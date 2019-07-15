Karnataka news LIVE updates: Congress to hold legislative party meeting today; BJP demands floor test in Assembly

Karnataka news LATEST updates: The Congress Legislature Party meeting will begin shortly in Bengaluru as the coalition government tries to save itself despite repeated flip-flops by rebel MLAs.
Two days after HD Kumaraswamy declared in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote, the JD(S)-Congress combine found itself on the backfoot once again on Sunday as a rebel MLA Nagraj flew off to Mumbai after showing signs of coming around in marathon meetings with the chief minister and senior Congress leaders. Meanwhile, BJP is insisting that the Kumaraswamy government should prove its majority in the Assembly on Monday or the chief minister should step down.
After raising the Congress-JD(S) alliance hopes by declaring to return in his party's fold, hopes, MLA Nagaraj jet off to Mumbai on Sunday evening, reportedly with BJP members. Nagaraj is one of the 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs whose resignations has left the ruling alliance hanging since over a week now.
On Monday, the 14 Karnataka rebel MLAs staying in Mumbai's Renaissance hotel wrote again to the Mumbai Police stating a serious threat from a few Congress leaders. "We have absolutely no intention in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any Congress dignitaries or functionaries from Maharashtra or Karnataka Congress team leaders or any other political leader. We anticipate a serious threat from them and so we, hereby, request to kindly make necessary arrangements to stop these people from meeting us in case the situation arises," the MLAs wrote.
Meanwhile, BJP Working President JP Nadda on Sunday rejected the allegations that the Karnataka political crisis was triggered by horse-trading attempts by BJP. He blamed the resignation of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for the debacle of the coalition government in the southern state.
Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 10:31:29 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:31 (IST)
'We stand by our demand of floor test': Pralhad Joshi
"We stand by our demand of floor test. The behaviour of Assembly Speaker and the chief minister is highly uncalled for and unacceptable. When the MLAs have personally handed Speaker their resignations, what inquiry does he want," asked Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.
10:29 (IST)
BJP MLAs leave hotel to reach Assembly
BJP MLAs leave for Karnataka Assembly. The party has demanded Chief Minister Kumaraswamy to either prove the majority of his govt in the floor test or resign from the post.
09:57 (IST)
Congress Legislature Party meeting to begin shortly
09:56 (IST)
JP Nadda denies allegations of horse-trading
BJP Working President JP Nadda on Sunday rejected the allegations that the Karnataka political crisis was triggered by horse-trading attempts b y BJP. He blamed the resignation of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for the debacle of the coalition government in the southern state.
09:54 (IST)
'Don't want to meet Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad': Rebel MLAs
The 14 rebel MLAs wrote to the senior police inspector of the Powai Police Station in Mumbai.
09:52 (IST)
BJP demands floor test in Assembly today
Two days after HD Kumaraswamy declared in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote, the JD(S)-Congress combine found itself on the backfoot once again on Sunday as a rebel MLA Nagraj flew off to Mumbai after showing signs of coming around in marathon meetings with the chief minister and senior Congress leaders. Meanwhile, BJP is insisting that the Kumaraswamy government should prove its majority in the Assembly on Monday or the chief minister should step down.
09:50 (IST)
Recap: Rebel MLA Nagaraj's flip-flop
After raising the Congress-JD(S) alliance hopes by declaring to return in his party's fold, hopes, MLA Nagaraj jet off to Mumbai on Sunday evening, reportedly with BJP members. Nagaraj is one of the 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs whose resignations has left the ruling alliance hanging since over a week now.
09:45 (IST)
Rebel MLAs write another letter to Mumbai Police stating threat from Congress leaders
On Monday, the 14 Karnataka rebel MLAs staying in Mumbai's Renaissance hotel wrote again to the Mumbai Police stating a serious threat from a few Congress leaders. "We have absolutely no intention in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any Congress dignitaries or functionaries from Maharashtra or Karnataka Congress team leaders or any other political leader. We anticipate serious threat from them and so we, hereby, request to kindly make necessary arrangements to stop these people from meeting us in case the situation arises," the MLAs wrote.