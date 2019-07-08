Karnataka news LIVE updates: BJP to wait for two days before deciding course of action; Congress' Roshan Baig vows to switch sides

Karnataka news LATEST updates: Claiming that no development took place in Karnataka under the Congress-JD(S) government, BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali said,"Today's meeting was called to discuss the issues to be taken up in the Assembly session which begins on 12 July. But this government changed our agenda as they've now come in minority. Question is, will this government stay or not? It was discussed to wait for two more days and see if this government resigns or not, and then decide our course of action. We'll hold a legislative party meet again."

Independent MLA R Shankar resigned from the Karnataka cabinet. Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs staying at Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai are leaving for Goa. This comes at a time when Congress leader DK Shivakumar is on his way to Mumbai to get in touch with the legislators.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and others will meet at 7 pm in Bengaluru.

State BJP chief BS Yedyurappa said, "Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has lost the mandate as he has no MLAs, no ministers in his ministry. If he has any conscience left in him, he must resign and give chance for the largest party in the Assembly (BJP) to form the government. All our MLAs have arrived in Bengaluru, and in some time, we will hold the BJP legislative party meeting at the BJP office in Malleshwaram."

Congress, JD(S) workers are protesting in Bengaluru over BJP's alleged horse-trading attempts Meanwhile, Congress workers are also protesting outside a Mumbai hotel where rebel Karnataka MLAs are staying.

State BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa is holding a meeting with former Speaker KG Bopaiah at his residence. Yeddyurappa had a discussion with Bopaiah regarding legal advice on further action if there is delay in considerable amount of resignations.



Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara has also resigned, Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by News18 on Monday.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader Siddaramaiah hit out at BJP while blaming it squarely for the political crisis in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah said BJP members are "pseudo nationalists with an ulteriwhor motive of destabilizing India's unity". He even called Amit Shah and Narendrq Modi "traitors of the vibrant democracy".

Senior party leader including Siddaramaiah on Monday addressed the media after meeting with Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara at his residence. The Congress party announced that all its MLAs have offered to voluntarily resign to 'unite the party' and defeat 'anti-democratic' BJP.

The former chief minister and Congress leader said that even though the coalition government in Karnataka had a "democratic mandate", BJP used external agencies to influence its MLAs to resign from the Assembly and quit the government. He also alleged that Amit Shah and Narendra Modi interfered with the state leadership.

Karnataka minister and Independent MLA Nagesh has resigned from his minister post, ANI reported. He wrote a letter to the Governor on Monday expressing his desire to support BJP, if the party wants his backing.

Following Nagesh's resignation and wish to join BJP, party leader Shobha Karandlaje said, "We welcome Independent MLA Nagesh. We will accept anybody into our party who is from non-political dispensation. We're not in touch with any rebels of the Congress and JD(S), as long as they are with their parties."

After meeting with Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara at his residence on Monday morning, Congress MP DK Suresh told reporters that it has been decided that Congress MLAs will resign from the Assembly.

In a bid to save the current government, Karnataka Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara called a meeting of Congress leaders on Monday and said, if needed, all Congress MLAs will resign in order to accommodate the needs of the rebel lawmakers. "I have called a breakfast meeting of all the ministers belonging to Congress party to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs," Parameshwara said.



Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met dissenting Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Monday. According to sources, the meeting took place at an undisclosed location in the city.

In the Parliament, Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha saying that 'BJP is trying to topple Congress-JDS government in Karnataka'.

The 13-month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday. JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had on Saturday claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.

With the dramatic turn of events, Kumaraswamy had to cut short his US visit and return to Bengaluru on Sunday, as the state government appears to have fallen into a minority.

Apart from Reddy, who is considered to be a senior Congressman, Anand Singh, Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, and Pratap Gowda Patil also tendered their resignations. However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations. As many as 10 of the rebel MLAs are believed to be housed in Mumbai's Sofitel hotel.

However, Congress leader Byrathi Suresh said that all the leaders are together and want the government back. Suresh is brother of Congress leader Byrathi Basavaraj, who is among the 13 MLAs who have submitted their resignations to the Speaker.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara invited state ministers from the Congress party for a breakfast meeting at his residence on Monday. Rebel Congress MLAs, who are staying in Sofitel Hotel, on Sunday said that their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final. "We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations."

On Sunday, Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside the hotel and asked the MLAs to take back their resignation. They shouted slogans against the BJP and accused it of indulging in horse-trading. The Congress workers including party vice-president Suraj Singh Thakur were detained by the police.

Back in Karnataka, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has called for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on July 9 here in which all MLAs have been asked to attend, failing which strict action will be taken against them. KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge will also be present in the meeting, which precedes the Assembly Session commencing on 12 July.

While the leaders from Congress have blamed the BJP for the crisis, BJP on its part has denied any role in it. Kharge had slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for "taking interest in toppling the alliance government in the state." "Today also some MLAs went to Mumbai, they have gone under pressure and they have been told many things. Also, the BJP party in the state has become active with the help of the Centre. Ruling government at Centre has taken interest to topple this alliance govt. They are trying to get rid of this government," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that state unit of the BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs. "BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs," ANI reported.

