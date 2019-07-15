Karnataka news LIVE updates: Decision on trust vote only after Supreme Court verdict on rebel MLAs' resignation, says Speaker

Karnataka news LATEST updates: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has told the Assembly members that he will take up trust vote after Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the resignation of rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Tuesday.
After BJP MLAs met the Speaker, now the Congress MLAs are meeting the Speaker in the Vidhan Soudha. BJP, meanwhile, has moved a no-confidence motion in the Assembly and the Speaker will take a decision at 12.30 on Monday.
The BJP has decided to disrupt the Karnataka Assembly session if Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy does not move the trust vote to prove his fledgling coalition government has a majority, a party official was quoted as saying.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of five more Karnataka rebel MLAs on Tuesday along with a petition of 10 legislators seeking acceptance of resignation. Five MLAs K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh had filed separate pleas before the apex court apart from the collective petition submitted by the 10 rebel MLAs holed up in Mumbai.
Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge, DK Shivakumar were earlier scheduled to visit Mumbai to pacify the disgruntled legislators.
The Congress Legislature Party meeting will begin shortly in Bengaluru as the coalition government tries to save itself despite repeated flip-flops by rebel MLAs.
Two days after HD Kumaraswamy declared in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote, the JD(S)-Congress combine found itself on the backfoot once again on Sunday as a rebel MLA Nagraj flew off to Mumbai after showing signs of coming around in marathon meetings with the chief minister and senior Congress leaders. Meanwhile, BJP is insisting that the Kumaraswamy government should prove its majority in the Assembly on Monday or the chief minister should step down.
After raising the Congress-JD(S) alliance hopes by declaring to return in his party's fold, hopes, MLA Nagaraj jet off to Mumbai on Sunday evening, reportedly with BJP members. Nagaraj is one of the 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs whose resignations has left the ruling alliance hanging since over a week now.
On Monday, the 14 Karnataka rebel MLAs staying in Mumbai's Renaissance hotel wrote again to the Mumbai Police stating a serious threat from a few Congress leaders. "We have absolutely no intention in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any Congress dignitaries or functionaries from Maharashtra or Karnataka Congress team leaders or any other political leader. We anticipate a serious threat from them and so we, hereby, request to kindly make necessary arrangements to stop these people from meeting us in case the situation arises," the MLAs wrote.
Meanwhile, BJP Working President JP Nadda on Sunday rejected the allegations that the Karnataka political crisis was triggered by horse-trading attempts by BJP. He blamed the resignation of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for the debacle of the coalition government in the southern state.
Speaker to decide on trust vote after SC verdict
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has told the Assembly members that he will take up trust vote after Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the resignation of rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Tuesday, The Times of India reported.
Speaker holds meeting with Karnataka MLAs
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has initiated a meeting with MLAs from both sides. The Business Advisory Council meeting is underway. The next course of action including when to schedule a no-confidence motion is expected to be taken during the meeting. Both Kumaraswamy and leader of opposition BS Yeddyurappa are present at the meeting.
"All our 105 MLAs are together," says BJP leader Suresh Kumar
The BJP has pressed for a trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly today and even moved a no-confidence motion before the Speaker.
"All our 105 MLAs are together," says BJP leader Suresh Kumar
The BJP has pressed for a trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly today and even moved a no-confidence motion before the Speaker.
Kumaraswamy meets Speaker before session resumes
After a prolonged discussion with HD Deve Gowda, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy met Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar moments before the Assembly resumed.
BJP gives no-confidence to Speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar to decide at 12.30 pm
After BJP MLAs met the Speaker, now the Congress MLAs are meeting the Speaker in the Vidhan Soudha. BJP, meanwhile, has moved a no-confidence motion in the Assembly and the Speaker will take a decision at 12.30 on Monday.
BJP gives no-confidence motion to Speaker
After BJP MLAs met the Speaker, now the Congress MLAs are meeting the Speaker in the Vidhan Soudha. BJP, meanwhile, has moved a no-confidence motion in the Assembly and the Speaker will take a decision at 12.30 on Monday.
Rebel MLA R Ramalinga Reddy to skip Assembly session
Senior Congress leader and rebel MLA R Ramalinga Reddy will not attend the Assembly session today, his daughter Sowmya Reddy will attend, The Times of India reported.
BJP, Congress MLAs reach Vidhan Soudha
Congress’ legislative party meeting has concluded and the party MLAs have reached the Vidhana Soudha. Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy sought time from the Speaker to seek a vote of confidence. “Only when I have the support of this House, I can continue in this position. I am not ready to misuse this position in any way. So voluntarily I have decided to seek trust vote," he said. Responding to Kumaraswamy’s move, Speaker K R Ramesh said a slot would be allotted whenever the chief minister opts for it.
Karnataka BJP to disrupt Assembly if no trust vote today
The BJP has decided to disrupt the Karnataka Assembly session if Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy does not move the trust vote to prove his fledgling coalition government has a majority, a party official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
Karnataka BJP to disrupt Assembly if no trust vote today
The BJP has decided to disrupt the Karnataka Assembly session if Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy does not move the trust vote to prove his fledgling coalition government has a majority, a party official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
SC to hear individual pleas and main petition by rebel MLAs tomorrow
Five MLAs K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh had filed separate pleas before the apex court apart from the collective petition submitted by the 10 rebel MLAs holed up in Mumbai.
Kumaraswamy meets Deve Gowda
Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy met JD(S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru to discuss the future course of action amid the ongoing political crisis.
Mukul Rohatgi puts an application for impleadment in SC
SC Hearing in the matter of Karnataka rebel MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi, rebel MLAs' counsel, mentioned before Supreme Court an application for impleadment.
HDK, Congress leaders to not got to Mumbai: Reports
Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge, DK Shivakumar were earlier scheduled to visit Mumbai to pacify the disgruntled legislators.
'We stand by our demand of floor test': Pralhad Joshi
"We stand by our demand of floor test. The behaviour of Assembly Speaker and the chief minister is highly uncalled for and unacceptable. When the MLAs have personally handed Speaker their resignations, what inquiry does he want," asked Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.
BJP MLAs leave hotel to reach Assembly
BJP MLAs leave for Karnataka Assembly. The party has demanded Chief Minister Kumaraswamy to either prove the majority of his govt in the floor test or resign from the post.
Congress Legislature Party meeting to begin shortly
JP Nadda denies allegations of horse-trading
BJP Working President JP Nadda on Sunday rejected the allegations that the Karnataka political crisis was triggered by horse-trading attempts b y BJP. He blamed the resignation of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for the debacle of the coalition government in the southern state.
'Don't want to meet Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad': Rebel MLAs
The 14 rebel MLAs wrote to the senior police inspector of the Powai Police Station in Mumbai.
BJP demands floor test in Assembly today
Two days after HD Kumaraswamy declared in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote, the JD(S)-Congress combine found itself on the backfoot once again on Sunday as a rebel MLA Nagraj flew off to Mumbai after showing signs of coming around in marathon meetings with the chief minister and senior Congress leaders. Meanwhile, BJP is insisting that the Kumaraswamy government should prove its majority in the Assembly on Monday or the chief minister should step down.
Recap: Rebel MLA Nagaraj's flip-flop
After raising the Congress-JD(S) alliance hopes by declaring to return in his party's fold, hopes, MLA Nagaraj jet off to Mumbai on Sunday evening, reportedly with BJP members. Nagaraj is one of the 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs whose resignations has left the ruling alliance hanging since over a week now.
Rebel MLAs write another letter to Mumbai Police stating threat from Congress leaders
On Monday, the 14 Karnataka rebel MLAs staying in Mumbai's Renaissance hotel wrote again to the Mumbai Police stating a serious threat from a few Congress leaders. "We have absolutely no intention in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any Congress dignitaries or functionaries from Maharashtra or Karnataka Congress team leaders or any other political leader. We anticipate serious threat from them and so we, hereby, request to kindly make necessary arrangements to stop these people from meeting us in case the situation arises," the MLAs wrote.