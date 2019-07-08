Karnataka news LIVE updates: Congress workers stage protest in Mumbai over BJP's 'horse-trading' attempts

Karnataka news LATEST updates: Congress, JD(S) workers are protesting in Bengaluru over BJP's alleged horse-trading attempts Meanwhile, Congress workers are also protesting outside a Mumbai hotel where rebel Karnataka MLAs are staying.
With the dramatic turn of events, Kumaraswamy had to cut short his US visit and return to Bengaluru on Sunday, as the state government appears to have fallen into a minority.
However, Congress leader Byrathi Suresh said that all the leaders are together and want the government back. Suresh is brother of Congress leader Byrathi Basavaraj, who is among the 13 MLAs who have submitted their resignations to the Speaker.
On Sunday, Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside the hotel and asked the MLAs to take back their resignation. They shouted slogans against the BJP and accused it of indulging in horse-trading. The Congress workers including party vice-president Suraj Singh Thakur were detained by the police.
BJP offering crores to lure MLAs: MB Patil
Amid a political crisis in Karnataka, state home minister MB Patil said, “You (BJP) think it's game over, but, the game is not over, it has just begun. Keep it all to yourself. Keep it up, Rs 30, 40, 100 crores offered to lure MLAs by BJP."
BJP confident of keeping its flock together
MP from Udupi Chikkamagaluru and senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said, "Dare Congress and JD(S) touch our MLAs or lure them with their filthy money! All our MLAs who had gone back to their respective constituencies are coming back to Bengaluru, and will be in city moving freely and helping the leadership in dealing with the situation."
Speaker must hear MLAs’ concerns under the 10th Schedule, says expert
Ashok Haronahalli, a constitutional expert and advocate, has opined that the Speaker of the Assembly is empowered by the Constitution of India to take a call on the acceptance of resignation. Without this decision, the Speaker cannot act arbitrarily disqualify any legislator. He must hear the legislator under the 10th Schedule to see how and why he was resigning and examine if he was coaxed or coerced to resign.
He said that disqualifying an MLA under Article 164(1b), which allows disqualification of legislators on grounds of defection, is a long process.
BJP exploiting central institutions to intimidate MLAs: Siddaramaiah
Targetting the Opposition BJP, former chief minister and chairman of reconciliation committee Siddaramaiah said, “The BJP is trying to overthrow the government through anti-constitutional measures. The BJP, which has no respect for democracy, is a disgrace to the country. The BJP is constantly trying to break up a constitutionally constituted government with a mandate.”
Siddaramaiah, who called Amit Shah and Narendra Modi "dictator", accused them of exploiting central institutions to intimidate the Congress and JD(S) legislators. “This is the sixth attempt of the BJP to topple the coalition government in the last one year,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that he was sure that the BJP would fail again.
Ahmed Patel to hold Congress meeting in Delhi
The AICC has turned back to the old guard. Senior Congress leaders are expected the leave for Delhi to attend a meeting of the AICC, called to specially deal with the developments in Karnataka. The meeting will be held under the guidance of senior leader Ahmed Patel.
JD(S) MLAs to head to Kodagu, bus waiting at Taj Westend
The JD(S) legislators will head to Paddington Resort in Kodagu after the JD(S) meeting. The Volvo bus has arrived at hotel Taj Westend, where the meeting of JD(S) leaders is taking place.
Will always remain in Congress: Kampli MLA JN Ganesh
Kampli MLA JN Ganesh has made it clear that he will remain in Congress. He is visiting wards in Kampli on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Hospet (Vijayanagara) MLA Anand Singh is in staying in his constituency. However, the whereabouts of Ballari Rural MLA Nagendra are not known. His family sources confirmed that he submitted his resignation on Monday.
Siddaramaiah to hold CLP meet on Tuesday
According to reports, Siddarmaiah will hold a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Tuesday.
Siddaramaiah tells MLAs to think about party’s future
Talking about the resignation of Congress MLAs, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said, “Of course, some people are disappointed as to why they didn’t get a ministerial berth. All our ministers have voluntarily resigned in order to correct it and have expressed their opinion that the future of the party is important, and that personal status is not important.”
He also appealed to the lawmakers, who resigned because they have been deprived of their ministerial position, to come back to the party fold as a Cabinet reshuffle is being worked upon.
BSY meets Bopaiah to seek legal advice
'G Parameshwara also resigned'
JD(S) MLAs to be moved to a resort in Coorg
JD(S) is likely to move its MLAs to Paddington Resorts in Coorg, News18 reported. The JD (S) MLAs are likely to be shifted to a resort in Kodagu. Amid the crisis gripping the beleaguered coalition, the JD (S) leadership has booked 35 rooms for three nights from Monday at Paddington resort in Somwarpet in Kodagu, reports said. Except HD Kumaraswamy, all the JD (S) MLAs, excluding three, who are away in Mumbai, are expected to be shifted to the resort.
Congress leaders to meet in Delhi today
Senior Congress leaders are likely to meet in New Delhi later at 7 pm today. The development comes as the party struggles to keep its coalition government with JD(S) afloat in Karnataka, The Indian Express reported.
All JD(S) MLAs also resign from Karnataka Assembly
The chief minister's office tweeted that all the JD(S) MLAs have also resigned in the same was as the 21 ministers of the Congress party had resigned earlier today. "The cabinet will be restructured soon," the tweet read.
Kumaraswamy breaks silence, says govt will run smoothly
"The issue will be resolved, don't worry. This government will run smoothly," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI.
Lone BSP MLA threatens to quit, support BJP
The lone BSP MLA in the state, N Mahesh has said that he is willing to offer issue-based support to BJP, News18 reported.
Siddaramaiah hits out at BJP, calls it a 'disgrace for the country'
In a series of tweets, the Congress leader Siddaramaiah hit out at BJP while blaming it squarely for the political crisis in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah said BJP members are "pseudo nationalists with an ulterior motive of destabilizing India's unity". He even called Amit Shah and Narendrq Modi "traitors of the vibrant democracy".
Kumaraswamy govt didn’t let me work: Independent MLA Nagesh
Small scale industry Minister and Mulbagal legislator H Nagesh who resigned from the Cabinet and also withdrew support to Kumaraswamy government had reportedly told former Legislator of Mulbagal Kothur Manjunath that though he was made minister he was not able to discharge his duties as the government had not posted officials of his choice to his office.
BJP senior leaders to meet at 5 pm
The Karnataka BJP legislative party council will meet in Bengaluru at 5 pm. Senior members BS Yeddyurappa, KS Eshwarappa, Arvind Limbavali, Suresh Kumar and many others will be present at the meeting. State BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao is also likely to fly into Bangalore in the afternoon
Kumaraswamy to meet Governor today
Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will meet the Governor on Monday evening and inform him about the reconstruction of the government cabinet.
Govt won’t survive till budget session, says BJP leader KS Eshwarappa
The BJP, which was lying low in the current impasse in the Karnataka till now, has sprung back into action. State BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa said, “The coalition government will not survive till the budget session and will fall by its own faults. Since the government has lost its majority after the resignation of the ministers and MLAs of Congress and JD(S) on Sunday, the government cannot even call the session, or the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cannot even ask the Governor to dissolve the assembly.”
Cong-JD(S) MLAs to be shifted to Kodagu resort
According to sources, 35 rooms at the Paddington Resort at Somwarpet in Kodagu have been booked and 39 ministers from JD(S) and Congress will stay at the resort for next three days.
Trend of resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi, not us: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha
Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha said: "We're committed to maintaining dignity of parliamentary democracy. Trend of submitting resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi in Congress, it wasn't started by us. He himself asked people to submit resignations,even senior leaders are submitting their resignations."
Told ministers to be ready for 'any sacrifice': Siddaramaiah
"They are threatening MLAs with dire consequences and are using Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and other agencies to get our MLAs in their fold. Previously five times they have failed and now sixth time too they will face failure... We have told our ministers to be prepared for any sacrifice. And we would reconstitute the Cabinet later. But now our ministers have voluntarily agreed to resign and have submitted their resignation letters to the party," Siddaramaiah said.
Karnataka political crisis discussed in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh denies BJP's involvement
After Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the political crisis in Karnataka in the Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh replied to him saying that BJP has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. "Our party has never indulged in horse trading," Singh claimed.
Siddaramaiah blames BJP for 'destruction of democratic setup'
The former chief minister and Congress leader said that even though the coalition government in Karnataka had a "democratic mandate", BJP used external agencies to influence its MLAs to resign from the Assembly and quit the government. He also alleged that Amit Shah and Narendra Modi interfered with the state leadership.
All Congress MLAs have 'voluntarily resigned', says party
Senior party leader including Siddaramaiah on Monday addressed the media after meeting with Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara at his residence. The Congress party announced that all its MLAs have offered to voluntarily resign to 'unite the party' and defeat 'anti-democratic' BJP.
'6-7 MLAs will come back by today evening from BJP camp,' says Cong leader Zameer Ahmed Khan
Congress leader and Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that by Monday evening "at least 6-7 MLAs" of the 10 MLAs who are in the "BJP camp" are going to come back.
Speaker to consider resignations on Tuesday
Speaker Ramesh Kumar has said that he would look at the latest batch of resignations only after he returns to work on Tuesday.
'Welcome Nagesh into BJP, but not in touch with Cong-JD(S) MLAs': Shobha Karandlaje
Following Nagesh's resignation and wish to join BJP, party leader Shobha Karandlaje said, "We welcome Independent MLA Nagesh. We will accept anybody into our party who is from non-political dispensation. We're not in touch with any rebels of the Congress and JD(S), as long as they are with their parties."
'HD Kumaraswamy should resign immediately': BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje
Shobha Karandlaje met BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Monday and lashed out at HD Kumaraswamy post the meeting saying that Congress MLAs have already resigned and therefore the chief minister should make way for another govt in the state.
Independent MLA Nagesh extends support to BJP after resigning from Assembly
Nagesh has written a letter to the Governor confirming his resignation and saying if the BJP, so demands, he would be happy to support them in the state Assembly.
Fate of Congress-JD(S) coalition was predicted 13-months back: Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena on Monday said that the downfall of Congress-JD (S) coalition government in Karnataka was predicted 13-months back, the day it was formed in the state. "It's very clear that Karnataka coalition government will fall. Kumaraswamy-led government coming to power was unnatural. When this government was formed, its fall was already predicted. A political turmoil is going on in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah wanted to be the chief minister again with the backing of Kumaraswamy. Non-BJP governments will not exist for long in the country," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece Saamana.
BJP hits back at accusations of poaching
BJP MP Renukacharya said, "Congress party which tore up resignation of some of the MLAs, is now questioning the prerogative of the Governor. They are in delusion, they are still not able to understand that they can’t salvage the situation."
Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan also threatens to resign
Meanwhile, Karnataka minister and Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan has said he has informed senior Congress functionaries about his grievances and will take a decision after meeting them at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence. "My department got only Rs 15 crore budget this year and it has just now been released. Of this amount, Rs 13 crore will be paid to clear old bills.How can I carry out various projects across Karnataka with the remaining Rs two crore?" the sports and youth empowerment minister told PTI.
Independent MLA Nagesh resigns from Karnataka Assembly
Karnataka minister and Independent MLA Nagesh has resigned from his minister post, ANI reported.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls BJP 'poacher party'
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Congress will raise the Karnataka issue in Parliament but the party "won't reveal its weapons". "But it is clear that BJP is a 'poacher' party," he said.
'BJP national leaders are destroying democracy, not letting state govt run,' says DK Suresh
Congress MP DK Suresh blamed BJP for the political instability in Karnataka. "BJP national leaders are behind this. BJP people don’t want this govt or any opposition party to rule in the state or in the country. They are destroying the democracy," he said after announcing that it has been decided that all Congress MLAs will resign.
'All Congress MLAs to resign,' says party MP DK Suresh
After meeting with Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara at his residence on Monday morning, Congress MP DK Suresh told reporters that it has been decided that Congress MLAs will resign from the Assembly.
Senior Congress leader blames Siddaramaiah for sabotaging Karnataka coalition
A senior Congress eader, who is in charge of keeping the flock of legislators together, on Sunday blamed party strongman Siddaramaiah for sabotaging the Karnataka government coalition, terming the former chief minister "a thief inside the party". The senior party leader, on condition of anonymity, told ANI that Siddaramaiah is "playing games" to wreck the Congress-JD(S) coalition for "his prestige".
"There are thieves inside the house (Congress). One man (Siddaramaiah) is doing this for his prestige. He is playing all these games. MLAs who are there (in Mumbai) are in constant touch with Siddaramaiah but I don't know what my party high command is doing," the Congress leader said.
'All MLAs may resign to accommodate rebel ministers,' says G Parameshwara
In a bid to save the current government, Karnataka Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Monday said, if needed, all Congress MLAs will resign in order to accommodate the needs of the rebel lawmakers. "I have called a breakfast meeting of all the ministers belonging to Congress party to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs," Parameshwara said.
Siddaramaiah had denied being the reason for discontent among coalition members, said 'everybody is expected to be loyal to party'
Siddaramaiah had refuted claims about him being the reason behind the crisis."I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can't reveal all the details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party," he told reporters.
Atmosphere conducive for BJP, party will win if elections are held, say leaders
According to a report by The Indian Express, BJP has signalled that it has enough options at hand.“The atmosphere is conducive for the BJP. As senior leaders are out against Congress, which is already in an existential crisis, no one can blame the BJP for the current crisis. The party can either form an alternative government or go for elections. An election this time will be advantageous to the BJP,” a party leader from Karnataka said.
CM cuts short US trip to solve coalition crisis
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru Sunday night after a 10-day US trip and began holding a series of meetings from the airport itself with JD(S) leaders and ally Congress in a bid to rescue the coalition government.
Mallikarjun Kharge slams BJP for 'toppling alliance'
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for "taking interest in toppling the alliance government in the state." "Today also some MLAs went to Mumbai, they have gone under pressure and they have been told many things. Also, the BJP party in the state has become active with the help of the Centre. Ruling government at Centre has taken interest to topple this alliance govt. They are trying to get rid of this government," Kharge said.
Siddaramaiah calls for Congress Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday
Congress leader Siddaramaiah has called for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on July 9 here in which all MLAs have been asked to attend, failing which strict action will be taken against them. KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge will also be present in the meeting, which precedes the Assembly Session commencing on 12 July.
Deputy CM meets Congress ministers over breakfast
Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara invited state ministers from the Congress party for a breakfast meeting at his residence on Monday.
BJP denies involvement in K'taka political crisis; books 30 hotel rooms for its MLAs
The state unit of the BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs. "BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs," ANI reported.
Rebel MLAs say 'decision is final'
Rebel Congress MLAs, who are staying in Sofitel Hotel, on Sunday said that their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final. "We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations."
Congress gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over BJP's 'efforts' to topple K'taka govt
Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha on 'BJP trying to topple Congress-JDS government in Karnataka', ANI rewported.
Kumaraswamy meets dissenting Congress MLA
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met dissenting Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Monday. According to ANI, the meeting took place at an undisclosed location in the city.
The 13-month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday. JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had on Saturday claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:48 (IST)
Youth Congress workers protest outside Sofitel hotel in Mumbai
17:39 (IST)
BJP offering crores to lure MLAs: MB Patil
Amid a political crisis in Karnataka, state home minister MB Patil said, “You (BJP) think it's game over, but, the game is not over, it has just begun. Keep it all to yourself. Keep it up, Rs 30, 40, 100 crores offered to lure MLAs by BJP."
By Soumya Rani/101Reporters
17:35 (IST)
BJP confident of keeping its flock together
MP from Udupi Chikkamagaluru and senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said, "Dare Congress and JD(S) touch our MLAs or lure them with their filthy money! All our MLAs who had gone back to their respective constituencies are coming back to Bengaluru, and will be in city moving freely and helping the leadership in dealing with the situation."
By M Raghuram/101Reporters
17:34 (IST)
Speaker must hear MLAs’ concerns under the 10th Schedule, says expert
Ashok Haronahalli, a constitutional expert and advocate, has opined that the Speaker of the Assembly is empowered by the Constitution of India to take a call on the acceptance of resignation. Without this decision, the Speaker cannot act arbitrarily disqualify any legislator. He must hear the legislator under the 10th Schedule to see how and why he was resigning and examine if he was coaxed or coerced to resign.
He said that disqualifying an MLA under Article 164(1b), which allows disqualification of legislators on grounds of defection, is a long process.
By M Raghuram/101Reporters
17:15 (IST)
Congress-JD(S) workers stage protest in Bengaluru over BJP's 'horse-trading' attempts
Meanwhile, Congress workers are also protesting outside a Mumbai hotel where rebel Karnataka MLAs are staying.
17:09 (IST)
BJP exploiting central institutions to intimidate MLAs: Siddaramaiah
Targetting the Opposition BJP, former chief minister and chairman of reconciliation committee Siddaramaiah said, “The BJP is trying to overthrow the government through anti-constitutional measures. The BJP, which has no respect for democracy, is a disgrace to the country. The BJP is constantly trying to break up a constitutionally constituted government with a mandate.”
Siddaramaiah, who called Amit Shah and Narendra Modi "dictator", accused them of exploiting central institutions to intimidate the Congress and JD(S) legislators. “This is the sixth attempt of the BJP to topple the coalition government in the last one year,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that he was sure that the BJP would fail again.
By Soumya Rani/101Reporters
16:54 (IST)
Ahmed Patel to hold Congress meeting in Delhi
The AICC has turned back to the old guard. Senior Congress leaders are expected the leave for Delhi to attend a meeting of the AICC, called to specially deal with the developments in Karnataka. The meeting will be held under the guidance of senior leader Ahmed Patel.
By M Raghuram/101Reporters
16:47 (IST)
JD(S) MLAs to head to Kodagu, bus waiting at Taj Westend
The JD(S) legislators will head to Paddington Resort in Kodagu after the JD(S) meeting. The Volvo bus has arrived at hotel Taj Westend, where the meeting of JD(S) leaders is taking place.
By Soumya Rani/101Reporters
16:34 (IST)
Will always remain in Congress: Kampli MLA JN Ganesh
Kampli MLA JN Ganesh has made it clear that he will remain in Congress. He is visiting wards in Kampli on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Hospet (Vijayanagara) MLA Anand Singh is in staying in his constituency. However, the whereabouts of Ballari Rural MLA Nagendra are not known. His family sources confirmed that he submitted his resignation on Monday.
By Shama Sunder/101Reporters
16:27 (IST)
Siddaramaiah to hold CLP meet on Tuesday
According to reports, Siddarmaiah will hold a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Tuesday.
16:19 (IST)
Siddaramaiah tells MLAs to think about party’s future
Talking about the resignation of Congress MLAs, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said, “Of course, some people are disappointed as to why they didn’t get a ministerial berth. All our ministers have voluntarily resigned in order to correct it and have expressed their opinion that the future of the party is important, and that personal status is not important.”
He also appealed to the lawmakers, who resigned because they have been deprived of their ministerial position, to come back to the party fold as a Cabinet reshuffle is being worked upon.
By Soumya Rani/101Reporters
16:17 (IST)
BSY meets Bopaiah to seek legal advice
State BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa is holding a meeting with former Speaker KG Bopaiah at his residence. Yeddyurappa had a discussion with Bopaiah regarding legal advice on further action if there is delay in considerable amount of resignations.
By Soumya Rani/101Reporters
16:01 (IST)
'G Parameshwara also resigned'
Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara has also resigned, Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by News18 on Monday.
15:44 (IST)
JD(S) MLAs to be moved to a resort in Coorg
JD(S) is likely to move its MLAs to Paddington Resorts in Coorg, News18 reported. The JD (S) MLAs are likely to be shifted to a resort in Kodagu. Amid the crisis gripping the beleaguered coalition, the JD (S) leadership has booked 35 rooms for three nights from Monday at Paddington resort in Somwarpet in Kodagu, reports said. Except HD Kumaraswamy, all the JD (S) MLAs, excluding three, who are away in Mumbai, are expected to be shifted to the resort.
15:42 (IST)
Congress leaders to meet in Delhi today
Senior Congress leaders are likely to meet in New Delhi later at 7 pm today. The development comes as the party struggles to keep its coalition government with JD(S) afloat in Karnataka, The Indian Express reported.
15:41 (IST)
Independent MLA Nagesh reaches Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai
Nagesh had resigned from his post a minister in the Karnataka Assembly earlier on Monday.
15:39 (IST)
Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits back at G Parameshwara over the use of his chopper to ferry rebel MLAs, says 'your own ministers flew in it'
Replying to Deputy CM Parameshwar’s allegations of BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s company using its chopper to take the rebel MLAs to Mumbai, the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted:
15:19 (IST)
'Greed and pressure, prime tactics of BJP', 'open statement of corruption,' Opposition slams BJP for K'taka crisis
Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) called the signs in Karnataka as extremely dangerous for democracy. Whereas, party’s Vice President Jitendra Nath said, “Greed and pressure are the prime tactics of BJP. They did it in Bihar, they are trying it in West Bengal already. They won’t let the opposition party’s government in any state, it feels like. This is all being facilitated by huge chunks of money in BJP’s exchequer.”
Meanwhile, CPI (ML) alleged that BJP made multiple attempts to topple the government in Karnataka. "We all know how Ram Madhav on television had boasted saying that BJP has Amit Shah. So, the ability to buy and twist the mandate around, that is something which BJP has been doing and Karnataka is their latest exercise,” said Kavita Krishnan, polit bureau member of CPI (ML).
On the other hand, Samajwadi Party said that “BJP’s influence in creating political havoc in Karnataka is unconstitutional". The only spokesperson of SP at the moment Rajinder Chaudhary said, “What BJP is trying to do is highly unconstitutional. It's immoral and shows utter disregard for the mandate which Congress-JD(S) had received in the Assembly elections.”
15:09 (IST)
All JD(S) MLAs also resign from Karnataka Assembly
The chief minister's office tweeted that all the JD(S) MLAs have also resigned in the same was as the 21 ministers of the Congress party had resigned earlier today. "The cabinet will be restructured soon," the tweet read.
15:07 (IST)
DK Shivakumar alleges Independent MLA Nagesh has been 'hijacked' by BJP
Shivakumar while talking to media said that Nagesh called him to inform that he has been hijacked by some people close to BJP leader BS Yedyurappa.
14:55 (IST)
Kumaraswamy breaks silence, says govt will run smoothly
"The issue will be resolved, don't worry. This government will run smoothly," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI.
14:45 (IST)
Lone BSP MLA threatens to quit, support BJP
The lone BSP MLA in the state, N Mahesh has said that he is willing to offer issue-based support to BJP, News18 reported.
14:43 (IST)
Siddaramaiah hits out at BJP, calls it a 'disgrace for the country'
In a series of tweets, the Congress leader Siddaramaiah hit out at BJP while blaming it squarely for the political crisis in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah said BJP members are "pseudo nationalists with an ulterior motive of destabilizing India's unity". He even called Amit Shah and Narendrq Modi "traitors of the vibrant democracy".
14:24 (IST)
Kumaraswamy govt didn’t let me work: Independent MLA Nagesh
Small scale industry Minister and Mulbagal legislator H Nagesh who resigned from the Cabinet and also withdrew support to Kumaraswamy government had reportedly told former Legislator of Mulbagal Kothur Manjunath that though he was made minister he was not able to discharge his duties as the government had not posted officials of his choice to his office.
Input by Raghuram
14:23 (IST)
BJP senior leaders to meet at 5 pm
The Karnataka BJP legislative party council will meet in Bengaluru at 5 pm. Senior members BS Yeddyurappa, KS Eshwarappa, Arvind Limbavali, Suresh Kumar and many others will be present at the meeting. State BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao is also likely to fly into Bangalore in the afternoon
Input by M Raghuram
14:22 (IST)
Kumaraswamy to meet Governor today
Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will meet the Governor on Monday evening and inform him about the reconstruction of the government cabinet.
Input by Soumya Rani
13:42 (IST)
Govt won’t survive till budget session, says BJP leader KS Eshwarappa
The BJP, which was lying low in the current impasse in the Karnataka till now, has sprung back into action. State BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa said, “The coalition government will not survive till the budget session and will fall by its own faults. Since the government has lost its majority after the resignation of the ministers and MLAs of Congress and JD(S) on Sunday, the government cannot even call the session, or the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cannot even ask the Governor to dissolve the assembly.”
Input by By M Raghuram
13:36 (IST)
Cong-JD(S) MLAs to be shifted to Kodagu resort
According to sources, 35 rooms at the Paddington Resort at Somwarpet in Kodagu have been booked and 39 ministers from JD(S) and Congress will stay at the resort for next three days.
Input by M Raghnguram
13:30 (IST)
Trend of resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi, not us: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha
Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha said: "We're committed to maintaining dignity of parliamentary democracy. Trend of submitting resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi in Congress, it wasn't started by us. He himself asked people to submit resignations,even senior leaders are submitting their resignations."
13:28 (IST)
Told ministers to be ready for 'any sacrifice': Siddaramaiah
"They are threatening MLAs with dire consequences and are using Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and other agencies to get our MLAs in their fold. Previously five times they have failed and now sixth time too they will face failure... We have told our ministers to be prepared for any sacrifice. And we would reconstitute the Cabinet later. But now our ministers have voluntarily agreed to resign and have submitted their resignation letters to the party," Siddaramaiah said.
13:17 (IST)
Karnataka political crisis discussed in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh denies BJP's involvement
After Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the political crisis in Karnataka in the Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh replied to him saying that BJP has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. "Our party has never indulged in horse trading," Singh claimed.
13:14 (IST)
Siddaramaiah blames BJP for 'destruction of democratic setup'
The former chief minister and Congress leader said that even though the coalition government in Karnataka had a "democratic mandate", BJP used external agencies to influence its MLAs to resign from the Assembly and quit the government. He also alleged that Amit Shah and Narendra Modi interfered with the state leadership.
13:02 (IST)
All Congress MLAs have 'voluntarily resigned', says party
Senior party leader including Siddaramaiah on Monday addressed the media after meeting with Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara at his residence. The Congress party announced that all its MLAs have offered to voluntarily resign to 'unite the party' and defeat 'anti-democratic' BJP.
12:49 (IST)
'6-7 MLAs will come back by today evening from BJP camp,' says Cong leader Zameer Ahmed Khan
Congress leader and Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that by Monday evening "at least 6-7 MLAs" of the 10 MLAs who are in the "BJP camp" are going to come back.
12:36 (IST)
Speaker to consider resignations on Tuesday
Speaker Ramesh Kumar has said that he would look at the latest batch of resignations only after he returns to work on Tuesday.
12:34 (IST)
Independent MLA Nagesh boards flight for Mumbai after submitting resignation to Governor
Earlier on Monday,Nagesh had written a letter to the Governor confirming his resignation and saying if the BJP, so demands, he would be happy to support them in the state Assembly.
12:13 (IST)
'Welcome Nagesh into BJP, but not in touch with Cong-JD(S) MLAs': Shobha Karandlaje
Following Nagesh's resignation and wish to join BJP, party leader Shobha Karandlaje said, "We welcome Independent MLA Nagesh. We will accept anybody into our party who is from non-political dispensation. We're not in touch with any rebels of the Congress and JD(S), as long as they are with their parties."
11:59 (IST)
'HD Kumaraswamy should resign immediately': BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje
Shobha Karandlaje met BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Monday and lashed out at HD Kumaraswamy post the meeting saying that Congress MLAs have already resigned and therefore the chief minister should make way for another govt in the state.
11:43 (IST)
Independent MLA Nagesh extends support to BJP after resigning from Assembly
Nagesh has written a letter to the Governor confirming his resignation and saying if the BJP, so demands, he would be happy to support them in the state Assembly.
11:41 (IST)
Fate of Congress-JD(S) coalition was predicted 13-months back: Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena on Monday said that the downfall of Congress-JD (S) coalition government in Karnataka was predicted 13-months back, the day it was formed in the state. "It's very clear that Karnataka coalition government will fall. Kumaraswamy-led government coming to power was unnatural. When this government was formed, its fall was already predicted. A political turmoil is going on in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah wanted to be the chief minister again with the backing of Kumaraswamy. Non-BJP governments will not exist for long in the country," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece Saamana.
11:38 (IST)
BJP hits back at accusations of poaching
BJP MP Renukacharya said, "Congress party which tore up resignation of some of the MLAs, is now questioning the prerogative of the Governor. They are in delusion, they are still not able to understand that they can’t salvage the situation."
11:25 (IST)
Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan also threatens to resign
Meanwhile, Karnataka minister and Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan has said he has informed senior Congress functionaries about his grievances and will take a decision after meeting them at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence. "My department got only Rs 15 crore budget this year and it has just now been released. Of this amount, Rs 13 crore will be paid to clear old bills.How can I carry out various projects across Karnataka with the remaining Rs two crore?" the sports and youth empowerment minister told PTI.
11:16 (IST)
Independent MLA Nagesh resigns from Karnataka Assembly
Karnataka minister and Independent MLA Nagesh has resigned from his minister post, ANI reported.
11:15 (IST)
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls BJP 'poacher party'
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Congress will raise the Karnataka issue in Parliament but the party "won't reveal its weapons". "But it is clear that BJP is a 'poacher' party," he said.
11:13 (IST)
'BJP national leaders are destroying democracy, not letting state govt run,' says DK Suresh
Congress MP DK Suresh blamed BJP for the political instability in Karnataka. "BJP national leaders are behind this. BJP people don’t want this govt or any opposition party to rule in the state or in the country. They are destroying the democracy," he said after announcing that it has been decided that all Congress MLAs will resign.
11:08 (IST)
'All Congress MLAs to resign,' says party MP DK Suresh
After meeting with Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara at his residence on Monday morning, Congress MP DK Suresh told reporters that it has been decided that Congress MLAs will resign from the Assembly.
11:05 (IST)
Senior Congress leader blames Siddaramaiah for sabotaging Karnataka coalition
A senior Congress eader, who is in charge of keeping the flock of legislators together, on Sunday blamed party strongman Siddaramaiah for sabotaging the Karnataka government coalition, terming the former chief minister "a thief inside the party". The senior party leader, on condition of anonymity, told ANI that Siddaramaiah is "playing games" to wreck the Congress-JD(S) coalition for "his prestige".
"There are thieves inside the house (Congress). One man (Siddaramaiah) is doing this for his prestige. He is playing all these games. MLAs who are there (in Mumbai) are in constant touch with Siddaramaiah but I don't know what my party high command is doing," the Congress leader said.
10:54 (IST)
'All MLAs may resign to accommodate rebel ministers,' says G Parameshwara
In a bid to save the current government, Karnataka Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Monday said, if needed, all Congress MLAs will resign in order to accommodate the needs of the rebel lawmakers. "I have called a breakfast meeting of all the ministers belonging to Congress party to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs," Parameshwara said.
10:51 (IST)
Congress issues circular for compulsory CLP meeting on Tuesday
A circular was ssued by Congress on Sunday to all MLAs to attend Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called by Siddaramaiah on 9 July.
10:47 (IST)
Siddaramaiah had denied being the reason for discontent among coalition members, said 'everybody is expected to be loyal to party'
Siddaramaiah had refuted claims about him being the reason behind the crisis."I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can't reveal all the details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party," he told reporters.