:58 (IST)
DK Shivakumar to take legal action against Mumbai hotel for cancelling his reservation
I have asked my legal people to look into it. I'll have to take a legal remedy to protect my rights, Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.
10:57 (IST)
'We will fight till last breath': DK Shivakumar
Congress leader DK Shivakumar told reporters on Thursday, "We will fight till the last breath and no question of CM resigning. In 2008 when BS Yeddyurappa was CM and several disgruntled MLAs resigned. "Did Yeddyurappa resign then?" he asked.
10:55 (IST)
Speaker KR Ramesh firm on his stand to take time to arrive at a decision
Amid BJP leaders attacking speaker for deploying "delay tactics" and rebel MLAs approaching Supreme Court over a similar appeal against him, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said: "I don't understand what is the urgency for BJP. There have been instances where such impasses have taken months to be resolved. Whatever the pressure, I am not going to move an inch away from the law and procedure."
10:50 (IST)
Rahul, Sonia Gandhi protest outside Parliament
Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Wednesday against Karnataka and Goa political crisis.
10:46 (IST)
Two more Congress MLAs may resign today
According to India Today, two more Congress MLAs in Karnataka are likely to resign today.
10:45 (IST)
Kumaraswamy meets senior Congress leaders
HD Kumaraswamy met senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad at the KK guest house in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Today reported.
10:41 (IST)
Adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
TMC MP Saugata Ray has given adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the political situation in Karnataka.
10:06 (IST)
Congress files complaint against 'illegal confinement' of MLAs in Mumbai hotel
The All India Congress Committee (AICC), on Wednesday, filed a complaint stating that rebel MLAs of the party from Karnataka have been illegally confined at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.
09:52 (IST)
Sec 144 imposed at Vidhan Soudha till 14 July
Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) imposed at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru from 11 to 14 July, ANI reported.
09:44 (IST)
Speaker to meet Congress leaders at 11 am
Speaker Ramesh Kumar will meet Congress leaders at 11 am to discuss the disqualification of its MLAs, India Today reported.
09:42 (IST)
Rebel Congress MLA ST Somashekar arrives in Bengaluru
ST Somashekhar who is the Chairman of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) also returned to Bengaluru on Wednesday night from Mumbai. "I will stay here, I'm not going back to Mumbai. I have resigned from the post of MLA but I'm still in Congress party," Somashekar said after reaching Bengaluru.
09:41 (IST)
Supreme Court to hear plea of 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs today
Amid a growing crisis for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, 10 rebel MLAs from the two parties on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to accept their resignations and stop the parties threatening them with disqualification.
09:40 (IST)
DK Shivakumar sent back to Bengaluru
DK Shivakumar, veteran Congress troubleshooter, who was sen to talk to rebel MLAs lodged in a Mumbai hotel was parked outside the five-star hotel in rain to meet and placate the MLAs. However, his mission failed after he was barred from entering the hotel and taken away by the police. He later returned to Bengaluru on Wednesday night.
09:26 (IST)
State Cabinet meeting at Vidhan Soudha today
A meeting of the state Cabinet will be held on Thursday at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Cabinet meeting will have all the ministers as they have only submitted their resignations to their party presidents, not to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
The meeting comes a day after Karnataka Water Minister DK Shivakumar, who went to Mumbai to meet the rebel MLAs staying at a hotel there, was detained by Mumbai Police and not allowed to meet the rebel MLAs.