Karnataka municipal election result 2018 latest updates: The Congress has won the ULB polls in state after securing wins in 982 seats. After the victory, the party said at a press conference that it will alliance with JD(S) in Mysuru, Tumakuru municipal corporations as the results revealed no clear majority.
In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD(S) had won 905 each, and independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
According to reports, 25 people were injured after acid was thrown at supporters during a Congress victory celebration. The Congress won three seats in Tumkur Municipal Corporation.
Out of the 2,664 seats that went to polls on Friday, results for 2,631 have been declared. So far, the Congress is leading with 967 seats with the BJP close behind at 917 seats. Meanwhile, JD(S) stands far behind at third place with a mere 373 seats. BJP's performance this time is better than its last in 2013, where it won 905 seats.
JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda has said that Congress and JD(S) will have a tie-up wherever the results are hung. However, he added that it was not an indication of what is likely to happen in Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Commenting on the Karnataka urban local body election results, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said it is not lagging behind. "Neck-to-neck fight is there and if you combine secular votes, they are the most. These elections are based on minor issues and local candidates. These results don't hold much significance," he said.
Results have been declared in 2,267 out of total 2,664 seats in 102 urban local bodies where polls took place on 31 August. The Congress has won 846 seats while the BJP won 788 seats, JD(S) 307 seats, and independent candidates 277 seats.
BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said that the saffron party couldn’t perform as per the calculations due to Congress-JD(S) coalition government. On Saturday, the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) had said that it would extend its coalition alliance with Congress in Karnataka to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the Opposition BJP out of power.
According to report, the BJP has won the municipal elections in Shivamogga. It also happens to former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's homeground, who had earlier declared that the saffron party would win at least 50-60 percent of the seats.
All the 31 wards in Nippani muncipality have been won by independent candidates. It is the hometown of BJP MLA Shashikala Jolle.
Results have been declared on 1,412 seats out of total 2,664 seats in 102 urban local bodies where polls took place on 31 August. So far, the Congress has won 560 seats, BJP 499 seats, JD(S) 178 seats, and independent candidates 150 seats.
In the Yelbarga Town Panchayat, there were 15 seats in total, out of which BJP has won 11 and Congress managed just 3 along with 1 independent victory. Whereas, in Koppal Municipal Council, out of the 31 total seats, 15 landed with Congress while BJP managed 10 and 2 went to JDS. 4 seats were also won by independent candidates. Moreover, in the Gangavati Municipal Council, Congress took home 17 seats, beating BJP by just 3 seats (14) and 2 seats each went to JD(S) and independents.
All the 31 wards in Nippani muncipality have been won by independent candidates. It is the hometown of BJP MLA Shashikala Jolle.
Out of the 23 municipality seats in Sankeshwar, Congress has won 11 seats while BJP too manged to gather 11 seats. Thus, the independent candidate, Ajith Karajagi, is now the kingmaker to decide the fate of the urban local body.
BJP has swept the Puttur city municipal council with 25 seats, Congress gets 4 while SDPI secures 2 out of the total 21 seats in fray. BJP won 13 seats to the Tumkur Municipal Corporation, followed by the JD(S) at seven seats. The Congress won just in three wards while Independent candidates won two wards each.
Counting for the Hallikhed TMC is over, where Congress has emerged victorious in 13 wards, followed by BJP (5) and JD(S) (3).
The EC officials declared the final results of the Hirekerur TMC in Haveri where is has emerged that the Congress or BJP can form the council with the support of others.
No photography is allowed at the "hyper sensitive" counting centre in Ullal city, Mangaluru. Nobody in the administration was able to answer why this special security for Ullal. Meanwhile, JD(S) and SDPI won two CMC seats each while Congress won one seat in Ullal.
Counting of votes has begun for the 102 ULBs across the state. In Yadgir, in north-east Karnataka, the BJP and Congress have already won one city municipal council seat each so far.
Counting of votes will take place on Monday from 8 am onwards and results are expected to be declared by night as electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for polling.
The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the Congress in Karnataka would extend their coalition alliance to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the Opposition BJP out of power, said a JD(S) official on Saturday.
The counting of votes for the Karnataka Urban Local Body election, which took place across the state in 102 ULBs on 31 August, will be held on Monday.
Most of the results are expected by night or early Tuesday. Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it had been postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — due to heavy rains and flash floods early this month in their Kodagu district, about 270km from Bengaluru.
All the three major political parties in the state ie. the Congress, the JD(S) and the BJP fielded candidates in the 2,574 wards in 105 local bodies that went to the polls.
The wards, which are spread over eight districts of south Karnataka, three districts in the coastal region and 11 districts of north Karnataka, have a registered voter base of more than 3.6 million.
However, elections to nearly 100 other local bodies, including in Bengaluru, will be held later (in the second phase in November) as these are yet to complete their terms, the SEC said, according to IANS. The state has a total of 212 urban local bodies and in the second phase, elections will be held to the remaining 107 urban bodies, including seven city corporations.
During the elections held on Friday, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used and over 40,000 security personnel were deployed for the local polls, the EC said.
The JD(S) and Congress, which are in a coalition in the state government, are pitted against each other in the ULB polls. Thus, the contest will be interesting since the BJP will try its best to regain its hold in the state after losing a chance at power by a few seats in the Assembly election in May 2018. With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections not far, the triangular contest is expected to be keenly fought.
With inputs from agencies
Congress happy with performance in north Karnataka
Speaking at the Congress press conference, state working president Eshwar Khandre said, “We are very happy with the results and how we have performed in Uttara Kannada districts. BJP is weakening in the state. The Congress will come into power in the next elections and Rahul Gandhi ji will be the prime minister.”
People of Karnataka have once again reposed their faith in Congress, says RS Surjewala
In a tweet, Congress communications in-charge Randeep S Surjewala hailed Congress for winning the ULB elections in Karnataka. He said that the people have accepted the coalition government's development policies and have "rejected jumlas of BJP".
Congress to form alliance with JD(S) in Mysuru, Tumkur
At the press conference, Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the party will join hands with JD(S) in civic bodies where there is no clear majority, like Mysore and Tumkur.
Congress says results indicate party has 'good connect' with people
At the post-victory press conference, Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “The election results are indication that Congress has good connect with the people, and has conveyed a message to the Opposition party (BJP) which had been stating that the Congress has been weakened after forming an alliance with the JD(S)."
Congress condemns attack on party workers
In a tweet, the Congress said, "We strongly condemn the attack on Congress Party workers during the local body polls in Karnataka. Any violence in the poll process is an attack on democracy and civil society."
HD Kumaraswamy says voters have shown support for coalition govt
After the BJP came second in the ULB polls, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy told reporters that "normally" city voters used to vote for BJP. "But with the outcome of this result, even the city voters have shown full support for the coalition government led by Congress and JDS," he said.
BJP blames JD(S)-Cong for defeat in Karnataka civic polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed Karnataka's ruling coalition partners Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) for its defeat in the state civic polls held across 22 districts. "The BJP should have won more seats but we could not perform the way we wanted to because of the Congress-JD(S) coalition," BJP state unit President BS Yeddyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.
The party, however, is confident of winning a majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Yeddyurappa said. "People's mandate is with the BJP and we are confident of a majority in the next year's general election," he added.
Congress holds press briefing after victory
After Congress won the ULB polls by winning in 982 seats, Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao held a press conference to congratulate the party workers and the winning candidates.
Congress' Syed Nizamuddin Husseini attacked JD(S) worker's mother in Koppal
The JD(S) activist whose mother was allegedly stabbed by Congress leader Syed Nizamuddin Husseini, was attacked in Koppal, ward number 19. The name of the victim is Rehmat B Chaku, Her son is a supporter of JD(S) candidate Sayyid Aisha Rabbina.
Input by Sadiq Nawaz/101Reporters
Why ULB polls were important for the BJP
The BJP, which had emerged as the single largest after the Assembly election, is set to come second in the ULB polls. The ULB elections were considered important for the BJP because it would help the party assess its popularity across the state.
Before Yeddyurappa was supposed to face the floor test on 19 May, he had given an emotional speech and resigned as the chief minister. He said that he was stepping down even though the mandate wasn't for Congress or JD(S), and had called their alliance "unholy". Since then, the BJP had been targetting the Kumaraswamy government, asserting that it would not last long.
The verdict so far is in favour of the Congress, while JD(S) is set to come third.
JD(S), Congress will join hands wherever results are hung, says HD Deve Gowda
According to TV9 Kannada, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has said that JD(S) and Congress will form an alliance in seats where the results are hung.
HD Kumaraswamy congratulates winning candidates in ULB polls
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated the newly-elected representatives elected in the local bodies election. In a tweet, he told the winning candidates that they all had the responsibility to deliver the government's facilities to every person in the society. "Let's get together for the development of the country," he said.
Urban voters have reinforced faith in Congress, says Dinesh Gundu Rao
Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao took to Twitter to hail the party's performance. In a tweet, he said that Congress will be "the number one party as the urban voters of Karnataka have reinforced their faith in us". He congratulated the party workers on the victory.
Results awaited for 47 seats
According to the Karnataka election commission's website, results for 47 seats are yet to be declared. The total number of seats in the urban local body polls are 2,709, out of which results for 2,662 seats have been declared.
JD(S) worker's mother stabbed in Koppal
TV9 Kannada reported that a Congress worker allegedly stabbed the mother of a JD(S) worker in Koppal after the counting ended in the district.
WATCH: Acid thrown at Congress supporters in Tumkur; over 25 injured
At a Congress rally in Tumkur, where Inayatullah Khan defeated JD(S) candidate Ramakrishna, 30 people are estimated to be injured after an attacker threw acid at party supporters. The injured are at Kothithopu primary health centre.
Input by Chandramouli/101Reporters
Counting for city corporations ends; BJP wins most seats in Shivamogga, Mysuru, Tumkuru
With counting done for the three city corporations — Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumkuru — the BJP has bagged 54 seats, while the Congress has won 36 seats. BJP has won the most number of seats in all three corporations . Out of a total 65 seats in Mysuru, BJP clinched 22 seats, Congress 19 seats, JD(S) 18 seats, independents five seats and the BSP settled for one seat. In Shivamogga, out of the total 35 seats, BJP landed 20 seats, Congress seven seats, JD(S) two seats, and independents took home six seats. In the Tumukuru City Corporation polls, BJP bagged 12 seats, Congress and JD(S) won 10 seats each and three seats were won by independents, out of the total 35 seats.
Congress wins 982 seats so far
Out of the total of 2,664 wards, the Congress has won 982 seats, BJP 927, JD(S) 375, BSP 13 and others have won 363 seats.
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao to address press conference at 4 pm
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to arrive at Vidhana Soudha at 4 pm. Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao will also address a press conference at the same time.
TUMAKURU: 30 people injured after acid thrown during Congress rally
At a Congress rally in Tumkur, where Inayatullah Khan defeated JD(S) candidate Ramakrishna. 30 people are estimated to be injured after an attacker threw acid at party supporters. The attacker has not been identified by the police yet. The injured are at the hospital. The cause of the attack is yet to be determined.
Congress wins 967 seats, BJP at 917 seats so far
Congress won 1,960 seats in 2013 municipal elections
Municipal elections based on minor issues, results don't hold much importance: Mallikarjun Kharge
Results hung in Koppal, Haveri, Sankeshwar, Ullala, and Kollegal
In Koppal CMC, out of the 31 total seats, 15 landed with Congress while BJP managed 10 and 2 went to JD(S). 4 seats were also won by independent candidates. Congress won 15 seats in Koppal CMC out of a total of 30 seats, while BJP and others managed nine and seven seats respectively.
The Congress and and BJP have drawn in Sankeshwar TMC with 11 seats while the 12th seat won by Independent Ajith Karajagi, who now the kingmaker to decide the fate of the urban local body.
Out of the eight seats in Kollegal TMC, Congress and BSP have won two, while the BJP has won one. The Independents have won three seats.
Couldn't perform well due to coalition govt, says BS Yeddyurappa
BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said that the saffron party couldn’t perform as per the calculations due to Congress-JD(S) coalition government. On Saturday, the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) had said that it would extend its coalition alliance with Congress in Karnataka to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the Opposition BJP out of power.
However, Yeddyurappa said that he was confident of BJP's victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
BJP wins Shivamogga municipal elections, says report
According to Tv9 Kannada, the BJP has won the municipal elections in Shivamogga. It also happens to former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's homeground, who had earlier declared that the saffron party would win at least 50-60 percent of the seats.
Results out in 2,267 seats so far
Results have been declared in 2,267 out of total 2,664 seats in 102 urban local bodies where polls took place on 31 August. The Congress has won 846 seats while the BJP won 788 seats, JD(S) 307 seats, and independent candidates 277 seats.
CHIKKODI: Final results of urban local bodies polls in the constituency
Hukkeri Municipality
The Congress has won 12 seats, followed by the BJP at eight seats while the Independents bagged three.
Sankeshwar Municipality
The Congress and and BJP have drawn with 11 seats with the 12th seat won by Independent Ajith Karajagi, who now the kingmaker to decide the fate of the urban local body
Raibag CMC
The Congress has taken home 12 seats while the BJP managed just seven.
Kudachi TMC
The Congress won in 13 wards while the BJP could grab 10 seats.
Nippani CMC
The BJP won 13 seats with the Congress tagging behind at 12 seats. The Independents won six seats in all. There is no clear majority for any party here.
Chikkodi TMC
BJP won three seats more (13) than the Congress (10).
Sadalaga TMC
The BJP and Congress each won 10 seats while the JD(S) took home two, and an independent candidate won one. There is no clear majority here as well.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
Results declared in 1,412 seats out of 2,664 seats so far
KOPPAL: BJP wins Yelbarga Town Panchayat, Congress sweeps Koppal and Gangavati MC
In the Yelbarga Town Panchayat, there were 15 seats in total, out of which BJP has won 11 and Congress managed just 3 along with 1 independent victory. Whereas, in Koppal Municipal Council, out of the 31 total seats, 15 landed with Congress while BJP managed 10 and 2 went to JDS. 4 seats were also won by independent candidates. Moreover, in the Gangavati Municipal Council, Congress took home 17 seats, beating BJP by just 3 seats (14) and 2 seats each went to JD(S) and independents.
With inputs from: Sadiq Nawaz/101Reporters
NIPPANI: Independent candidates win all 31 wards
With inputs from: S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
SANKESHWAR: Independent candidate Ajith Karajagi becomes kingmaker as BJP, Congress tie at 11 seats each
With inputs from: S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
SAVANUR: Congress wins with 15 seats while BJP manages just 8
Meanwhile, JDS got 2 seats in the council and independent candidates secured 3 seats.
With inputs from: Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
PUTTUR: BJP wins with 25 seats
With inputs from: M Raghuram/101Reporters
TUMAKURU: BJP sweeps Tumkur municipal corporation polls
The BJP has won 13 seats to the Tumkur Municipal Corporation (Ward nos. 1, 4, 6, 14, 15, 23, 25, 26, 27, 31, 32, 34, 35) followed by the JD(S) at seven seats (Ward nos. 3,17, 21, 22, 28, 29, 33). The Congress won just three wards (nos. 8, 16, 18) while Independent candidates won two wards each (24 and 30)
Input by Chandramouli/101Reporters
TUMAKURU: Congress wins in Madhugiri TMC
Madhugiri TMC: Congress wins 4 seats (Ward no. 3,14, 2 and 4); BJP wins 2 seats (Ward no. 13,16,); JD(S) wins Ward no. 15;
Chikkanayakanahhali TMC: JD(S) winds 14 seats, BJP 5 seats and Independents 2 seats.
Koratagere Town Panchayat: JD(S) wins 5 seats (Ward no. 1, 2, 3, 9, 10) BJP wins Ward no. 11 and Congress bags Ward. no. 12.
Inputs by Chandramouli/101Reporters
BIDAR: Congress sweeps Hallikhed TMC with 13 seats
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
YADGIR: BJP wins 11 seats in Yadgir CMC; Congress emerges victorious in Surpur and Gurumitkal CMC
Yadgir CMC: The BJP emerged victorious with 11 seats, followed by the Congress at 7 seats, while the JD(S) bagged just three.
Surpur CMC: Out of the 15 wards, Congress has won 8 seats while BJP just missed it with 7 seats.
Gurumitkal TMC: The Congress won six wards while the JD(S) settled for five wards.
Input by Ravi Kumar/101Reporters
Congress ahead so far; HDK cancels all meetings till lunch
With the Congress currently leading in the urban local body polls, the counting in has left many leaders jittery. Among them is Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has cancelled all engagements till lunch and is believed to be glued to the television set, as per News18.
HASSAN: JD(S) wins six wards in Arsikere, two in Channarayapatna
JD(S) has won six out of 31 wards in Hassan's Arsikere and two in Channarayapatna, reported News18. In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs,
ULLAL: SDPI makes impressive inroads winning six out of nine seats contested in CMC
SDPI and JD(S) have made a splendid entry into the Ullal ULBs with a total of 15 seats out of 31. It is a first-time entry for both parties. Hyder Ullal, secretary of Mangaluru Assembly constituency of JD(S), said it was a resounding win for a first-time entry. SDPI and JD(S) workers allege that the Congress party treated their voters with contempt. They did not even get any work done as little as getting water connections.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
BJP-Congress workers clash near Hukkeri counting centre
According to Tv9 Kannada, BJP and Congress workers clashed near the counting centre in Hukkeri (TMC) in Belagavi district. The police had to reportedly resort to lathi charge to control the the brawl.
Final results of Hirekerur TMC in Haveri declared
The EC officials declared the final results of the Hirekerur TMC in Haveri where is has emerged that the Congress or BJP can form the council with the support of others. Here is the tally of seats won:
Congress: 8
BJP: 7
JD(S): 1
Others: 4
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
Congress-JD(S) to come together in post-poll alliance if either fails to get majority on its own
The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the Congress in Karnataka would extend their coalition alliance to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the Opposition BJP out of power, said a JD(S) official on Saturday.
"In the event of either party not getting majority on its own in the ULB elections, we will have post-poll alliance to rule the local bodies as we did to form the coalition government in the state after the May 12 Assembly election threw a hung House with a split verdict," the official told IANS in Bengaluru.
Counting of votes to be held today
Counting of votes will be taken up on 3 September and most of the results are expected by night or early Tuesday. Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it was postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — due to heavy rains and flash floods early this month in their Kodagu district, about 270 km from Bengaluru.
